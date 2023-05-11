Macie Ripslinger won’t be going it alone at the Iowa Class 3A state girls track and field championships this year.

The Davenport Assumption junior will make a return trip to state in the 800-meter run but she will be accompanied by teammate Jada Hoffman in the field this time.

"I’m as excited about that as I am anything," Ripslinger said. "It’s going to be great to have a chance to run the race with Jada there. It’s going to be great."

To make that happen, the pair crafted a 1-2 finish in the 800 on Thursday at the Class 3A state qualifying meet hosted by the Knights.

Ripslinger entered the race as the top seed, separated from Emma Arnold of Cedar Rapids Xavier by 14-hundredths of a second.

But as she hit the finish line in 2 minutes, 26.33 seconds, it was Hoffman who crossed second in 2:27.17 to secure the second automatic qualifying berth in that race.

"It was a good race. I got out to the kind of start I wanted and was able to pretty much run the race that I wanted to run," Ripslinger said. "The big thing is to get to next week and I was able to get that done."

Ripslinger and Hoffman accounted for two of the Knights’ automatic qualifiers for the state finals, joining Annika Kotula, a runner-up finisher in the 400.

The top two place winners in each event at the qualifying meet advance to 3A state, with additional spots awarded later this week for the next eight-best efforts in each event statewide.

With victories in seven events, Dubuque Wahlert topped the team race as the Assumption qualifier, piling up 141 points. Western Dubuque and Xavier finished second and third in the team race.

Maquoketa was the top Quad-City area finisher, taking sixth place with 74 points while Assumption sat in seventh with 66 and Central DeWitt took eighth with 53.

The Cardinals and Sabers both earned a pair of automatic berths with second-place finishes.

Maquoketa advanced in the 100 and the sprint medley relay.

The Cardinals’ Taylor Wing finished as the runner-up to Wahlert’s Meghan McDonald in the 100, finishing two-hundredths of a second behind McDonald’s winning time of 12.35 seconds.

Wing teamed with Kacy Williams, KylieTrentz and anchor Reese Kuhlman in the sprint medley. Wahlert won that event as well, edging the Cardinals by just 1.31 seconds in a race won in 1:47.70.

Defending state high jump champion Soren Maricle will represent Central DeWitt in two events.

She took second in both the high jump and 100 hurdles.

Sydney Maue of Center Point-Urbana edged Maricle in the high jump by one inch. Maue turned in a leap of 5 feet, 5 inches to take first as the qualifier.

Naomi Durin of Xavier took first in the 100 hurdles, her time of 15.19 seconds just over three-tenths of a second in front of Maricle.