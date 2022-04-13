Prep track and field: Drake Relays form chart

The Drake Relays will be held April 28-30 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. High school athletes have until Friday, April 22 at 8 a.m. to qualify.

Here is a look at each event — what time it will be contested at Drake, the Blue Standard cutoff, the current cutoff to be in the field, state leader and locals currently above the cut line.

Times and distances are what has been posted to Varsity Bound by 1 a.m. Wednesday. This will be updated perodically over the next nine days.

Boys track & field

Discus

Competition: Thursday April 28 (4 p.m.)

Blue standard: 166-0

Current cutoff (top 24): 147-3

State leader: McKade Jelinek (Linn-Mar), 183-8

Locals above cutoff: 2. Zach McMillian (North Scott), 176-0; 9. Nolan Recker (Muscatine), 167-4; 16. Ajai Russell (Clinton), 150-11

Shot put

Competition: Friday, April 29 (9:30 a.m.)

Blue standard: 54-0

Current cutoff (top 24): 50-10 ½

State leader: Erik Escobar (Perry), 74-7

Locals above cutoff: 6. Nolan Recker (Muscatine) 56-5 ¾; 10. Spencer Kessel (Louisa-Muscatine), 52-5; 17. Ryan Saddler (Pleasant Valley), 51-9

High jump

Competition: Friday, April 29 (10 a.m.)

Blue standard: 6-6

Current cutoff (top 24): 6-3

State leaders: Kaleb Scott (Southeast Valley) and Derek Weisskopf (Williamsburg), 6-9

Locals above cutoff: T4. Sam Skarich (North Scott), 6-8; T11. Tye Hardin (Maquoketa), 6-5; T13. Drake Shelangoski (Durant), 6-4

Long jump

Competition: Thursday, April 28 (5 p.m.)

Blue standard: 22-6

Current cutoff (top 24): 21-1 ½

State leader: Abu Sama (Southeast Polk), 24-10

Local above cutoff: T23. Kaden Amigon (Columbus Community), 21-1 ½

100 meters

Races: Friday, April 29 (8:40 a.m. prelims; 2:39 p.m. final)

Blue standard: 10.95

Current cutoff (top 32): 11.22

State leader: Jack Latham (Spirit Lake), 10.68

Locals above cutoff: 4. NaZion Caruthers (Dav. West), 10.95; 13. Jake Gustison (Wapello), 11.07; T24. Nolan DeLong (Durant), 11.18

400 meters

Race: Friday, April 29 (5:20 p.m.)

Blue standard: 49.50

Current cutoff (top 16): 50.93

State leader: Qai Hussey (Spirit Lake), 48.08

Locals above cutoff: none

800 meters

Race: Friday, April 29 (1:47 p.m.)

Blue standard: 1:57.90

Current cutoff (top 16): 1:59.09

State leader: Gabe Nash (Sioux City North), 1:54.31

Local above cutoff: 4. Jacob Mumey (Pleasant Valley), 1:56.96

1,600 meters

Race: Saturday, April 30 (3:59 p.m.)

Blue standard: 4:24.50

Current cutoff (top 21): 4:29.38

State leader: Gabe Nash (Sioux City North), 4:18.52

Local above cutoff: 13. Jacob Mumey (Pleasant Valley), 4:26.25

3,200 meters

Race: Thursday, April 28 (5:55 p.m.)

Blue standard: 9:34.50

Current cutoff (top 21): 9:39.94

State leader: William Lohr (Sioux City North), 9:22.43

Locals above cutoff: none

110 hurdles

Races: Friday, April 29 (8:15 a.m. prelims; 10:36 a.m. final)

Blue standard: 14.90

Current cutoff (top 32): 15.47

State leader: Jack Latham (Spirit Lake), 13.96

Local above cutoff: T8. Max Doran (Pleasant Valley), 14.89

400 hurdles

Race: Saturday, April 30 (3:14 p.m.)

Blue standard: 55.00

Current cutoff (top 16): 56.89

State leader: Kole Becker (Lisbon), 53.69

Locals above cutoff: none

400 relay

Races: Saturday, April 30 (9:50 a.m. prelims; 3:36 p.m. final)

Blue standard: 43.80

Current cutoff (top 96): 45.78

State leader: Southeast Polk, 41.94

Locals above cutoff: 7. North Scott, 43.65; 22. Assumption, 44.19; 46. Davenport North, 44.70; 65. Pleasant Valley, 45.16; T77. Muscatine, 45.46; 83. Wapello, 45.50; 88. Davenport West, 45.59; 93. Central DeWitt, 45.72; 96. Camanche, 45.78

800 relay

Race: Friday, April 29 (1:02 p.m.)

Blue standard: 1:29.90

Current cutoff (top 24): 1:32.88

State leader: Southeast Polk, 1:28.11

Locals above cutoff: 15. North Scott, 1:32.54; T21. Assumption, 1:32.80

1,600 relay

Races: Friday, April 29 (8:25 p.m. prelim); Saturday, April 30 (4:48 p.m. final)

Blue standard: 3:26.00

Current cutoff (top 24): 3:32.82

State leader: Mason City, 3:24.22

Locals above cutoff: none

3,200 relay

Race: Saturday, April 30 (10:25 a.m.)

Blue standard: 8:06.00

Current cutoff (top 16): 8:15.87

State leader: West Des Moines Dowling, 7:55.16

Local above cutoff: 12. Pleasant Valley, 8:13.60

Distance medley relay

Race: Friday, April 29 (10:02 a.m.)

Blue standard: 3:37.00

Current cutoff (top 24): 3:44.46

State leader: Dallas Center-Grimes, 3:31.09

Local above cutoff: 8. Pleasant Valley, 3:37.85

Shuttle hurdle relay

Races: Saturday, April 30 (8:15 a.m. prelim; 11:35 a.m. final)

Blue standard: 59.50

Current cutoff (top 16): 1:02.99

State leader: Cedar Rapids Prairie, 1:00.65

Local above cutoff: 13. Pleasant Valley, 1:02.85

***

Girls track & field

Discus

Competition: Friday, April 29 (9 a.m.)

Blue standard: 128-0

Current cutoff (top 24): 115-8

State leader: Faith DeRonde (Oskaloosa), 137-6 ½

Locals above cutoff: None

Shot put

Competition: Thursday, April 28 (4:30 p.m.)

Blue standard: 41-0

Current cutoff (top 24): 37-10

State leader: Jadan Brumbaugh (Mount Pleasant), 46-9 ¾

Locals above cutoff: None

High jump

Competition: Thursday, April 28 (4:30 p.m.)

Blue standard: 5-5

Current cutoff (top 24): 5-2 ¼

State leader: Maddie Olson (Sheldon), 5-8

Locals above cutoff: T6. Soren Maricle (Central DeWitt), 5-5; T6. Sydney Skarich (North Scott), 5-5; T6. Elizabeth Chambers (Northeast), 5-5

Long jump

Competition: Friday, April 29 (9:30 a.m.)

Blue standard: 17-6

Current cutoff (top 24): 16-10 ½

State leader: Aubree Bell (Kingsley-Pierson), 18-4 ½

Locals above cutoff: 16. Paige Holst (Northeast), 17-1 ¼; T17. Macy Daufeldt (West Liberty), 17-1

100 meters

Races: Friday, April 29 (8:30 a.m. prelims; 2:34 p.m. final)

Blue standard: 12.60

Current cutoff (top 32): 12.95

State leader: Holly Duax (Sioux City West), 11.94

Local above cutoff: 20. Avery Horner (Bettendorf), 12.77

400 meters

Race: Friday, April 29 (5:14 p.m.)

Blue standard: 57.80

Current cutoff (top 16): 1:00.10

State leader: Gabby Cortez (Cedar Rapids Prairie), 55.52

Locals above cutoff: none

800 meters

Race: Friday, April 29 (1:40 p.m.)

Blue standard: 2:18.50

Current cutoff (top 16): 2:21.37

State leader: Ainsley Erzen (Carlisle), 2:12.05

Local above cutoff: 10. Grace Boleyn (Pleasant Valley), 2:19.86

1,500 meters

Race: Saturday, April 30 (3:51 p.m.)

Blue standard: 4:46.00

Current cutoff (top 21): 4:56.22

State leader: Addison Dorenkamp (WDM Valley), 4:44.44

Locals above cutoff: 8. Grace Boleyn (Pleasant Valley), 4:51.39; 9. Noelle Steines (Calamus-Wheatland), 4:51.42; 19. Faith Nead (North Scott), 4:55.46

3,000 meters

Race: Thursday, April 28 (6:10 p.m.)

Blue standard: 10:25.00

Current cutoff (top 21): 10:47.92

State leader: Paityn Noe (Ballard), 9:46.31

Locals above cutoff: none

100 hurdles

Races: Friday, April 29 (8 a.m. prelims; 10:31 a.m. final)

Blue standard: 15.40

Current cutoff (top 32): 16.31

State leader: Mackenzie Carney (Waukee Northwest), 14.32

Locals above cutoff: T3. Ellie Rickertsen (Northeast), 15.05; 14. Macy Daufeldt (West Liberty), 15.64; 20. McKenzie Borden (Bettendorf), 15.86; T21. Sydney Skarich (North Scott), 15.93; T25. Addy Patten (Pleasant Valley), 16.01

400 hurdles

Race: Saturday, April 30 (3:07 p.m.)

Blue standard: 1:06.50

Current cutoff (top 16): 1:08.67

State leader: Mackenzie Carney (Waukee Northwest), 1:04.64

Local above cutoff: 7. Ellie Rickertsen (Northeast), 1:07.35

400 relay

Races: Saturday, April 30 (9:30 a.m. prelims; 3:31 p.m. final)

Blue standard: 51.00

Current cutoff (top 96): 54.01

State leader: Waukee Northwest, 49.21

Locals above cutoff: 15. Assumption, 50.89; 17. Bettendorf, 50.99; 29. North Scott, 51.75; 41. Clinton, 52.10; 59. Pleasant Valley, 52.84; T72. Northeast, 53.26; T85. Camanche, 53.74

800 relay

Race: Friday, April 29 (12:49 p.m.)

Blue standard: 1:47.00

Current cutoff (top 24): 1:48.75

State leader: Ames, 1:44.03

Locals above cutoff: 9. Assumption, 1:46.38; 20. Bettendorf, 1:48.25; T23. North Scott, 1:48.75

1,600 relay

Races: Friday, April 29 (8:08 p.m. prelim); Saturday, April 30 (4:41 p.m. final)

Blue standard: 4:06.00

Current cutoff (top 24): 4:15.01

State leader: Cedar Rapids Prairie, 4:01.28

Locals above cutoff: 10. Assumption, 4:12.06; 17. Bettendorf, 4:13.90

3,200 relay

Race: Saturday, April 30 (10:10 a.m.)

Blue standard: 9:40.00

Current cutoff (top 16): 9:58.01

State leader: Cedar Rapids Prairie, 9:20.32

Locals above cutoff: 15. Pleasant Valley, 9:57.56; 16. Bettendorf, 9:58.01

Sprint medley relay

Race: Friday, April 29 (9:48 a.m.)

Blue standard: 1:51.50

Current cutoff (top 24): 1:53.23

State leader: Norwalk, 1:49.14

Locals above cutoff: 8. Bettendorf, 1:50.91; 13. Assumption, 1:51.55

Shuttle hurdle relay

Races: Saturday, April 30 (8 a.m. prelim; 11:30 a.m. final)

Blue standard: 1:08.00

Current cutoff (top 16): 1:10.51

State leader: West Des Moines Dowling, 1:05.55

Local above cutoff: 12. North Scott, 1:10.17

