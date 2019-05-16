DES MOINES — With sweltering temperatures and the competition taking more than 2 hours to complete, it would have been easy for Sara Hoskins to lose her focus Thursday afternoon in the Class 4A girls’ high jump.

Hoskins did not falter. 

The Pleasant Valley junior equaled a career-best with a jump of 5 feet, 6 inches to finish second at Drake Stadium. Hoskins and Waukee sophomore Layanna Green each cleared that height, but Green did it on the first attempt to record the win.

Hoskins also was second at the Drake Relays last month.

“I’m very proud,” she said. “I’m really glad my consistency was a lot better. We worked really hard in practice for it, and doing 5-6 on the blue oval is so much more special.

“As you can see, it was down to the wire, and that’s my favorite part of this.”

Hoskins passed on the opening two heights of 4-8 and 4-10. She was over the bar on her first jump at 5-0, 5-2, 5-4 and 5-5.

Then after getting 5-6 on her second attempt, she nearly was over 5-7 on her first try.

“Just a little more oomph,” Hoskins said. “I probably should have taken more time in-between jumps to let myself recover from the heat and the exertion of going over the bar.

“Still, it was a great competition, and I’m very happy where I ended up.”

Hoskins moved up one spot on the awards stand from last year. She has one more crack at a championship.

“I’m definitely still hungry,” she said. “Now, we need to clean up consistency at 5-6. I’m glad I got over the mental hill of 5-2 from Drake.

“Next year is going to be a year. I’m going to work really hard to get that 5-8. I really do think I can do it.”

Bettendorf earned a pair of medals Thursday.

Claudia Johnson was sixth in the high jump at 5-2. She cleared 5-0 on her third and final attempt but got over 5-2 on the first try.

The Bulldogs were eighth in the 3,200 relay with Sarah DeFauw, Amanda Scott, Hannah Beintema and Sarah Schmidt in 9 minutes, 48.52 seconds.

Davenport North’s Zanila Terrell pocketed her first state medal with an eighth-place finish in the discus. Terrell, who came in seeded fifth, threw 115-3.

Waukee is the 4A leader after five of the 19 events with 24.33 points, followed by Southeast Polk (22) and Cedar Falls (22). PV is tied for ninth with eight points.

