DES MOINES — Throwing inside Drake Stadium was a whole new experience for Jorie Hanenburg.

“It was definitely different,” she admitted of performing before more than 9,000 spectators. “The ring felt different, but once I stepped in, I was locked in and ready to go.”

The North Scott High School senior secured a third-place finish in the girls’ shot put Friday morning at the Drake Relays with a toss of 42 feet, 1 ¾ inches.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Charlee Morton made it a throws sweep, following Thursday’s discus crown with a shot put title (43-3 ½). Algona Garrigan and Iowa State basketball recruit Audi Crooks was runner-up at 42-10 ¾.

Hanenburg has been the state leader for much of the spring.

“The goal is always there to win, but there is some pretty amazing athletes here and it is fun to compete with them because I’m not used to that,” Hanenburg said. “It helps motivate me to do better.”

Hanenburg had plenty of incentive coming into Drake.

She didn’t qualify last year and her state meet experience was short-lived with three consecutive scratches.

“I moved on and used it to motivate me to keep working, so I could do amazing things and achieve great things,” she said.

Hanenburg marked on all six throws — 39-0, 42-1 ¾, 39-11 ¾, 39-7, 37-4 ½ and 40-3 ¼.

“Most of them were under what I wanted,” she said, “but I threw one really good one and that was enough to get me third.

“To compete with the highest of athletes in the state, it reassures me I am a good athlete and I can compete with the very best.”

Bulldog relay takes fifth: Maya Williams turned in a 56.89 anchor split in the sprint medley relay Friday morning to lead Bettendorf to a fifth-place finish.

Anna Ostrom, Carson Bohonek and Brooke Magistrelli joined Williams on the relay that crossed the line in a season-best 1:48.00.

“I’m excited about it, excited what we can do later in the season and kind of build on that,” Williams said.

Williams made a strong push in the final stretch to get the Bulldogs into fifth.

“I felt like I had to grab someone in the end and get a better place,” she said.

In the evening session, Williams just missed earning a medal in the open 400. She placed ninth in 59.12.

Sommer sixth in Elite Mile: A little more than 24 hours after finishing fourth in the 3,000, Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer took sixth in the inaugural Elite Mile competition under the lights at Drake Stadium.

Sommer finished in 4:58.34, reaching her goal of sub-5 minutes.

"It was amazing," she said. "Running under the lights, the crowd and knowing I was going to be in a race with so many girls running under 5 (minutes), I was determined and had so much energy."

Des Moines Roosevelt's Adrienne Buettner-Cable picked up her second win of the weekend with a victory in 4:49.58.

Boleyn, Steines medal in 800: Grace Boleyn was looking for a crease. Once she found it, the PV sophomore pounced.

Boxed in for more than half of Friday’s 800-meter run, Boleyn discovered an opening with a little more than 200 meters remaining and turned it on for a sixth-place finish and lifetime best of 2:13.12. Calamus-Wheatland’s Noelle Steines also ran a lifetime best and was seventh in 2:13.78.

“It was like I’ve got to take off now or I’m not going to get anything out of this,” Boleyn said. “I'm really happy, a two-second PR for me. Placing is always good, but it is great to get a PR and just know I’m improving and seeing progress.

“I had no idea I had that in me. Everyone in that race just went for it. I bet more than half of the girls had to PR from that. We were all collectively pushing the pace.”

Nine of the 16 girls broke 2:15, led by Buettner-Cable in 2:10.62.

Steines was thrilled with her time, not so much with her place.

“I definitely think I would have gotten better if I didn’t get boxed in, but that is part of the competition,” she said. “That’s half of the reason why I’m so nervous coming into these races. The start is going to be tight. I thought I handled it pretty well.”

Steines will run the 1,500 Saturday afternoon and then turn her attention to May. The Warriors have an opportunity of being in contention for a Class 1A state trophy in three weeks.

“I feel really fresh and have so much more in me,” Steines said. “I’m really working hard for that May finish line.”