Prep report: Maroons' Holmes stars at triangular, but UTHS takes meet

Track and field

Holmes, UTHS shine: Moline's Corynn Holmes was the individual star Monday night. United Township had the final say in the team competition.

Holmes won four individual events in a track and field meet hosted by Rock Island while United Township scored 209 points to win the three-team meet with Moline and Rock Island.

Holmes prevailed in the 100 hurdles (16.13 seconds), 200 meters (23.40), 400 meters (1:02.81) and high jump (5-3). She accounted for four of Moline's nine event victories.

UTHS took first place in eight events, including individual victories from Tyagia Wiggins (100), Elanah Harris (300 hurdles), Madelyn Miller (1600), Jasmine Westbrooks (long jump), Jade Hunter (triple jump) and Anna Barrigah (shot put).

On the boys side, Moline edged UTHS for first place, 184-172.

Moline's Boukary Mbengue snatched first in the 100 (11.35) and 200 (23.00). Rob Pulliam, in his first year out for track and field, cleared 6-8 in the high jump to win and also took first place in the triple jump.

Moline also won the 400 with Saiheed Jah, 800 with Jackson McClellan and 3,200 with Zach Hemmen.