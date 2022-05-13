Pulliam breaks school record; WB6 boys track and field meet postponed due to weather

STERLING — After his first two long jump attempts, Moline’s Rob Pulliam wasn’t happy with himself. He expected more.

“My first two jumps were terrible so I was frustrated,” Pulliam said. “I really just wanted to get on the board. I had a lot of anger built up. I used that on my third attempt.”

And maybe Pulliam should use his anger more often because the senior Maroon leaped 24 feet, 1 inch for a new personal and school record to earn a conference title.

“That even surprised myself,” Pulliam said. “I was very excited. I didn’t expect to break the record, but I believed in myself.”

Pulliam also won the high jump at the Western Big 6 Conference meet Friday night at Sterling High School. The meet was called off due to weather after 10 of the 18 events were scored. It will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The 24-1 mark set by Pulliam was an inch shy of clearing the state qualifying standard distance by two whole feet. Anything close to his performance Friday at next week's sectionals will punch his ticket to state in the event.

“That is really helpful (to clear state qualifying) because I can see where I’m at right before the meet,” Pulliam said. “It’s the best type of motivation I can have.”

Pulliam, a defending state champion in the high jump, continued his streak of never losing the event by becoming the WB6’s high jump champion by clearing the 6-5 bar. It was a state qualifying standard height.

“With the high jump, I just have so much passion and emotion because I’ve put so much into it, so to me winning is big,” Pulliam said. “Next week I want to take it to the next level. A new PR is the goal. I feel like I can get that done for this next meet.”

At the time of the lightning delay, United Township (80.5) was holding a one-point lead over Moline (79.5).

United Township's Logan Veloz became a conference champion in the 800 with a time of 1:58.59, which is just over a second off the state qualifying standard time in Class 3A.

Adreian Roper grabbed 16 points for the Panthers by himself with two second place finishes in the high and long jump. Roper cleared 6-2 in the high jump, just one inch off of the state qualifying height, and soared 22-5 in the long jump, which would punch his ticket to state next week at sectionals.

Geneseo’s Malakai Schaad was the Maple Leafs’ only conference champ at the time of the delay with a 14-foot clear in the pole vault.

Schaad had to call it early because of tightness in his hamstring, but it was still a state qualifying standard height.

“I could feel (my hamstring) tighten up so I decided to end it and wait for the important meets,” Schaad said. “But I was super excited. I have been praying about it a lot. I have been trying to get myself in the right mindset so I can do what I need to do to make it to state. I was just super excited to jump. I have been battling back-and-forth with my hamstring injury so I was happy to compete.”

Moline’s Saiheed Jah continued his dominance in 110 hurdles with a state qualifying standard time of 15.06. He has yet to lose in the event this season.

Alleman’s 4x800 relay team, which consists of Noah Britton, Cameron Britton, Ben Milner and Danny Darrow, finished second to Sterling with a time of 8:22.68 — a state qualifying standard time for Class 1A.

Rock Island’s 4x100 relay team (Darius Tongo, LJ Miller, Rashaad Muskeyvalley and DeShawn Rucker) placed third. Muskeyvalley tied for second in the 100 dash with UT’s Alassane Ba with a time of 11.42.

Other top finishers were Rocky’s Reponse Muhoza (3200, 3rd), UT’s Caden Killam (110 hurdles, 3rd) and Geneseo’s Kaden Salisbury (discus, 2nd) and Cooper Schaad (pole vault, 3rd).

The meet will continue at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sterling High School.

