Pulliam eyes second state title; Moline boys track ready to defend WB6 title

Rob Pulliam’s first ever track and field season couldn't have gone any better.

The Moline track standout picked up the sport last year after his junior basketball season — a good decision if there ever was one as he won a Class 3A state title in the high jump last spring.

Pulliam's athletic ability shined through flashy dunks and natural quickness on the court, and when Moline coach Tauwon Taylor saw a video of Pulliam flying through the air — courtesy of girls basketball coach Adrian Ritchie — he was taken aback.

“(Ritchie) pulled out his cell phone to show me this video of Rob dunking over some people ... And holy moly,” Taylor said. “I was shocked. But I didn’t expect him to be as successful as he was. He is just such a competitor and has been able to elevate his game compared to the competition that’s been thrown at him.”

Pulliam took the entire state by storm last year with his ability. He began the season with a first-place finish, and rattled off eight more wins — Pulliam didn’t lose a high jump competition all season — to cap off his season with a conference and sectional title before taking home the state title with a personal record jump of 6-feet, 9-inches.

“The state title was really big for me because I just didn’t expect to go that far and do as well as I did with it being my first year,” Pulliam said. “It definitely opened up a new lane for me.”

Pulliam was quick to mention the help of jumps coach Lauren Polizzi, who helped the two-sport athlete reach new heights by the end of the season.

“I would seriously credit a big part of it to coach (Polizzi), she helped me with jumps a lot,” Pulliam said. “I had athleticism, but she helped me with the smaller things such as technique. I definitely want to credit her for that because if it wasn’t for her I don’t think I’d be where I am now.”

Pulliam admitted a lot of practice time last season was filled with learning the basics and mastering technique. He had to learn to fix his mistakes in a short period of time between the basketball and track seasons. This season though, Pulliam believes he can spend even more time building on what he accomplished last season.

“I’m definitely trying to beat my PR,” Pulliam said. “That’s the goal. At this time last year I was still figuring everything out because it was new, but this year I’m putting the pieces together and looking to be better than last year for sure.”

Joining Pulliam on the track this season is fellow two-sport athlete Matthew Bailey. The senior football standout, who committed to the University of Illinois in January, was a conference champion in the 400 meters last season. Despite his Power 5 football future, there was never a doubt he would return to the Maroons track squad this season.

”He was definitely excited to come back this season,” Taylor said. “He just missed qualifying for state in the high jump as well. He’s going to do some really good things for us.”

Bailey also placed third in the WB6 championships in the high jump, and was a part of the conference champion 1600 relay team.

Two more two-sport varsity athletes round out a deep Moline squad that has won two straight conference titles. Jaeger Norton and Saiheed Jah, who both play soccer, made big strides for the Maroons last season.

Jah, who was named the WB6 soccer MVP in November, surprised his coaches with an impressive sophomore season after his freshman year was canceled because of COVID-19. He was a conference and sectional champion in the 300 hurdles and also qualified for state in the 100 hurdles. He finished sixth in the 300 and ninth in the 100 at state.

“Just from watching him early on, I mean, you could see that he’s quick,” Taylor said. “He’s pretty skillful going over the hurdles. The progression throughout the season stood out. I started realizing he could be one of the top kids in the state with the times he was getting. And sure enough at the state meet he threw down some fast times.”

Norton didn’t reach state, but he finished second in the 800 at the WB6 meet and was a member of the conference champion 1600 relay team.

Taylor believes having so many dual-sport athletes on the team is a huge advantage.

“They’re going to get a little bit stronger and faster each year kind of naturally, but by doing extra work and going out for other sports and being active gets them even more ready,” Taylor said. “It helps keep their minds fresh and when they get to track season they are motivated and fired up to get rolling.”

The season has started slow because a few outdoor meets were forced to cancel because of bad weather, but what Pulliam has seen at practice from the entire team has given him hope that the Maroons can win their third straight conference title.

“We have a lot of people who have put in a lot of work over the offseason,” Pulliam said. “I know I came back faster and stronger, but props to all the guys. Everyone that has come back this year, I mean, just the improvement they made. The ceiling is really high for us.

“I feel like we should be able to come back and attack it again. Get back to that number one spot.”

