DES MOINES — Before Reese Goodlet stepped into the ring for her first attempt at the Drake Relays on Thursday afternoon, she had a big number to chase.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL sophomore Charlee Morton unleashed a 13-foot personal best of 146 feet, 3 inches on her first throw of the discus competition.

“I was a little nervous after seeing that,” Goodlet admitted.

The Pleasant Valley High School junior broke her own school record for the third consecutive meet, but it didn’t come with a white championship flag.

Goodlet launched a toss of 142-9 to finish second behind Morton.

“(Morton) did excellent,” Goodlet said. “I’m very pleased, but I still wanted more.

“I thought I had great technique and was great through the ring.”

Coming in as the top seed, four of Goodlet’s six throws surpassed 133 feet. Her first attempt turned out to be her best like Morton.

Goodlet has made vast improvement in the past year. She was 18th at the Drake Relays last April and threw 129-8 to finish second at the Class 4A state meet last May.

She has been consistently around 140 feet the past few weeks.

“You watch her footwork and approach through the ring this year compared to last year, it is night and day,” PV throwing coach Jason Vice said. “She’s fast, she’s wide and she’s balanced.

“She’s doing a ton of things right, and she’s still fairly new at it. With her grit, her will and her work ethic, there is still more in the tank this year.”

Goodlet finished more than four feet in front of third-place Ciara Heffron of Knoxville. She’ll be an overwhelming favorite at the state meet in three weeks as Ankeny’s Hannah Baier (eighth, 131-3) was the only other place winner from 4A.

“This motivates me even more,” Goodlet said. “Hopefully, I’ll get first at state.”

Vice believes Goodlet is on pace to make a big leap soon.

“I look forward to her the next couple of weeks honing in on some things and working her tail off like she always does and make that next jump,” Vice said. “She’s a great kid to coach, humble and a kid you enjoy because they deserve every bit of it.”

Goodlet's teammate, Gabriella Ragins, threw a lifetime best of 121-10 to place 12th in the discus.

Sommer is fourth in 3K

For most of Thursday evening’s 3,000-meter race, PV’s Lydia Sommer was running by herself.

There was a lead pack of three, Sommer and then another group behind her.

“I wasn’t expecting that,” she said. “I truly thought we were going to be in a pack for majority of the race. Mentally, it was very, very challenging for me. I was able to push through.”

Sommer ran a lifetime best of 10:05.25 to place fourth. Her Drake qualifying time was 10:14.03 in early March.

“I’m pleased with it,” she said. “I really wanted to get under 10, but I also wanted to take fourth place.”

Ballard’s Paityn Noe (9:28.89), West Des Moines Valley’s Addison Dorenkamp (9:36.98) and Des Moines Roosevelt’s Adrienne Buettner-Cable (9:54.70) were the top-three finishers.

Sommer held off Ankeny’s Drew Beason and Johnston’s Olivia Verde for fourth.

The PV senior will turn around and compete in the Elite Mile race Friday night, an event added this year by the Relays committee.

“Honestly, I’ve been stressed out about the Elite Mile and running it after the 3K,” Sommer said, “but (Wednesday) coach (Kenny Wheeler) told us, ‘Drake is an opportunity to take a risk, an opportunity to be courageous.’ That changed my whole mindset.

“I came into the 3K today living in the present and not thinking about the rest of my races.”

Carlisle's Isabelle Noring repeated as girls' long jump champion with a leap of 18-10, more than six inches in front of Clear Lake's Reese Brownlee.