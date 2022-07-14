Quad Cities All-Eastern Iowa boys track and field team

Athlete of the year
Clay Bohlmann, Tipton: After helping Tipton to a state cross country title last fall, he backed it up with a stellar freshman season on the track. Bohlmann ran a leg on Tipton's state championship 3,200 relay, placed third at the Class 2A state meet in the 1,600 and had top-12 finishes at state in the 800 and 3,200. Bohlmann was a River Valley Conference and district champion in the 800 and 1,600 runs. He ran a season-best 4:27.31 in the 1,600 at the state meet and posted a season-best time of 9:48.90 in the 3,200 at the conference meet.
First team
Sprinters
Name;School;Year;Achievements
Kaden Amigon;Columbus;So.;Placed seventh at Class 1A state meet in long jump (20-11 1/4) and seventh in 200, second at 1A state qualifier in 100 (11.08) and second in 200 (22.47)
Nolan DeLong;Durant;Jr.;Four-sport standout was River Valley Conference champ in 100 (11.62) and 200 (23.17), district champion in 100 (11.43), anchored fifth place 1,600 relay at 2A state meet
People are also reading…
Ezekiel Graves;Tipton;Jr.;State-qualifying champion and third at RVC meet in 200 (22.97), ran 400 leg on Tipton's seventh place distance medley relay at state, ran on state-qualifying 1,600 relay
Aidan Gruver;Easton Valley;Sr.;Tri-Rivers Conference champion in 200 (22.87) and runner-up in 100 (11.37), state qualifier in 100 (11.11), 200 (22.40) and 400 (53.35)
Jake Gustison;Wapello;Jr.;Sixth at 1A state meet in 100 (11.15) and anchored sixth place 400 relay at state, ran on ninth place 800 relay, runner-up in 100 at state qualifier and third in 200
Jimmy Weispfenning;Northeast;Jr.;RVC runner-up in 200 (23.28), 2A state qualifier in 200, ran on Northeast's fifth place distance medley relay at state and state-qualifying sprint medley relay
Middle distance
Name;School;Year;Achievements
Isaac Acosta;Columbus;Sr.;State-qualifying champion in 800 (2:02.69), placed third at 1A state qualifier in 1,600 (4:52), runner-up at SEISC meet in 1,600
Cody Bohlmann;Tipton;Sr.;Anchored Class 2A state championship 3,200 relay, state qualifier in 400, ran on state-qualifying 1,600 relay, third at RVC meet in 400 (51.65)
Caleb Gruhn;Northeast;Sr.;Anchored the Rebels' fifth place distance medley relay and sprint medley relay at 2A state meet, team's fastest 400 and 800 runner
Ty Nichols;Tipton;Jr.;Led off a championship 3,200 relay at 2A state meet, state qualifier in open 800 (2:03.86), RVC runner-up in 800 (2:02.78), conference champion in distance medley relay
Jackson Riedesel;Calamus-Wheatland;So.;Placed 15th at 1A state meet in 800 in season-best time of 2:03.85, Tri-Rivers Conference runner-up in 800, team's top quarter-miler
Distance
Name;School;Year;Achievements
Marcus Blount;Prince of Peace;Jr.;Tri-Rivers Conference champion in 3,200 (10:40.45), runner-up in 3,200 at 1A state qualifier (11:04.89), state qualifier
Clay Bohlmann;Tipton;Fr.;Ran on Tigers' state championship 3,200 relay, third at 2A state meet in 1,600 (4:27.31), RVC champion in 800 (2:02.67) and 1,600 (4:34.93), RVC runner-up in 3,200
Troy Butler;Tipton;Sr.;Third at Class 2A state qualifier in 3,200 (10:52.67), ran 10:48.49 at state meet, 10:33.93 was season-best time, posted 4:48.16 in 1,600 at West Liberty
Hurdles
Name;School;Year;Achievements
Caden Schmidt;Tipton;Jr.;Sixth at Class 2A state meet in 400 hurdles (55.77), ran on team's state-qualifying 1,600 relay, RVC champion in distance medley relay, third at RVC in 400 hurdles
Caleb Wulf;West Liberty;Sr.;Won 2A state qualifier at Monticello in 110 hurdles (15.49), second at RVC meet (15.51), ran 15.28 at state, anchored Comets' state-qualifying shuttle hurdle relay
Jumps
Name;School;Year;Achievements
Tye Hardin;Maquoketa;So.;Placed fifth at 3A state meet in high jump (6-2), Drake Relays qualifier, won district meet (6-2), cleared season-best 6-6 in late April, ran on state-qualifying 800 relay
Keelan Hoover;Maquoketa;Jr.;Was 11th at 3A state meet in long jump (20-9), third at conference meet (19-8 1/2), won state qualifier at Benton (20-8 1/4), ran on state-qualifying 800 relay
Triston Miller;Columbus;Jr.;Placed third at 1A state meet in high jump (6-4), second at state qualifier (6-3), state qualifier in 110 hurdles (15.73)
Drake Shelangoski;Durant;Sr.;Drake relays qualifier in high jump, cleared 6-4 at Wilton meet in April, ran second leg of Durant's fifth place 1,600 relay at 2A state meet
Throws
Name;School;Year;Achievements
Collin Grau;Maquoketa;Sr.;Wamac discus champion (150-9), second at 3A state qualifier in Benton (143-5), 11th at 3A state meet (142-10), Drake Relays qualifier (161-5)
Spencer Kessel;Louisa-Muscatine;Jr;Third at 2A state meet in shot put (55-10 1/4) and third in discus (160-0), seventh at Drake Relays in shot put, won state-qualifier in discus (163-5)
Cody Koch;Tipton;Sr.;Third at RVC meet in shot put (46-4 1/4), runner-up at 2A state qualifier in shot put with season-best throw of 48-10 1/4, season-best discus throw was 142-9
Ryan McDonough;Wapello;Jr.;Class 1A state runner-up in shot put (52-4), state-qualifying runner-up in shot put (52-1 1/2), team's top discus thrower (141-1)
Honorable mention
Sprints -- Collin Cavey, sr., Calamus-Wheatland; Cameron Hake, sr., Wapello; Jeff Hoback, jr., Columbus; Ty Hudson, sr., Northeast; Tade Parsons, sr., Wapello; Rylan Perry, so., Durant; Damian Pestle, fr., Wilton; Skyler Schmidt, sr., Tipton; Ethan Schultz, jr., Camanche
Mid-distance -- Maddox Griffin, sr., Wapello; Carter Jargo, jr., Northeast; Roman Marquardt, jr., Durant; Robert Martin, jr., Wilton; Kaleb Nerem, sr., Tipton; Dylan Woodruff, Wapello, so.
Distance -- Deacon Duffe, so., Wilton; Logan Riedesel, fr., Calamus-Wheatland; Cole Venema, so., Easton Valley; Freddy Vergara, Columbus, sr.
Hurdles -- Mason Badtram, so., Durant; Jacob Barton, fr., Tipton; Elijah Belzer, sr., Wapello; Caleb Clark, jr., Durant; Corbin Knutsen, so., Northeast; AJ Thumma, sr., Tipton
Jumps -- Charlie Simpson, jr., Easton Valley; Chris Day, jr., Louisa-Muscatine; Adam Dunlap, sr., Camanche; Charlie Huesmann, so., Durant; Caden Kirkman, jr., Wilton; Caden Meyer, so., Durant; Garrett Schultz, jr., Camanche; Tyson Seeser, Camanche, fr.
Throws -- Ashton Beal, so., Camanche; Russell Coil, Columbus, so.; Brady Meincke, jr., Durant; Nate Lorenzen, sr., Northeast; Clayton Meyermann, Northeast, so.; Brady Pauls, jr., Maquoketa; Luke Reuter, sr., Easton Valley; Wyatt Schwenker, sr., Maquoketa