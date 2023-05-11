Iowa state qualifiers

Handful of Muskies take fifth: Muscatine's sprinting crew pieced together four top-five finishes at the Class 4A state qualifier held at Linn-Mar High School on Thursday night.

Jimelle Forkpa ran a new personal record in the 100-meter dash, taking fifth in 11.42 seconds in a loaded field. He also was the third leg in Muscatine's sprint medley relay that darted to a time of 1:36.05.

Daniel Adams grabbed sixth in the 100 hurdles, kicked off the sprint med and anchored the Muskies' shuttle hurdle relay. Their 1,600 quartet placed fifth in just over 3:29.

Kessel sweeps throws, Tigers take third: Louisa-Muscatine senior Spencer Kessel will aim for a state meet sweep in the throws as he claimed district titles in both the shot put and discus at Thursday's Class 2A state qualifier in Tipton.

The Drake Relays champion in the discus, he chucked it 174 feet, 9 inches then tossed the shot well over 63 feet. The Falcons also saw Chris Day place third in the open 400 in 52.44 seconds.

Tipton ended with five events through automatically and distance star Clay Bohlmann had a hand in four of them.

He secured the 800-meter victory in 1:58.90, then anchored the Tigers' 3,200 and distance medley quartets to runner-up finishes. The sophomore took second in the 1,600.

Tipton placed third at its home track with 75 points as Mediapolis won the team title and Van Buren was second with 87. Durant (65), Camanche (58), Louisa-Muscatine (42.5), West Liberty (41) and Wilton (24) were the other area schools in a stacked district.

Caden Schmidt placed second in the 400 hurdles while the Tigers' sprint medley and 1,600-meter relays left with top-four placements.

Camanche had four champions in Ethan Schultz (100) and Tyson Seeser (high jump) plus its sprint medley and 800 relays that both Schultz and Seeser were a part of. They also were on the Storm's runner-up finish in the 400 relay.

Durant's Caleb Clark secured the 110 high hurdles and anchored its shuttle hurdle relay crew to gold. University of Iowa football recruit Nolan DeLong anchored the Wildcats' 1,600 relay to first.

West Liberty's Jayce McHugh qualified in two events, taking second in the 110 hurdles and running the last leg on its shuttle hurdle relay. Wilton's best finish was its shuttle hurdle quartet taking third.

Columbus auto qualifies 10 to state: If the Columbus Community boys track and field team wants to view itself as a potential state trophy holder, it took the right step at the Class 1A state qualifier in WACO.

The Wildcats will have at least one runner in 10 of the 19 events on the Blue Oval at Drake Stadium next week. It dominated its way to 154 points and the district title. Wapello was 10th with 25 points.

Kaden Amigon and Jeff Hoback finished 1-2 in both the open 100 and 200-meter dashes and ran on legs in Columbus' winning 400 relay. Drake Relays medalist in the 110 high hurdles Triston Miller won the event and anchored its shuttle hurdle relay crew to a title.

The Wildcats' 3,200-meter relay was second in 8:45.88. Miller was second in the high jump and Amigon placed runner-up in the long jump. State wrestling medalist Russel Coil nabbed second place in both the shot put and discus.

Wapello's Ryan McDonough uncorked a heave of 49-09 to claim the shot put and qualify for state.