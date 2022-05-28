Pulliam jumps to state runner-up; Geneseo brothers both medal in both vault

CHARLESTON, Ill. — In two years, Rob Pulliam has accomplished about as much as he could in the high jump.

Moline’s Pulliam didn’t pick up the sport until his junior year, but will head off to college with a state championship and state runner-up medal around his neck. Pulliam earned the second place medal in the high jump at the IHSA boys track and field state meet Saturday at Eastern Illinois University.

The senior Maroon cleared 6 foot, 9 inches at the state meet last season for the state title before bowing out at 6 feet, 6 ¼ inches Saturday.

“It’s not what I wanted, but it’s just my second year so I can’t be mad at it,” Pulliam said. “I’m onto the next level now. I’m going to improve.”

Pulliam, who just received his first Division I offer from Illinois State this past week, said a college commitment is imminent.

A second straight state title was in the cards, but the officials ruled Pulliam crossed the standard line on his third attempt to match Evanston's Matt Cless. Pulliam didn't attempt to jump because he didn't like his run up to the bar, but another attempt wasn't given despite Pulliam pleading with officials.

“There is still a lot to take away from this, these past two years were a great experience,” Pulliam said. “I want to thank all the people who supported me. I jumped into this sport so late and I had a lot of people who helped me and stood behind my back.”

Moline’s Saiheed Jah was the only local athlete to medal in more than one event in either Class 2A or 3A, doing so in both hurdle events.

The Maroon junior started his day in the 110 hurdles, where he ran his second fastest time of the year at 14.70 to finish fifth, a spot higher than he did last year in the event.

“To be honest I barely remember that race because I was just running,” Jah said. “I just ran as fast as I could and overall I felt pretty clean over the hurdles. I’m happy about fifth."

About three hours later, Jah was back on the track for the 300 hurdles. He crossed the finish line at 39.32, placing sixth.

“I felt like I was going fast, but on the third hurdle my form started to get bad. I could see the distance between me and the guy in front of me get bigger because I landed weird, which slowed me down a lot.”

Despite the stumble, Jah improved in both events from last season. He moved up one spot in the 100 hurdles and three spots in the 300 hurdles compared to last season at state.

“My biggest goal for everything is to always improve so it feels good to do that,” Jah said. “I know a lot of people aren’t lucky enough to (get two medals) so it feels good. I did my best.

“I was the only junior in both finals. I know next year there will be good runners, but I’m hoping to be in the one, two or three spot. I’m going to put in some work and get better.”

In 2A, every Geneseo finalist earned a state medal.

The Maple Leafs’ Cooper Schaad was the highest local finisher in 2A with a third place finish after clearing 14 feet, 9 inches, which he did on his first attempt.

“Going into it today I was not expecting third” Cooper Schaad said. “Everyone showed up with their A-games this morning and I was honestly kind of surprised with third, but I’m happy with it.

“The (14’9) jump was one of the easier ones honestly. After that, I got stuck on the 15-foot. I was fighting to get on the pole — that was the problem.”

Cooper Schaad’s third place finish was a six-place step up on the podium after a ninth place finish at state during his freshman season.

Malakai Schaad, Cooper’s older brother, placed ninth after clearing 13 feet, 9 inches. Malakai was the defending state runner-up and ended his high school career at state with another medal.

“I wasn’t feeling the greatest today, so I was pretty relieved when they went through the list and told me that I got ninth,” Malakai Schaad said. “I like it. I’ll take a medal and get points on the board for Geneseo.

“It’s nice to finish on the podium. I can’t lie, it was a better result than I was expecting when I went out as low as I did. I get to share it with my brother against this year which is fun.”

Malakai Schaad had been dealing with injuries this season but said the biggest hurdle Saturday was mental.

“The frustrating thing about pole vault is that most of it is in your head,” Malakai Schaad said. “My head wasn’t in it today. My coach was trying to figure out what was wrong, but I just told him that it felt like I was fighting the pole every time. I ran down the runway and if I planted everything felt off. That’s just mental training and getting used to it. I had fewer jumps this year than I would have liked going into it.”

Both Cooper and Malakai recognized the uniqueness of sharing the podium together, and they hugged after receiving their state medals. It was the second season in a row the brothers ended the year on the podium together

“It was pretty cool,” Cooper Schaad said. “It doesn’t happen very often. I know we were looking for higher placement for both of us, but it’s still special.”

Geneseo’s Kaden Salisbury also earned a state medal in the discus. The sophomore Maple Leaf recorded a personal-best 156 foot, 9 inch heave to place eighth. The distance beat Salisbury’s most recent PR, which he set Friday in the preliminary round, by three feet.

Kewanee’s Xander Gruszecka placed 10th in the pole vault, missing out a medal by one position.

In 3A, Moline’s Jaeger Norton finished 12th in the 800 with a time of 1:58.94. United Township’s Akim Baba-Traore placed 10th in the triple jump with a 43 foot, 4 inch leap.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.