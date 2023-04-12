There's more than a week left for track and field athletes to achieve the Blue Standard and be inside the cutoff times for 113th running of the Drake Relays, scheduled for April 26-29 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Time entries close at 8 a.m. on Friday, April 21.

Here is a look at each event — what time it will be contested at Drake, the blue standard (automatic qualifying), state leader and current locals under the cutoff.

Times and distances are what has been posted to Bound as of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 12

Boys track & field

Discus

Competition: Friday, April 28 (8:30 a.m.)

Blue standard: 166-0

Cutoff (top 24): 154-06

State leader: Brandon Fischer (Pella), 186-0

Locals inside cutoff: 2. Spencer Kessel (Louisa-Muscatine), 182-05; 3. Zach McMillian (North Scott), 179-09; 8. Ajai Russell (Clinton), 167-08

Shot put

Competition: Thursday April 27 (4:30 p.m.)

Blue standard: 54-0

Cutoff (top 24): 50-06

State leader: Spencer Kessel (Louisa-Muscatine), 64-00.50

Locals inside cutoff: Kessel

High jump

Competition: Thursday, April 27 (4:30 p.m.)

Blue standard: 6-6

Cutoff (top 24): 6-4

State leader: TJ Jackson (Linn-Mar), 6-10.50

Locals inside cutoff: 3. Idris Thomas (Davenport West), 6-8; T5. Tyson Seeser (Camanche), 6-7; 9. Triston Miller (Columbus), 6-6.50; T10. Tye Hardin (Maquoketa), 6-6

Long jump

Competition: Friday, April 28 (8:30 a.m.)

Blue standard: 22-0

Cutoff (top 24): 21-7

State leader: Abu Sama (Southeast Polk), 23-11.75

Locals inside cutoff: 16. Kaden Amigon (Columbus), 21-09.25

100 meters

Races: Friday, April 28 (8:38 a.m. prelims; 2:37 p.m. final)

Blue standard: 10.95

Cutoff (top 32): 11.13

State leader: Miles Thompson (Cedar Rapids Washington), 10.56

Locals inside cutoff: T11. Colton Voss (North Scott), 10.91; 15. Angelo Jackson (Assumption), 10.99; 18. Jeff Hoback (Columbus), 11.01; 23. Talib Bird (Northeast), 11.05; 27. Tye Hardin (Maquoketa), 11.08

400 meters

Race: Friday, April 28 (5:20 p.m.)

Blue standard: 50.20

Cutoff (top 16): 50.19

State leader: Elijah Morris (Washington), 48.49

Locals inside cutoff: None

800 meters

Race: Friday, April 28 (1:45 p.m.)

Blue standard: 1:57.50

Cutoff (top 16): 1:58.53

State leader: Gabe Nash (Sioux City North), 1:53.90

Locals inside cutoff: None

1,600 meters

Race: Saturday, April 29 (4:47 p.m.)

Blue standard: 4:20.00

Cutoff (top 21): 4:26.76

State leader: Chase Lauman (Pella), 4:17.24

Locals inside cutoff: 9. Luke Knepp (Pleasant Valley), 4:21.23

3,200 meters

Race: Thursday, April 27 (5:54 p.m.)

Blue standard: 9:25.00

Cutoff (top 21): 9:37.97

State leader: Ford Washburn (Iowa City High), 9:00.73

Locals inside cutoff: 15. Luke Knepp (Pleasant Valley), 9:31.84

110 hurdles

Races: Friday, April 28 (8 a.m. prelims; 10:36 a.m. final)

Blue standard: 14.80

Cutoff (top 32): 15.41

State leader: Carter Accola (Ankeny), 14.40

Locals inside cutoff: 4. Triston Miller (Columbus), 14.62; 8. Makhi Wilson (Pleasant Valley), 14.79; 20. Tristan Rheingans (Central DeWitt), 15.20; 21. Lowen Krueger (North Scott), 15.23

400 hurdles

Race: Saturday, April 29 (1:08 p.m.)

Blue standard: 55.00

Cutoff (top 16): 55.88

State leader: Aidan Jacobsen (Iowa City West), 53.51

Locals inside cutoff: 11. Tristan Rheingans (Central DeWitt), 55.37

400 relay

Races: Saturday, April 29 (9:58 a.m. prelims; 4:34 p.m. final)

Blue standard: 43.80

Cutoff (top 96): 45.20

State leader: Cedar Rapids Washington, 42.43

Locals inside cutoff: 7. North Scott, 43.07; 9. Columbus, 43.20; T14. Assumption, 43.37; 16. Pleasant Valley, 43.39; 36. Central DeWitt, 44.00; 55. Davenport North, 44.38; 60. Northeast, 44.47; 66. Maquoketa, 44.56; 72. Camanche, 44.67

800 relay

Race: Friday, April 28 (1 p.m.)

Blue standard: 1:30.00

Cutoff (top 24): 1:31.24

State leader: West Des Moines Valley, 1:28.80

Locals inside cutoff: 10. Central DeWitt, 1:30.56; T20. North Scott, 1:31.03; T20. Assumption, 1:31.03

1,600 relay

Races: Friday, April 28 (8:48 p.m. prelim); Saturday, April 29 (5:16 p.m. final)

Blue standard: 3:26.00

Cutoff (top 24): 3:30.37

State leader: Mason City, 3:19.81

Locals inside cutoff: 18. Central DeWitt, 3:29.20

3,200 relay

Race: Saturday, April 29 (10:40 a.m.)

Blue standard: 8:06.00

Cutoff (top 16): 8:15.59

State leader: Johnston, 8:02.13

Locals inside cutoff: 11. Pleasant Valley, 8:12.75

Distance medley relay

Race: Friday, April 28 (10:01 a.m.)

Blue standard: 3:36.00

Cutoff (top 24): 3:42.65

State leader: Iowa City West, 3:33.84

Locals inside cutoff: None

Shuttle hurdle relay

Races: Saturday, April 29 (8:15 a.m. prelims; 11:56 a.m. final)

Blue standard: 1:01.00

Cutoff (top 16): 1:02.70

State leader: Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 1:00.82

Locals inside cutoff: None

***

Girls track & field

Discus

Competition: Thursday, April 27 (2:30 p.m.)

Blue standard: 128-0

Cutoff (top 24): 118-01.50

State leader: Allie Schweitzberger (Kingsley-Pierson), 138-08

Locals inside cutoff: 2. Reese Goodlet (Pleasant Valley), 136-07; T16. Gabriella Ragins (Pleasant Valley), 121-08

Shot put

Competition: Friday, April 28 (9 a.m.)

Blue standard: 41-0

Cutoff (top 24): 37-08

State leader: Jorie Hanenburg (North Scott), 42-06

Locals inside cutoff: None

High jump

Competition: Friday, April 28 (9:30 a.m.)

Blue standard: 5-5

Cutoff (top 24): 5-3

State leader: Josie Moreland (Waukee), 5-8

Locals inside cutoff: T4. Soren Maricle (Central DeWitt), 5-6; 19. Sydney Skarich (North Scott), 5-03.50

Long jump

Competition: Thursday, April 27 (5 p.m.)

Blue standard: 17-6

Cutoff (top 24): 16-11

State leader: Isabelle Noring (Carlisle), 18-04.50

Locals inside cutoff: None

100 meters

Races: Friday, April 28 (8:28 a.m. prelims; 2:32 p.m. final)

Blue standard: 12.50

Cutoff (top 32): 12.87

State leader: Tierney Huss (MOC-Floyd Valley), 12.28

Locals inside cutoff: T6. Kanijah Angel (Clinton), 12.53; 8 Mercie Hansel (North Scott), 12.54; T14. Paige Holst (Northeast), 12.62; 23. Carson Bohonek (Bettendorf), 12.77

400 meters

Race: Friday, April 28 (5:14 p.m.)

Blue standard: 57.80

Cutoff (top 16): 59.43

State leader: Sidney Swartzendruber (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 56.33

Locals inside cutoff: 16. Maya Williams (Bettendorf), 59.43

800 meters

Race: Thursday, April 27 (1:38 p.m.)

Blue standard: 2:18.00

Cutoff (top 16): 2:20.26

State leader: Sidney Swartzendruber (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 2:15.03

Locals inside cutoff: 11. Grace Boleyn (Pleasant Valley), 2:19.03; 12. Noelle Steines (Calamus-Wheatland), 2:19.08

1,500 meters

Race: Saturday, April 29 (4:39 p.m.)

Blue standard: 4:46.00

Cutoff (top 21): 4:56.11

State leader: Adrienne Buettner-Cable (Des Moines Roosevelt), 4:36.30

Locals inside cutoff: 5. Lydia Sommer (Pleasant Valley), 4:42.91; 9. Noelle Steines (Calamus-Wheatland), 4:47.98

3,000 meters

Race: Thursday, April 27 (6:09 p.m.)

Blue standard: 10:20.00

Cutoff (top 21): 10:48.27

State leader: Paityn Noe (Ballard), 9:34.08

Locals inside cutoff: 5. Lydia Sommer (Pleasant Valley), 10:14.03

100 hurdles

Races: Friday, April 28 (8 a.m. prelims; 10:31 a.m. final)

Blue standard: 15.40

Cutoff (top 32): 16.28

State leader: Ali Frandsen (Ames), 14.37

Locals inside cutoff: 7. Soren Maricle (Central DeWitt), 15.50; 13. Sydney Skarich (North Scott), 15.66; 20. Carlie Jo Fusco (Durant), 15.88

400 hurdles

Race: Saturday, April 29 (1:01 p.m.)

Blue standard: 1:06.00

Cutoff (top 16): 1:07.95

State leader: Ali Frandsen (Ames), 1:02.46

Locals inside cutoff: 8. Carlie Jo Fusco (Durant), 1:06.13

400 relay

Races: Saturday, April 29 (9:30 a.m. prelims; 4:29 p.m. final)

Blue standard: 51.00

Cutoff (top 96): 52.95

State leader: West Des Moines Dowling, 48.90

Locals inside cutoff: T17. Clinton, 50.79; 20. Bettendorf, 50.93; 21. North Scott, 50.94; 28. Pleasant Valley, 51.06; 57. Camanche, 52.06; 59. Northeast, 52.14; 62. Maquoketa, 52.19; 85. Davenport West, 52.72

800 relay

Race: Friday, April 28 (12:47 p.m.)

Blue standard: 1:45.50

Cutoff (top 24): 1:48.76

State leader: Waukee Northwest, 1:42.48

Locals inside cutoff: 16. Bettendorf, 1:47.87; 20. Maquoketa, 1:48.29; 23. Clinton, 1:48.58

1,600 relay

Races: Friday, April 28 (8:31 p.m. prelims); Saturday, April 29 (5:09 p.m. final)

Blue standard: 4:06.00

Cutoff (top 24): 4:14.58

State leader: Waukee Northwest, 3:57.76

Locals inside cutoff: 14. Pleasant Valley, 4:07.18; 23. Bettendorf, 4:14.10

3,200 relay

Race: Saturday, April 29 (10:25 a.m.)

Blue standard: 9:40.00

Cutoff (top 16): 9:59.02

State leader: Dubuque Hempstead, 9:20.54

Locals inside cutoff: 10. Pleasant Valley, 9:45.33

Sprint medley relay

Race: Friday, April 28 (9:47 a.m.)

Blue standard: 1:50.00

Cutoff (top 24): 1:52.88

State leader: Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 1:41.51

Locals inside cutoff: 6. Bettendorf, 1:49.07; 22. Calamus-Wheatland, 1:52.73

Shuttle hurdle relay

Races: Saturday, April 29 (8 a.m. prelims; 11:51 a.m. final)

Blue standard: 1:08.00

Cutoff (top 16): 1:08.89

State leader: West Des Moines Dowling, 1:04.13

Locals inside cutoff: None