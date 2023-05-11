ELDRIDGE — There are not too many chinks in the armor of the Pleasant Valley High School girls’ track and field team.
It has one of the state’s top discus throwers. It has middle distance and distance standouts. It features capable sprinters and hurdlers.
PV showcased its depth Thursday night at the Iowa Class 4A state qualifier, winning eight events, compiling six second-place finishes and accumulating seven third-place finishes to register 203 points and put itself in position to make a run at a top-five finish next week at the state meet in Des Moines.
“The objective tonight was to get as much to state as we can,” PV coach Kenny Wheeler said. “What’s really special about this group is, we’re strong in everything. The state meet doesn’t always reward that if you don’t have top-tier kids, but we’re going to get after it and give it our best shot.
“Over a three-day period, you keep trying to chip away and chip away. We’ve got some kids we can lean on throughout the course of the weekend. We understand the potential we have and we’ll do our best to be in the hunt next week.”
Junior Reese Goodlet improved her own school record in claiming the discus with a heave of 144 feet, 4 inches. Goodlet was a state runner-up last year and finished second in the event at the Drake Relays last month.
She hopes the third time is a charm just outside Drake Stadium.
“I’m ready to show what I can do again,” Goodlet said. “I have ups and downs, and I love when I go up. It really encourages me to throw even farther. I’m really happy with what I threw today.”
PV’s Lydia Sommer won the 1,500 and 3,000. Grace Boleyn outlasted Iowa City High’s Ani Wedemeyer for the top spot in the 800 along with anchoring Spartan victories in the 3,200 and distance medley relays.
Addy Patten won the 100 hurdles in 15.23 seconds and then anchored the Spartans to the top spot in the shuttle hurdle relay.
“Things have really clicked for Addy the last couple of weeks,” Wheeler said. “She’s one of those athletes who is really driven and wants to improve every single day on the track. She’s the one who wants to do extra hurdle practices or extra hurdle reps.
“It’s really cool to see that work pay off but also to see her confidence grow with each and every race. She gives our shuttle team life, gives them energy and gets them pumped up. She’s been an awesome leader.”
The top two place winners in each event automatically qualify for state next week along with the next 12 best performances across the state in each event.
North Scott pocketed four wins and two runner-up finishes.
Mercie Hansel ran personal bests of 12.36 and 25.21 to sweep the 100 and 200 dashes. Jorie Hanenburg captured the shot put and Sydney Skarich won the high jump.
“So surreal and still kind of in shock,” Hansel said of her times on what was an 80-degree night with limited wind at Lancer Stadium. “It feels amazing to PR in both tonight.
“It is definitely my training, a little bit of weather, the coaches pushing me every day, eating healthy and praising Jesus.”
Hansel wants to medal next week.
“It is definitely a big goal of mine,” she said. “I’m looking forward to state and seeing the outcome.”
Bettendorf won two events — the sprint medley relay and Brooke Magistrelli in the long jump. The Bulldogs also had a half-dozen second-place finishes as they finished second with 130 points.
Maya Williams anchored the sprint medley victory and then finished second in the 3,200 relay, open 400 and the 1,600 relay.
“It was nice to have somebody push me,” Williams said. “I’m excited to run at state and hopefully PR.”
The Bulldogs have been one of the top five teams in the sprint medley all spring.
“I’m hoping we can do some good stuff,” Williams said. “We want to be one of the top competitors in the state.”
Iowa City High was third with 125 points and North Scott took fourth with 112.
Class 4A state qualifier at North Scott High School Teams – 1. Pleasant Valley 203; 2. Bettendorf 130; 3. Iowa City High 125; 4. North Scott 112; 5. Davenport Central 55; 6. Burlington 53; 7. Davenport West 28; 8. Davenport North 27 Discus – 1. Reese Goodlet (PV), 144-4; 2. Jorie Hanenburg (North Scott), 124-9; 3. Gabriella Ragins (PV), 122-7; 4. Rachel Haack (City High), 110-4; 5. Hannah Braun (City High), 109-0 Shot put – 1. Jorie Hanenburg (North Scott), 42-1 ½; 2. Mackenzie Fah (PV), 40-5; 3. Greta Brus (Dav. North), 39-10; 4. Rachel Vonderhaar (PV), 38-10 ½; 5. Ellie Erpelding (Bett), 37-4 High jump – 1. Sydney Skarich (North Scott), 5-1; 2. Alyssa O’Neal (Bett), 5-0; 3. Natalie Nwatchock (North Scott), 5-0; 4. Grace Kirschling (City High), 4-10; 5. Hanley Schmidt (PV), 4-8 Long jump – 1. Brooke Magistrelli (Bett), 17-3; 2. Ruth Cloyd (City High), 16-10 ¼; 3. Elodie Stroup (PV), 16-8 ½; 4. Emily Arling (City High), 16-8 ½; 5. Bella Chamberlin (PV), 16-8 ½ Sprint medley relay – 1. Bettendorf (Spector, Teagarden, Ostrom, Williams), 1:48.93; 2. Iowa City High, 1:49.48; 3. Pleasant Valley, 1:49.91; 4. Davenport Central, 1:53.37; 5. Burlington, 1:57.59 3,000 – 1. Lydia Sommer (PV), 10:33.97; 2. Emily See (Bett), 10:41.80; 3. Nicole Peterson (City High), 10:50.53; 4. Nina Peterson (City High), 11:00.29; 5. Lexi Minard (PV), 11:07.65 3,200 relay – 1. Pleasant Valley (Duncan, Mowen, Case, Boleyn), 9:44.51; 2. Bettendorf, 9:56.01; 3. Davenport Central, 10:01.64; 4. North Scott, 10:14.31; 5. Iowa City High, 10:55.74 Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. Pleasant Valley (McVey, Clemons, Corcoran, Patten), 1:06.24; 2. Bettendorf, 1:07.67; 3. North Scott, 1:08.22; 4. Iowa City High, 1:10.04; 5. Davenport Central, 1:11.57 100 – 1. Mercie Hansel (North Scott), 12.36; 2. Mylee Stiefel (Burlington), 12.46; 3. Carson Bohonek (Bett), 12.72; 4. Christella Boyer (Burlington), 12.97; 5. Rhema Saddler (PV), 13.11 Distance medley relay – 1. Pleasant Valley (Albertson, Withers, Clemons, Boleyn), 4:13.11; 2. Iowa City High, 4:17.76; 3. Bettendorf, 4:20.61; 4. Davenport Central, 4:23.17; 5. North Scott, 4:26.18 400 – 1. Ani Wedemeyer (City High), 58.18; 2. Maya Williams (Bett), 58.92; 3. Josie Case (PV), 1:02.38; 4. Kailee Wilson (PV), 1:03.30; 5. Cameron Shumpert (Dav. Central), 1:07.63 800 relay – 1. Burlington (Wiseman, Boyer, Brown, Stiefel), 1:43.94; 2. Pleasant Valley, 1:44.90; 3. Bettendorf, 1:45.18; 4. North Scott, 1:46.06; 5. Iowa City High, 1:47.50 100 hurdles – 1. Addy Patten (PV), 15.23; 2. Sydney Skarich (North Scott), 15.56; 3. Alexandria Petersen (Dav. West), 15.72; 4. Hannah McVey (PV), 16.31; 5. Campbell Dopler (Bett), 16.51 800 – 1. Grace Boleyn (PV), 2:14.49; 2. Ani Wedemeyer (City High), 2:15.72; 3. Jaylee Duncan (PV), 2:23.42; 4. Aerielle Johnson (Dav. Central), 2:24.46; 5. Hannah Ford (Dav. Central), 2:26.25 200 – 1. Mercie Hansel (North Scott), 25.21; 2. Ashley Hansen (PV), 25.97; 3. Kierah Wiseman (Burlington), 26.30; 4. Carson Bohonek (Bett), 26.67; 5. Shariah Hart (Burlington), 27.47 400 hurdles – 1. Eva Reynolds (City High), 1:05.11; 2. Hannah McVey (PV), 1:08.45; 3. Jessie Clemons (PV), 1:08.68; 4. Bailey Boddicker (North Scott), 1:09.65; 5. Tatum Miller (Bett), 1:09.70 1,500 – 1. Lydia Sommer (PV), 4:40.39; 2. Grace Boleyn (PV), 4:56.80; 3. Emily See (Bett), 4:59.18; 4. Nina Peterson (City High), 4:59.99; 5. Dylan Moeller (Dav. Central), 5:00.49 400 relay – 1. Burlington (Wiseman, Boyer, Brown, Stiefel), 49.26; 2. Pleasant Valley, 49.51; 3. North Scott, 50.17; 4. Dav. Central, 50.66; 5. Bettendorf, 51.74 1,600 relay – 1. Iowa City High (Cloyd, LeClair, Thompson, Wedemeyer), 4:01.21; 2. Bettendorf, 4:04.01; 3. Pleasant Valley, 4:08.84; 4. North Scott, 4:09.22; 5. Davenport Central, 4:23.96
