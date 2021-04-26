Prep report: Maroons' Holmes stars at triangular, but UTHS takes meet

Track and field
Holmes, UTHS shine: Moline's Corynn Holmes was the individual star Monday night. United Township had the final say in the team competition.
Holmes won four individual events in a track and field meet hosted by Rock Island while United Township scored 209 points to win the three-team meet with Moline and Rock Island.
Holmes prevailed in the 100 hurdles (16.13 seconds), 200 meters (23.40), 400 meters (1:02.81) and high jump (5-3). She accounted for four of Moline's nine event victories.
UTHS took first place in eight events, including individual victories from Tyagia Wiggins (100), Elanah Harris (300 hurdles), Madelyn Miller (1600), Jasmine Westbrooks (long jump), Jade Hunter (triple jump) and Anna Barrigah (shot put).
On the boys side, Moline edged UTHS for first place, 184-172.
Moline's Boukary Mbengue snatched first in the 100 (11.35) and 200 (23.00). Rob Pulliam, in his first year out for track and field, cleared 6-8 in the high jump to win and also took first place in the triple jump.
Moline also won the 400 with Saiheed Jah, 800 with Jackson McClellan and 3,200 with Zach Hemmen.
The Panthers' Cyrus Little snatched first in the 110 hurdles and was second in the 300 hurdles behind Moline's Avrom Bailey.
Rock Island's Samson Shakuru jumped nearly 21 1/2 feet to take first in the long jump.
Muskies claim home invite: Thanks to a win from its 1,600 relay in the last event, the Muscatine boys track and field team prevailed at its seven-team Dave Matthews Relays on Monday.
Muscatine finished with 118 points, followed by North Scott (115) and Pleasant Valley (103).
The Muskies' Noah Yahn, Joel LaRue, Eli Gaye and Trevor Diederichs teamed for the 1,600 relay win in 3 minutes, 33.49 seconds.
The Muskies also received wins from Nolan Recker (discus), Aidan Armstrong (800), Sam Gordon (400 hurdles), Joel LaRue (long jump) and the 3,200 relay.
Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers won the 100 and 200. Clinton's Joe Simpson was first in the shot put and second in the discus.
In the race of the night, PV's 400 relay of Owen Belman, Max Doran, Jaylen Williams and Makhi Wilson edged North's team by five-thousandth of a second, 43.833 to 43.838.
North Scott prevails in DeWitt: The North Scott girls track and field team amassed 143 points to take the Pam Duncan Relays in DeWitt on Monday. Davenport Central was second with 121 and host Central DeWitt finished third with 73 in the eight-team meet.
The Lancers received individual wins from Athena Nelson (100) and Sydney Skarich (high jump) along with victories in the 400, 800, 1600, sprint medley and shuttle hurdle relays.
Davenport Central's Brooklyn Johnson set a new personal best in winning the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 11 inches. She also won the 200 meters.
Pleasant Valley's Rice Vice threw a personal best of 134 feet, 6 inches to win the discus. She also took first place in the shot put.
Boys soccer
Central DeWitt 10, Anamosa 0: Central DeWitt erupted for eight goals in the first half as it clobbered Anamosa in a non-conference match Monday night.
Briar Baxter, Boomer Johnson and Landon Peterson each had two goals for the Sabers (3-6). Cody Penniston had a pair of assists.
Girls soccer
Geneseo 7, Princeton 0: Geneseo scored seven goals in the first half to beat Princeton at home on Monday afternoon.