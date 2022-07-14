Quad Cities All-Eastern Iowa boys track and field team

Athlete of the year

Clay Bohlmann, Tipton: After helping Tipton to a state cross country title last fall, he backed it up with a stellar freshman season on the track. Bohlmann ran a leg on Tipton's state championship 3,200 relay, placed third at the Class 2A state meet in the 1,600 and had top-12 finishes at state in the 800 and 3,200. Bohlmann was a River Valley Conference and district champion in the 800 and 1,600 runs. He ran a season-best 4:27.31 in the 1,600 at the state meet and posted a season-best time of 9:48.90 in the 3,200 at the conference meet.

First team

Sprinters

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Kaden Amigon;Columbus;So.;Placed seventh at Class 1A state meet in long jump (20-11 1/4) and seventh in 200, second at 1A state qualifier in 100 (11.08) and second in 200 (22.47)

Nolan DeLong;Durant;Jr.;Four-sport standout was River Valley Conference champ in 100 (11.62) and 200 (23.17), district champion in 100 (11.43), anchored fifth place 1,600 relay at 2A state meet

Ezekiel Graves;Tipton;Jr.;State-qualifying champion and third at RVC meet in 200 (22.97), ran 400 leg on Tipton's seventh place distance medley relay at state, ran on state-qualifying 1,600 relay

Aidan Gruver;Easton Valley;Sr.;Tri-Rivers Conference champion in 200 (22.87) and runner-up in 100 (11.37), state qualifier in 100 (11.11), 200 (22.40) and 400 (53.35)

Jake Gustison;Wapello;Jr.;Sixth at 1A state meet in 100 (11.15) and anchored sixth place 400 relay at state, ran on ninth place 800 relay, runner-up in 100 at state qualifier and third in 200

Jimmy Weispfenning;Northeast;Jr.;RVC runner-up in 200 (23.28), 2A state qualifier in 200, ran on Northeast's fifth place distance medley relay at state and state-qualifying sprint medley relay

Middle distance

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Isaac Acosta;Columbus;Sr.;State-qualifying champion in 800 (2:02.69), placed third at 1A state qualifier in 1,600 (4:52), runner-up at SEISC meet in 1,600

Cody Bohlmann;Tipton;Sr.;Anchored Class 2A state championship 3,200 relay, state qualifier in 400, ran on state-qualifying 1,600 relay, third at RVC meet in 400 (51.65)

Caleb Gruhn;Northeast;Sr.;Anchored the Rebels' fifth place distance medley relay and sprint medley relay at 2A state meet, team's fastest 400 and 800 runner

Ty Nichols;Tipton;Jr.;Led off a championship 3,200 relay at 2A state meet, state qualifier in open 800 (2:03.86), RVC runner-up in 800 (2:02.78), conference champion in distance medley relay

Jackson Riedesel;Calamus-Wheatland;So.;Placed 15th at 1A state meet in 800 in season-best time of 2:03.85, Tri-Rivers Conference runner-up in 800, team's top quarter-miler

Distance

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Marcus Blount;Prince of Peace;Jr.;Tri-Rivers Conference champion in 3,200 (10:40.45), runner-up in 3,200 at 1A state qualifier (11:04.89), state qualifier

Clay Bohlmann;Tipton;Fr.;Ran on Tigers' state championship 3,200 relay, third at 2A state meet in 1,600 (4:27.31), RVC champion in 800 (2:02.67) and 1,600 (4:34.93), RVC runner-up in 3,200

Troy Butler;Tipton;Sr.;Third at Class 2A state qualifier in 3,200 (10:52.67), ran 10:48.49 at state meet, 10:33.93 was season-best time, posted 4:48.16 in 1,600 at West Liberty

Hurdles

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Caden Schmidt;Tipton;Jr.;Sixth at Class 2A state meet in 400 hurdles (55.77), ran on team's state-qualifying 1,600 relay, RVC champion in distance medley relay, third at RVC in 400 hurdles

Caleb Wulf;West Liberty;Sr.;Won 2A state qualifier at Monticello in 110 hurdles (15.49), second at RVC meet (15.51), ran 15.28 at state, anchored Comets' state-qualifying shuttle hurdle relay

Jumps

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Tye Hardin;Maquoketa;So.;Placed fifth at 3A state meet in high jump (6-2), Drake Relays qualifier, won district meet (6-2), cleared season-best 6-6 in late April, ran on state-qualifying 800 relay

Keelan Hoover;Maquoketa;Jr.;Was 11th at 3A state meet in long jump (20-9), third at conference meet (19-8 1/2), won state qualifier at Benton (20-8 1/4), ran on state-qualifying 800 relay

Triston Miller;Columbus;Jr.;Placed third at 1A state meet in high jump (6-4), second at state qualifier (6-3), state qualifier in 110 hurdles (15.73)

Drake Shelangoski;Durant;Sr.;Drake relays qualifier in high jump, cleared 6-4 at Wilton meet in April, ran second leg of Durant's fifth place 1,600 relay at 2A state meet

Throws

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Collin Grau;Maquoketa;Sr.;Wamac discus champion (150-9), second at 3A state qualifier in Benton (143-5), 11th at 3A state meet (142-10), Drake Relays qualifier (161-5)

Spencer Kessel;Louisa-Muscatine;Jr;Third at 2A state meet in shot put (55-10 1/4) and third in discus (160-0), seventh at Drake Relays in shot put, won state-qualifier in discus (163-5)

Cody Koch;Tipton;Sr.;Third at RVC meet in shot put (46-4 1/4), runner-up at 2A state qualifier in shot put with season-best throw of 48-10 1/4, season-best discus throw was 142-9

Ryan McDonough;Wapello;Jr.;Class 1A state runner-up in shot put (52-4), state-qualifying runner-up in shot put (52-1 1/2), team's top discus thrower (141-1)

Honorable mention

Sprints -- Collin Cavey, sr., Calamus-Wheatland; Cameron Hake, sr., Wapello; Jeff Hoback, jr., Columbus; Ty Hudson, sr., Northeast; Tade Parsons, sr., Wapello; Rylan Perry, so., Durant; Damian Pestle, fr., Wilton; Skyler Schmidt, sr., Tipton; Ethan Schultz, jr., Camanche

Mid-distance -- Maddox Griffin, sr., Wapello; Carter Jargo, jr., Northeast; Roman Marquardt, jr., Durant; Robert Martin, jr., Wilton; Kaleb Nerem, sr., Tipton; Dylan Woodruff, Wapello, so.

Distance -- Deacon Duffe, so., Wilton; Logan Riedesel, fr., Calamus-Wheatland; Cole Venema, so., Easton Valley; Freddy Vergara, Columbus, sr.

Hurdles -- Mason Badtram, so., Durant; Jacob Barton, fr., Tipton; Elijah Belzer, sr., Wapello; Caleb Clark, jr., Durant; Corbin Knutsen, so., Northeast; AJ Thumma, sr., Tipton

Jumps -- Charlie Simpson, jr., Easton Valley; Chris Day, jr., Louisa-Muscatine; Adam Dunlap, sr., Camanche; Charlie Huesmann, so., Durant; Caden Kirkman, jr., Wilton; Caden Meyer, so., Durant; Garrett Schultz, jr., Camanche; Tyson Seeser, Camanche, fr.

Throws -- Ashton Beal, so., Camanche; Russell Coil, Columbus, so.; Brady Meincke, jr., Durant; Nate Lorenzen, sr., Northeast; Clayton Meyermann, Northeast, so.; Brady Pauls, jr., Maquoketa; Luke Reuter, sr., Easton Valley; Wyatt Schwenker, sr., Maquoketa