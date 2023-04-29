DES MOINES — Noelle Steines was disheartened after Friday’s performance in the 800 meters. About 24 hours later, she was on “top of the freaking world.”

The Calamus-Wheatland High School sophomore turned disappointment into triumph Saturday afternoon at the Drake Relays with a 10-second lifetime best and her first championship white flag with a victory in the 1,500 meters in 4 minutes, 35.22 seconds.

“So grateful,” an emotional Steines said. “It really does show that God has a plan. I was feeling really discouraged after that 800 and was like, ‘Why not me?’

“This made it all worth it.”

Like mother, like daughter.

Steines’ mother, Jessica, won an 800-meter title at the Relays for Marshalltown in 1999. She also captured a 1,500 championship at the Relays for Iowa State in 2004.

Now, Steines has a white flag to match her.

“I wanted to win that 800 to carry on the legacy, but this is just as good,” Steines said. “I’m so happy.”

Steines was seventh in the 800 in 2:13.78.

She didn’t sit back and wait in the 1,500.

The two-time Iowa Class 1A state cross country champion was in second place behind Van Meter’s Clare Kelly after the opening lap. Steines remained in the second spot heading into the bell lap.

With about 200 meters remaining, Steines made her move and passed Mid-Prairie’s Danielle Hostetler and surged to the finish line for a win by eight-tenths of a second over Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Madison Brouwer.

“I just thought, ‘This is my shot, this is my chance,’” Steines said. “I was feeling great and I needed to take advantage of that. I really pushed myself.”

Steines shared an embrace with her family.

In a field that included runners from all four Iowa classifications, Steines joined Rebekah Topham of Griswold as the only girl from a 1A school to claim a Relays title in the 1,500 since the event started here in 2007.

There was $7.88 million bond vote recently to add a football field and track at Calamus-Wheatland, but it was turned down.

“It shows even if you don’t have the equipment for this sport, working and running shows that you don’t need all the fancy stuff to be good,” Steines said.

Steines held her white Relays flag tightly afterward.

“This is going to be in my hand for like the next 48 hours,” Steines said. “I’m just so excited right now.”

Spartans fourth in 3,200 relay: Pleasant Valley could not have envisioned a better start Saturday in the 3,200 relay. It led through two legs of the race.

The Spartans couldn’t maintain it.

Johnston received a 2:18 anchor leg from Olivia Verde to win the title in 9:26.80. Van Meter was second in 9:32.45, followed by West Des Moines Valley (9:32.81) and PV (9:33.51).

Grace Boleyn opened in 2:18 and Jaylee Duncan followed in 2:25. Kaylee Mowen and Lydia Sommer comprised the final two legs for the Spartans.

“I think we were all hoping to get a top-three finish,” Boleyn said. “Honestly, this could be a blessing in disguise. You don’t want to get complacent around the time of Drake. A lot of people and a lot of teams come out here and they make it bigger than it is.

“It is a huge meet and if you do well, that’s awesome and you should be on Cloud 9. If you don’t, you’ve still got state. We still have room to grow, work to put in and can’t get complacent.”

Duncan maintained the lead for PV through the second leg.

“I knew I needed to stay up there so our other legs would have wiggle room,” Duncan said. “I really tried to push myself as far as I can and spread myself out.”

The time was a season best for the Spartans.

Sommer said she felt fatigue after running the 3,000 and mile the previous two days.

“I tried to stay up there with the lead pack for as long as possible,” Sommer noted. “It wasn’t my best time or my best race. I really depended on my teammates. They all ran amazing and I’m really proud of them for pulling through.”

Boleyn finished 11th in the 1,500 in a season-best 4:45.27 to conclude a four-event weekend.

Fusco medals in 400 hurdles: Durant’s Carlie Jo Fusco ran a lifetime best of 1:03.94 to place fifth in the 400 hurdles. Fusco did that running out of Lane 8.

“I’m actually really surprising myself,” she said. “I was just hoping for 1:03 this year, but I thought it would be at state. Me hitting it this early, I’m improving at the right time. I need to set a new goal for myself.”

The University of Northern Iowa recruit admitted she was concerned with her position in Lane 8. In a meet Thursday night, she practiced running the event in the far outside lane to get accustomed to it.

“I know the Lane 8 stagger is really far out,” she said. “I rather be in Lane 1 where I can see what I’m going after instead of not knowing what’s coming.

“I didn’t let it bother me. I ran my own race and I’m actually pretty proud of myself for not letting that get in my head.”

Fusco will chase a state championship in three weeks.

"I actually really needed that competition for me to hit my goal," Fusco said. "If I'm not going to PR at state, this would be the place to do it."