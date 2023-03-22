DEWITT — It might have taken Soren Maricle several years to identify the right outlet for her athleticism.

When she found it, Maricle has kept raising the bar.

After spending almost five years training and competing in gymnastics with the Fitnastics in Clinton, Maricle turned her focus to track and field — specifically high jumping — as a freshman in high school.

All the jumping, running and tumbling has paid dividends for the Central DeWitt High School senior.

Maricle is the defending Iowa Class 3A state high jump champion, already has reached the Drake Relays Blue Standard with a clearance of 5 feet, 6 inches this indoor season and has a scholarship to jump for the University of Northern Iowa next year.

“I was in gymnastics for a really long time and jumping just came easy for me,” she said. “My parents always talk about how they had to trap me into the living room when I was young so I wasn’t running all over the place."

There are plenty of parallels between gymnastics and high jumping.

“We always try to get gymnasts to high jump or hurdle,” Central DeWitt coach Eric Olson said. “They’re fearless for one thing, not afraid of falling. Two, they have such good body awareness and body control.”

Olson saw potential in Maricle during an indoor competition her freshman season at the University of Dubuque.

“She jumped 5 foot that day with absolutely terrible form,” Olson said. “We knew at that point she was going to be pretty good and were looking forward to that season. But then, everything was shut down (because of COVID-19).

“It was another year before we really got to start working with her to see where we could go with it.”

The 5-10 Maricle has gradually progressed to the top.

She cleared 5-4 at the state meet as a sophomore, broke the school record and became the Sabers’ first state champion in a field event with a jump of 5-6 last year.

Now, she is eyeing 5-8 or 5-9 and seeking to defend her title this spring.

“I’m jumping higher than I was last year,” Maricle said. “My mindset is just better this year. I have something to look forward to (with jumping in college).”

Maricle has spent a significant amount of time honing her form in recent years.

She went to Ames this past winter and worked with T.J. Jumper, a former Illinois state high jump champion and an All-Big Ten Conference performer at the University of Illinois.

“I’ve had trouble with arching my back,” Maricle said. “I started to realize if I want to jump 5-7, 5-8 or 5-9, I have to get that arch.”

Maricle isn’t certain what exactly clicked, but her arch has vastly improved. That, coupled with her jumping ability, strength and speed, has resulted in a strong start to her senior season.

She won the high jump competition at the Dickinson Relays in Cedar Falls with a clearance of 5-6, the same height she jumped in winning the outdoor title last spring.

While there is a bigger target on Maricle following last year’s success, Olson wants it to remain fun for his jumping standout.

“She has accomplished every goal she has set out for herself at this point — state champion, school record and a college scholarship,” he said. “I’ve told her, ‘Let’s just enjoy this year.’

“If we can keep that no pressure and have fun attitude, I think she’s going to do even greater things this year. I’m not going to say she’s going to hit 5-8 or 5-9, but I would never bet against her. There is more of a ceiling than what she’s already shown.”

Sarah Schoel, a state runner-up for the Sabers in the long jump in 2014, works with Central DeWitt's jumpers.

Schoel sees a fierce competitor in Maricle.

"When she's in the zone, she's locked in and she's not in her head at all," Schoel said. "She's able to take every single thing I talk to her about and puts it into practice right away.

"She's just so dedicated outside of season. She's improved her vertical, works on getting stronger and is just a blast. It rubs off on the younger athletes as well."

The 100 hurdles will be Maricle's second individual event. She ran a personal best of 16.20 seconds a year ago and believes she'll go below 16 this season.

Track and field consumes just part of Maricle's time during the spring.

Maricle plays the flute in the Central DeWitt band and the tenor saxophone in the jazz band. She recently went on a band trip to New York City and the group had the opportunity to play with a Broadway conductor.

“It is a really good balance,” Maricle said. “I just didn’t want to have sports as extracurricular. My mom really pushed us to be involved within the school as well. I’ve made a lot of friendships in band.”

She became a musician in fifth grade. Why the flute?

“It fit in my backpack,” Maricle said. “It was really convenient.

“It is something I love every time I come into the band room. It probably isn’t something I’ll do in college, but I love to play.”

Maricle had several colleges pursuing her. Besides UNI, Missouri State, Western Illinois, Wartburg and Loras were involved in the recruiting process.

Ultimately, the proximity to home allowed UNI to win out over Missouri State.

The opportunity to jump beyond high school has alleviated some of the pressure of this season.

"Knowing that I have four more years, I feel like I don't have as much stress on me," she said. "I know defending a state title is a big thing, but I remind myself I have four more years to get better."

Maricle has surpassed her expectations in high jumping.

"Someone asked me once, 'Do you ever walk around the hallways and be like, 'I"m a state champion?'" she said. "It doesn't even cross my mind sometimes. That's not something I use to define me.

"I just want to keep having fun and see how much better I can get."