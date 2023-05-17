CLINTON — Basketball was Kanijah Angel’s biggest passion coming into high school. She dabbled with track and field some in seventh grade, but COVID-19 hit the following year and the spring season was wiped out.

But after some Clinton High School coaches and teammates saw Angel get up and down the basketball court quickly as a ninth-grader, they encouraged her to give track and field a whirl that spring.

Angel was reluctant.

“They were like, ‘Girl, you’re fast, you need to run track,’” Angel recalled. “I’m like, ‘No, no.’”

She eventually came out and ended up qualifying for the state meet in the 100 meters, the only Clinton girl to qualify for state in a running event that year.

“I went to state by accident," she said. "After that, I’ve loved the sport. It is definitely my No. 1 sport now and has helped me in a lot of different aspects of my life.”

Her classmates are jumping on board, too.

The River Queens are experiencing a renaissance season, finishing fourth at the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet, on the cusp of breaking several longtime school records and qualifying eight of 19 events for this weekend’s Iowa coed state meet in Des Moines.

“It is cool we can compete and get after some of these (school) records here,” coach Tony Steen said. “Clinton used to dominate at girls’ track events, and I'm not sure we can totally get back to that, but I think we can get close.

"If we can have a good showing out there this weekend and prove some people we’re here, that will be big.”

It has been a lean stretch for Clinton athletics, especially on the girls’ side. Basketball, soccer and softball have struggled to be competitive and been stuck near the bottom of the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

This spring, the girls’ track program has provided a glimmer of hope.

Clinton, with nearly 40 girls in its program, qualified more events for state this season than it has at any point in Steen’s 10 years as head coach.

What’s ironic is Clinton didn’t qualify a thrower for state for the first time in 20-plus years.

Still, the River Queens are offsetting that with their sprint crew. It is led by the junior trio of Angel, Quinn Nielsen and Hannah Malli.

Angel is seeded fifth in the 100 meters (12.42) and a qualifier in the open 200. Malli earned a qualifying spot in the 100 and Nielsen made it in the 200.

Those three, along with Makayla Howard and Kayla Krogman, comprise the 400 and 800 relays that are seeded among the top eight.

The 400 relay is just 0.12 seconds off the school record of 49.46 set in 1999. The 800 relay ran the third-fastest time in program history at 1:44.53 last week in Dubuque at the state qualifier.

Clinton’s sprint medley relay, which is anchored by freshman Carryn Sattler, has the No. 2 time in school history at 1:51.40. The school record has stood in that event since 1976.

“I didn’t even realize we were leaving such a big mark on Clinton history until about a week ago,” Angel said. “We’ve turned our focus on a lot this year. We started to work together more and everybody pushes each other.”

Steen and his team saw some pieces come together last year. Clinton qualified two sprint relays along with Angel and Nielsen in open events for the state meet.

Angel placed sixth in the 100 meters.

“We’ve improved so much in the last year,” Nielsen said. “I think since we found out we can actually break records and do good things, we’ve all worked harder.”

The encouraging thing for Clinton is, the majority of its team is back next year.

Howard and Krogman are the only state qualifiers who are seniors. Everybody else returns and Steen said the numbers at the junior high level are high with around 100 participants.

Steen believes track's success can bleed over to other activities.

“These girls have worked hard, are well-respected in the school and hopefully it makes our other sports better,” Steen said. “We have a couple girls in our wrestling program on this team, some who play softball, some that do basketball and ones that run cross country.

“We’re starting to get multiple girls out for multiple sports. We need that at Clinton High, and our administration is pushing for that as well. That’s been nice.”

Angel has lofty goals this weekend. She wants to place in the top three of the 100 and help Clinton’s 400 and 800 relays finish in the top five.

“These girls I’m with, they run hard,” she said. “As the anchor, I’m determined to get us into a great place.”

Now, Angel has aspirations of running beyond high school. She plans to devote more time to her training and continue to hone her technique this offseason.

"She's worked hard on her block starts and form," Steen said. "She is fully on board with track and just loves it."

Even if Angel and Clinton don’t meet all their objectives this weekend, this season has been a big step in the right direction.

Steen said his team has set lifetime bests in all but two events the past two weeks at conference and the state qualifier.

Others are starting to take notice. Steen was selected as MAC co-coach of the year along with Pleasant Valley’s Kenny Wheeler earlier this month.

“It has been a really good season,” Steen said. “It has been fun to watch these girls grow and get better as it has gone along.

“They love the big stage, and they’re on a mission this year.”