A combination of depth and determination led Pleasant Valley to a dominating performance Thursday at the Mississippi Athletic Conference girls track and field championships.

The Spartans won 10 events — one more than the rest of the league combined — to roll to their 12th conference title in the last 14 MAC meets.

"That was as well executed of an all-around effort I’ve seen from any team I’ve coached," PV coach Kenny Wheeler said.

With the intensity of last weekend’s Drake Relays in the rearview mirror and the state-qualifying meet a week away, Wheeler encouraged his team to enjoy the moment when it arrived at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium for the meet hosted by Assumption.

“We have great tradition of having large teams and this is a meet which gives us an opportunity to showcase the depth that we are fortunate to have," Wheeler said. "The thing I liked about this is that everybody contributed."

It all added up to 207 team points, 63 more than runner-up Bettendorf and 100 more than third-place North Scott. Clinton totaled 81 points and Davenport Central had 51.5 to finish fourth and fifth.

Pleasant Valley senior Lydia Sommer established the only new conference record set Thursday, winning the 1,500-meter run in 4 minutes, 43.84 seconds to break a 36-year-old mark.

Leaving nothing to chance after being edged by Bettendorf by six points a year ago, the Spartans added the exclamation point to their effort by winning the final four events on the track.

That final string of success began with 1-2 finishes in the 400-meter hurdles by Hannah McVey and Jessie Clemons and in the 1,500 by Sommer and Grace Boleyn.

Wins in the 400 and 1,600 relays followed, with anchor Ashley Hansen holding off Clinton’s Kanijah Angel by four-hundredths of a second to win the 400 in 49.71 and Boleyn edging Bettendorf’s Maya Williams by 34-hundredths of a second to claim the 1,600 in 4:06.21.

"The way this team competed was definitely a reflection of what we’re about," Sommer said. “It’s a hard-working dedicated group and we’re there for each other."

Sommer, who also won the 3,000, was unaware she had broken the old conference record of 4:45.78 established in 1987 by Bettendorf’s Sara Roberson until someone told her after the race.

"I didn’t even know what the record was," she said. “I just wanted to run good races."

She felt she accomplished that objective.

"I ran steady and smart," Sommer said. “Drake was an exhausting weekend and I went on a college visit early this week, so this was my first full day back home. I came out and ran the race I wanted to run."

The Spartans also picked up individual championships from Jaylee Duncan in the 800 and Reese Goodlet in the discus in addition to winning the shuttle hurdle relay, the distance medley relay and the 3,200 relay.

Bettendorf was the only other team to claim a relay win, taking first in both the sprint medley and 800 events.

The Bulldogs also picked up individual championships from Williams in the 400 and Brooke Magistrelli in the long jump.

Besides Sommer, the only other competitors to win multiple individual titles were Mercie Hansel of North Scott, who took first in both the 100 and 200, and Soren Maricle of Central DeWitt, the winner of both the high jump and 100 hurdles.

Hansel’s winning time of 25.41 seconds in the 200 was faster than any Iowa prep had run this season entering Thursday, and like her time in the 200, her 12.44 in the 100 was a personal best.

“I felt good about my starts," Hansel said. "I was able to get out of the blocks the way I wanted to and finish strong down the stretch in the 200. It was a good day, something that will give me a lot of confidence going into next week."

The Lancers also picked up a first in the shot put from Jorie Hanenburg.

Maricle won her first MAC titles to help the Sabers take sixth in the team race, less than two points ahead of Davenport Assumption and Muscatine.

She won the high jump in 5 feet, 4 inches and took first in the 100 hurdles in 15.4 seconds.

"I came close on a try at 5-7 in the high jump and my hurdles time was a (personal record) so coming back here next Thursday for the (Iowa 3A district meet), it gives me a lot of confidence," Maricle said. "I like competing here. It’s a good facility and I’m looking forward to coming back."