Iowa state qualifiers

Sprinters stand out for Muskies: Muscatine's Avery Schroeder recorded a top-five finish in the 100-meter dash at the Class 4A state-qualifying meet held at Linn-Mar on Thursday night.

Muscatine's squad finished sixth out of eight teams with 36 points.

Schroeder blitzed her way to a new PR in the 100, taking fourth in 12.88 seconds. She was also eighth in the open 200 while Ella Schroeder nabbed top-six finishes in the 100 and 400 hurdles. The Muskies' shuttle hurdle and sprint medley relays were top-five.

Tipton places second: Fueled by two relay victories and a host of top-two finishes, the Tigers finished runner-up in an Iowa Class 2A state qualifier at Tipton High School on Thursday night.

The opening and the closing relay prevailed as district champs for Tipton with the 3,200 and 1,600-meter quartets compromised of Addie Nerem, Mack Walter, Claire Montgomery and Alivia Edens in both.

Edens added a second in the 800 and was on the second-place distance medley relay while Laura Owen took third in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs. Walter was the runner-up in the open 400 and thrower Elian Dzangue won the shot put and was second in the discus.

Camanche's Ella Blinkinsop qualified for state in three events, placing second in the 100 and being on its sprint medley and 400 relays. Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco swept the hurdles and anchored its shuttle hurdle relay.

Louisa-Muscatine's Morgan Stecher claimed the discus and Wilton's Catie Hook won the long jump.

Wapello freshman wins title: Arrows sprinter Kate Lanz will head to the state meet at Drake Stadium for the first time as she secured the 200-meter dash in 26.77 seconds at an Iowa Class 1A state qualifier at WACO High School on Thursday.

It was the lone area winner on the girls side. Lanz also placed fourth in the 100, was the anchor on Wapello's third-place 400 relay and second leg on the 800 relay.

Columbus' Naveiah Garza was the runner-up in the open 400 as the freshman bolted to a time of 1:05.14.

The Wildcats had a pair of fourth place finishers in Ariana Vergara (800) and Lily Coil (100 hurdles).

Illinois sectionals

Maple Leafs qualify 10 events for state: Geneseo used the star power of Annie Wirth and Olivia Marshall to catapult them to a runner-up finish at the Illinois Class 2A sectional meet on Thursday night in Galesburg and send a heavy contingent to Charleston next week.

Wirth, bound for the University of Iowa, secured three titles in the 300 hurdles and high jump plus anchored the Maple Leafs' triumphant 1,600-meter relay quartet in a new season-best time of 4 minutes, 1.19 seconds.

Wirth's time of 45.50 seconds in the hurdles also was a new season-best. Geneseo tallied 103 points to finish second in the 15-team field behind champion Peoria Richwoods. Kewanee finished with two points.

Marshall uncorked a throw of 125 feet even to win the discus and snuck into state in the shot put with a toss of 36-05.50, good for fifth.

Phoebe Shoemaker (300 hurdles), Jaide Flowers (800), Wirth (long jump), Johnna Shoemaker (pole vault) plus the Maple Leafs' 400 and 800 relays all finished second to snare automatic state bids.

Western Big 6 champ Jocelyn Cechowicz secured third in the pole vault and qualified for state.