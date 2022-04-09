PV's Sadler, Moline's Jah, Pulliam have strong showings at Kiwanis Invitational

While most athletes were still competing, Pleasant Valley’s Ryan Saddler was singing.

Saddler began his morning at the Kiwanis Invitational track and field meet at the Soule Bowl on Saturday morning, but ended his day at the IHSMA Solo & Ensemble Festival at Davenport West.

And it couldn’t have started any better. Saddler took home two first place medals with a 15.75 meter throw in the shot put and a personal record 41.56 meter heave in the discus.

“When I woke up I thought it was going to be cool to do a sport and hopefully win and then afterward go compete and sing,” Saddler said. “I was feeling really good when I woke up and I just felt like it was going to be a good day. I was feeling loose and after my warm up throws I was pretty confident”

Saddler won the shot put by over two feet, but had to edge out Quincy’s LaMarrio Rodgers in the discus for the crown.

“After my first throw of discus, I PR’d by three feet,” Saddler said. “I was really happy because I’m not the best at discus. It’s not what I spend the most time at practice on because it’s been so cold out.

“I always try to come in with the mentality that I’m going to win and get my team the most points that I can. Every meet I try to think about being the best and throwing the farthest. Today that happened.”

The senior Spartan left the Soule Bowl about 20 minutes after his last event, but those points he gave PV were crucial. Plainfield South won the event with 285 points, well ahead of second place PV (228) and third place (186) Galesburg, but it was the second straight event where PV had a strong showing.

The Spartans won the 11-team Deac Ryan Relays on Tuesday.

“Last year I thought we were good, but man, we are good this year,” Saddler said. “We’ve got a really well-rounded team. We still have young guys that haven’t reached their potential. We see it every day in practice. We are doing really well and I know everybody on our team can get to another level.”

One of the closest races of the day was in the 110 hurdles between Moline’s Saiheed Jah and PV’s Max Doran. Both hurdlers qualified for the state meet in their home state last season.

Doran jumped out to a quick start, but by the second hurdle Jah pulled just a fraction ahead.

“(Doran) had a really good time on the heat sheet, so I knew I was going to have to go hard on this one,” Jah said. “He was right with me the whole time. He pushed me a lot.”

Jah crossed the line at 15.45, just .06 ahead of Doran for first place.

“I’m really happy with the result, it was a good start,” Jah said. “It was my first race of the season so I didn’t feel that clean over the hurdles, but I was fine with the time. I think I can knock a lot off of it by sectionals, or state though. But still, I’m really happy with my performance.”

Jah also captured the 300 hurdles title with an impressive 41.34 mark, which topped PV’s Daniel Zietlow by less than a second.

Also joining Jah atop the podium for Moline was Rob Pulliam. The defending state champion in the high jump didn’t compete in his usual event but performed just as well.

Pulliam claimed the long jump title with a 6.64 meter leap, besting UT’s Adreian Roper for the top spot.

“I wanted to spread myself out a little bit more and try some new events,” Pulliam said. “It felt nice, especially with it being my first time long jumping. It’s a lot different because I’m not trying to jump high, but rather jump as far as I can. But I knew with my athleticism I could be pretty good at it.”

Roper earned a first place medal in the high jump, though, and set a new Kiwanis Invitational meet record while he was it. Roper cleared 6-foot-8 for a new personal record.

Geneseo’s Malakai Schaad attempted to break the meet record as well, and although he fell short, he still gave the Maple Leafs their only first place finish with a season-high 4.4 meter pole vault.

“My coach didn’t tell me the height that he put it to (15’3 attempt), so when I heard it (over the PA) it made me a little nervous, but I knew I could do it if I had my form right,” Schaad said. “It didn’t end up happening today, but it was there and will be there.”

Schaad was a sectional champion last season and finished second at state. He wants to end his senior season with a state title, and while it hasn’t started the way he wanted, today’s result couldn’t have ended any better.

“I’m coming off of an injury from a couple weeks ago when I pulled my hamstring at practice,” Schaad said. “I’m kind of now just getting back into it. It’s my first meet in about two weeks and I wasn’t able to practice much either.

“But I’m very pleased with the effort I gave today. Height wise I want to be better, but I’m very excited to be back and jumping again. I actually went down to the starter and dropped my height a little bit so I could jump sooner because I really wanted to jump.”

No local school won any other of the 11 events. Plainfield South won eight, Quincy won two and Galesburg’s Koen Derry was the triple jump champion. PV’s Brian Stanton (100), Jacob Mumey (800) and the Spartan 4x200 relay team placed second in their respective events.

Other top locals included Rock Island’s Darius Tongo (100, 3rd), UT’s Logan Veloz (800, 3rd), Mumey (1600, 3rd), PV’s Daniel DeGeorge (200, 3rd) and UT’s Damahz Slater (triple jump, 3rd).

United Township finished fourth as a team with 176.5 points. Geneseo was fifth (151.5), Moline eighth (121), Rock Island 10th (88), Sherrard 11th (19) and Alleman 12th (9.5).

