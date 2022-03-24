Prep report: Bettendorf second at Dick Washburn Invitational

Girls track & field

Bulldogs take second in Muscatine: Although Bettendorf made a run at first place, Cedar Rapids Prairie was the best of the seven-team field at Thursday night's Dick Washburn Invitational at Muscatine High School.

Prairie placed at least one representative in the top three in all but four of the 19 events held at the meet. That amounted to a winning team score of 162.5, with Bettendorf taking the runner-up spot with 133.5 points. North Scott (119) edged out Pleasant Valley (116) for third.

Gabby Cortez won multiple events for Prairie. She posted a Drake Relay-qualifying time in the 400 with a time of 57.47.

Campbell Dopler helped the Bettendorf cause by winning the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 5 inches. She also took second the 400 hurdles (1:19.44).

The Bulldogs helped themselves by winning several relays. Hannah Beintema, Sarah DeFauw, Emily See and Maya Williams comprised the 3200 relay (10:13.92). Williams was also on the sprint medley with Brooke Magistrelli, Carson Bohonek and Avery Horner (1:52.97).

Beintema also ran the third leg of the distance relay and teamed with Tessa Teagarden, Anastasia Drexler and Kennah Block for the winning time of (4:36.34).

