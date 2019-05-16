DES MOINES — With sweltering temperatures and the competition taking more than 2 hours to complete, it would have been easy for Sara Hoskins to lose her focus Thursday afternoon in the Class 4A girls’ high jump.
The Pleasant Valley junior equaled a career-best with a jump of 5 feet, 6 inches to finish second at Drake Stadium. Hoskins and Waukee sophomore Layanna Green each cleared that height, but Green did it on the first attempt to record the win.
Hoskins also was second at the Drake Relays last month.
“I’m very proud,” she said. “I’m really glad my consistency was a lot better. We worked really hard in practice for it, and doing 5-6 on the blue oval is so much more special.
“As you can see, it was down to the wire, and that’s my favorite part of this.”
Hoskins passed on the opening two heights of 4-8 and 4-10. She was over the bar on her first jump at 5-0, 5-2, 5-4 and 5-5.
Then after getting 5-6 on her second attempt, she nearly was over 5-7 on her first try.
“Just a little more oomph,” Hoskins said. “I probably should have taken more time in-between jumps to let myself recover from the heat and the exertion of going over the bar.
“Still, it was a great competition, and I’m very happy where I ended up.”
Hoskins moved up one spot on the awards stand from last year. She has one more crack at a championship.
“I’m definitely still hungry,” she said. “Now, we need to clean up consistency at 5-6. I’m glad I got over the mental hill of 5-2 from Drake.
“Next year is going to be a year. I’m going to work really hard to get that 5-8. I really do think I can do it.”
Bettendorf earned a pair of medals Thursday.
Claudia Johnson was sixth in the high jump at 5-2. She cleared 5-0 on her third and final attempt but got over 5-2 on the first try.
The Bulldogs were eighth in the 3,200 relay with Sarah DeFauw, Amanda Scott, Hannah Beintema and Sarah Schmidt in 9 minutes, 48.52 seconds.
Davenport North’s Zanila Terrell pocketed her first state medal with an eighth-place finish in the discus. Terrell, who came in seeded fifth, threw 115-3.
Waukee is the 4A leader after five of the 19 events with 24.33 points, followed by Southeast Polk (22) and Cedar Falls (22). PV is tied for ninth with eight points.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-001
West Liberty’s Jimena Fierro competes in the 2A girls 3000-meter run during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Fierro finished 18th with a time of 11:44.24.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-002
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-003
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-004
Central DeWitt’s Talbot Kinney competes in the Class 3A girls discus Thursday at the coed state meet in Des Moines. Kinney finished second with a school-record throw of 126 feet, 10 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-005
Durant’s Mason Compton competes in the boys 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Compton finished eighth with a jump of 19 feet, 10.5 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-006
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-007
West Liberty’s Jimena Fierro competes in the 2A girls 3000-meter run during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Fierro finished 18th with a time of 11:44.24.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-008
Central DeWitt’s Talbot Kinney competes in the 3A girls discus during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Kinney finished second with a throw of 126 feet, 10 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-009
Tipton’s Jamie Kofron competes in the girls 2A shot put during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Kofron finished second with a throw of 42 feet, 11 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-010
Durant’s Jake Willkomm competes in the boys 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Willkomm finished sixth with a jump of 20 feet, 2.75 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-011
Durant’s Mason Compton competes in the boys 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Compton finished eighth with a jump of 19 feet, 10.5 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-012
West Liberty’s Jimena Fierro competes in the 2A girls 3000-meter run during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Fierro finished 18th with a time of 11:44.24.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-013
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-014
Durant’s Jake Willkomm competes in the boys 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Willkomm finished sixth with a jump of 20 feet, 2.75 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-015
Central DeWitt’s Talbot Kinney competes in the 3A girls discus during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Kinney finished second with a throw of 126 feet, 10 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-016
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-017
West Liberty’s Jimena Fierro competes in the 2A girls 3000-meter run during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Fierro finished 18th with a time of 11:44.24.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-018
Northeast’s Dawson Stoll competes in the boys 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Stoll finished seventh with a jump of 20 feet, 1.75 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-019
Northeast’s Dawson Stoll competes in the boys 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Stoll finished seventh with a jump of 20 feet, 1.75 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-020
West Liberty’s Jimena Fierro competes in the 2A girls 3000-meter run during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Fierro finished 18th with a time of 11:44.24.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-021
Tipton’s Jamie Kofron competes in the girls 2A shot put during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Kofron finished second with a throw of 42’ 11”.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-022
Tipton’s Jamie Kofron is awarded a medal after competing in the girls 2A shot put during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Kofron finished second with a throw of 42 feet, 11 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-023
Assumption’s Carly King gets ready for the girls 3A 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. King finished in first with a time of 56.36.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-024
Assumption’s Carly King crosses the finish line in the Class 3A girls 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday. King repeated as state champion in a time of 56.36 seconds.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-025
West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt competes in the girls 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday. Daufeldt became the school's first long jump champion with a leap of 17 feet, 7 3/4 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-026
West Liberty’s Spencer Daufeldt competes in the boys 2A shot put during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Daufeldt finished 4th with a throw of 52 feet, 4 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-027
Central DeWitt’s Carly Small takes off from the start of the girls 3A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Central DeWitt finished 22nd overall with a time of 10:18.44.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-028
Louisa-Muscatine’s Kylee Sanders competes in the girls 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Sanders finished 4th with a jump of 16 feet, 8.75 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-029
Assumption’s Laney Fitzpatrick crosses the finish line of the girls 3A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Assumption finished 5th overall with a time of 9:46.30.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-030
Assumption’s Peyton Hanley runs the third leg of the girls 3A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Assumption finished 5th overall with a time of 9:46.30.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-031
West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt competes in the girls 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Daufeldt finished 1st with a jump of 17 feet, 7.75 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-032
Camanche’s Eric Campie runs to the finish of the boys 2A 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Campie finished 3rd with a time of 49.91.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-033
Central DeWitt’s Mason Lange runs the third leg of the girls 3A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Central DeWitt finished 22nd overall with a time of 10:18.44.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-034
North Cedar’s Caden Wendt competes in the boys 2A shot put during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Wendt finished 6th with a throw of 50 feet, three inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-035
Louisa-Muscatine’s Kylee Sanders competes in the girls 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Sanders finished 4th with a jump of 16 feet, 8.75 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-036
Camanche’s Eric Campie gets ready for the boys 2A 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Campie finished 3rd with a time of 49.91.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-037
Central DeWitt’s Allison Meadows runs the second leg of the girls 3A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Central DeWitt finished 22nd overall with a time of 10:18.44.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-038
Assumption’s Morgan Jennings hands off the baton to Olivia Lansing while running in the girls 3A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Assumption finished 5th overall with a time of 9:46.30.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-039
Assumption’s Olivia Lansing runs her leg of the girls 3A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Assumption finished 5th overall with a time of 9:46.30.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-040
Assumption’s Olivia Lansing hands off the baton to Peyton Hanley while running in the girls 3A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Assumption finished 5th overall with a time of 9:46.30.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-041
Assumption’s Laney Fitzpatrick runs the anchor leg of the girls 3A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Assumption finished 5h overall with a time of 9:46.30.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-042
Central DeWitt’s Carly Small runs the first leg of the girls 3A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Central DeWitt finished 22nd overall with a time of 10:18.44.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-043
Central DeWitt’s Katie Fox runs the anchor leg of the girls 3A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Central DeWitt finished 22nd overall with a time of 10:18.44.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-044
Central DeWitt’s Katie Fox approaches the finish of the girls 3A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Central DeWitt finished 22nd overall with a time of 10:18.44.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-045
West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt competes in the girls 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Daufeldt finished 1st with a jump of 17 feet, 7.75 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-046
West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt competes in the girls 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Daufeldt finished 1st with a jump of 17 feet, 7.75 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-047
North Cedar’s Caden Wendt gets ready to throw in the boys 2A shot put during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Wendt finished 6th with a throw of 50 feet, three inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-048
North Cedar’s Caden Wendt competes in the boys 2A shot put during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Wendt finished 6th with a throw of 50 feet, three inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-049
Louisa-Muscatine’s Kylee Sanders competes in the girls 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Sanders finished 4th with a jump of 16 feet, 8.75 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-050
West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt competes in the girls 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Daufeldt finished 1st with a jump of 17 feet, 7.75 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-051
Louisa-Muscatine’s Kylee Sanders competes in the girls 2A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Sanders finished 4th with a jump of 16 feet, 8.75 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-052
Wilton’s Kortney Drake takes off from the blocks in the girls 2A 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Drake finished 12th with a time of 1:01.36.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-053
Wilton’s Kortney Drake runs in the girls 2A 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Drake finished 12th with a time of 1:01.36.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-054
Wilton’s Kortney Drake finishes the girls 2A 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Drake finished 12th with a time of 1:01.36.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-055
North Cedar’s Cassie Cox runs in the girls 2A 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Cox finished 9th with a time of 1:00.65.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-056
North Cedar’s Cassie Cox runs in the girls 2A 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Cox finished 9th with a time of 1:00.65.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-057
Assumption’s Carly King finishes the girls 3A 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. King finished in first with a time of 56.36.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-058
Assumption’s Carly King hugs Bishops Heelan’s Madison Jochum after winning the Class 3A 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-059
Camanche’s Eric Campie finishes the boys Class 2A 400-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday. Campie finished third with a personal-best time of 49.91 seconds.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-060
Pleasant Valley’s Sara Hoskins competes in the girls 4A high jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday. Hoskins finished second with a jump of 5 feet, 6 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-061
Pleasant Valley’s Sara Hoskins hugs Waukee’s Layanna Green after competing for the state title in the girls 4A high jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday. Hoskins finished second with a jump of 5 feet, 6 inches. Green finished first with the same jump, winning with fewer missed attempts.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-062
Bettendorf’s Tynan Numkena competes in the boys 4A high jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Numkena finished 13th with a jump of 5 feet, 11 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-063
North Scott’s Trent Allard competes in the boys 4A high jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Allard finished 5th with a jump of 6 feet, three inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-064
Calamus-Wheatland’s Hunter Rickels competes in the boys 1A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Rickels finished second with a jump of 21 feet, 7.75 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-065
Calamus-Wheatland’s Hunter Rickels competes in the Class 1A boys' long jump during the coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday. Rickels finished second with a jump of 21 feet, 7 3/4 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-066
Calamus-Wheatland’s Hunter Rickels competes in the boys 1A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Rickels finished second with a jump of 21 feet, 7.75 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-067
Davenport North’s Zanila Terrell competes in the girls 4A discus during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Terrell finished 8th with a throw of 115 feet, 3 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-068
Davenport North’s Zanila Terrell competes in the girls 4A discus during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Terrell finished 8th with a throw of 115 feet, 3 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-069
Pleasant Valley’s Kole Sommer runs in the boys 4A 3200-meter run during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Sommer finished 13th with a time of 10:08.64.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-070
Pleasant Valley’s Kent Nichols runs in the boys 4A 3200-meter run during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Nichols finished 9th with a time of 9:59.02.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-071
Pleasant Valley’s Kent Nichols runs in the boys 4A 3200-meter run during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Nichols finished 9th with a time of 9:59.02.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-072
Pleasant Valley’s Kent Nichols runs in the boys 4A 3200-meter run during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Nichols finished 9th with a time of 9:59.02.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-073
Pleasant Valley’s Kole Sommer runs in the boys 4A 3200-meter run during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Sommer finished 13th with a time of 10:08.64.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-074
Linn-Mar’s Dylan Dolezal collapses after running the boys 4A 3200-meter run during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Dolezal finished 2nd with a time of 9:35.33.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-075
Calamus-Wheatland’s Grace Elvert competes in the girls 1A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Elvert finished14th with a jump of 15 feet, 5.25 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-076
Calamus-Wheatland’s Grace Elvert competes in the girls 1A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Elvert finished14th with a jump of 15 feet, 5.25 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-077
Calamus-Wheatland’s Grace Elvert competes in the girls 1A long jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Elvert finished14th with a jump of 15 feet, 5.25 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-078
Bettendorf’s Annika Braaten competes in the girls 4A high jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Braaten finished 14th with a jump of 5 feet.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-079
Bettendorf’s Claudia Johnson competes in the girls 4A high jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Johnson finished 6th with a jump of 5 feet, 2 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-080
Bettendorf’s Claudia Johnson competes in the girls 4A high jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Johnson finished 6th with a jump of 5 feet, 2 inches.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-081
Bettendorf’s Amanda Scott runs the second leg of the girls 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Bettendorf finished 8th with a time of 9:48.52.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-082
Pleasant Valley’s Lillian Reynolds runs the second leg of the girls 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Pleasant Valley finished 10th with a time of 9:51.03.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-083
Pleasant Valley’s Emily Wood competes in the girls 4A high jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Hoskins finished 12th with a jump of 5 feet.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-084
Pleasant Valley’s Emily Wood competes in the girls 4A high jump during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Hoskins finished 12th with a jump of 5 feet.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-085
Bettendorf’s Hannah Beintema takes the baton from Amanda Scott to run the third leg of the girls 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Bettendorf finished 8th with a time of 9:48.52.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-086
Bettendorf’s Hannah Beintema runs the third leg of the girls 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Bettendorf finished 8th with a time of 9:48.52.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-087
Pleasant Valley’s Janie Perril runs the third leg of the girls 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Pleasant Valley finished 10th with a time of 9:51.03.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-088
Pleasant Valley’s Maddy Minard takes the baton from Janie Perril to run the anchor of the girls 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Pleasant Valley finished 10th with a time of 9:51.03.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-089
Bettendorf’s Sarah Schmidt runs the anchor of the girls 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Bettendorf finished 8th with a time of 9:48.52.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-090
Pleasant Valley’s Maddy Minard runs the anchor of the girls 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Pleasant Valley finished 10th with a time of 9:51.03.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-091
Bettendorf’s Sarah Schmidt runs the anchor of the girls 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Bettendorf finished 8th with a time of 9:48.52.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-092
Pleasant Valley’s Maddy Minard finishes the girls 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Pleasant Valley finished 10th with a time of 9:51.03.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-093
Calamus-Wheatland’s Hunter Rickels runs the first leg of the boys 1A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Calamus-Wheatland finished 4th with a time of 8:14.86.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-094
Calamus-Wheatland’s Max Hansen runs the second leg of the boys 1A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Calamus-Wheatland finished 4th with a time of 8:14.86.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-095
Calamus-Wheatland’s Chandler Gannon takes the baton from Max Hansen to run the third leg of the boys 1A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Calamus-Wheatland finished 4th with a time of 8:14.86.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-096
Calamus-Wheatland’s Chase Knoche runs the anchor of the boys Class 1A 3,200-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday. Calamus-Wheatland finished fourth with a time of 8:14.86.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-097
Calamus-Wheatland’s Chase Knoche finishes the boys 1A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Calamus-Wheatland finished 4th with a time of 8:14.86.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-098
Bettendorf’s Nick Moore takes off from the start of the boys 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Bettendorf finished 9th with a time of 8:04.65.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-099
Bettendorf’s Nick Moore runs in the boys 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Bettendorf finished 9th with a time of 8:04.65.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-100
Bettendorf’s Aaron Roehr runs the second leg of the boys 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Bettendorf finished 9th with a time of 8:04.65.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-101
Pleasant Valley’s Ian Kaffenberger runs the second leg of the boys 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Pleasant Valley finished 10th with a time of 8:10.58.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-102
Bettendorf’s Aaron Roehr runs the second leg of the boys 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Bettendorf finished 9th with a time of 8:04.65.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-103
Pleasant Valley’s Ian Kaffenberger runs the second leg of the boys 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Pleasant Valley finished 10th with a time of 8:10.58.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-104
Pleasant Valley’s Max Murphy runs the third leg of the boys 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Pleasant Valley finished 10th with a time of 8:10.58.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-105
Bettendorf’s Brendan Scott runs the anchor of the boys 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Bettendorf finished 9th with a time of 8:04.65.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-106
Johnston’s Joe Schaefer leads Dowling Catholics’ Kevin Conner in the boys 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Dowling Catholic and Johnston finished 6th and 7th respectively with times of 7:56.51 and 7:57.30.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-107
Bettendorf’s Brendan Scott runs the anchor of the boys 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Bettendorf finished 9th with a time of 8:04.65.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-108
Pleasant Valley’s Parker Huhn runs the anchor of the boys 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Pleasant Valley finished 10th with a time of 8:10.58.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-109
Ames’ Aniey Akok celebrates winning the boys 4A 4x800-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Ames finished 1st with a time of 7:51.95.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-110
Spectators watch events at the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-111
Muscatine’s Noah Yahn takes off from the blocks of the boys 4A 400-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Yahn ran a 50.66.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-112
Muscatine’s Noah Yahn, right, runs the final stretch of the boys 4A 400-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Yahn ran a 50.66.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-113
Muscatine’s Noah Yahn runs to the finish of the boys 4A 400-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Yahn ran a 50.66.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-114
Muscatine’s Noah Yahn finishes the boys 4A 400-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Yahn ran a 50.66.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-115
Bettendorf’s Darien Porter gets ready to run the boys 4A 400-meter relay during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Moments before the race was started the meet was put into a weather delay for thunder and lightning in the area.
051619-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-116
Bettendorf’s Darien Porter walks to cover as the boys 4A 400-meter relay is postponed during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Moments before the race was started the meet was put into a weather delay for thunder and lightning in the area.
