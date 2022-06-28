Quad Cities All-Eastern Iowa girls track and field team

Athlete of the year

Ellie Rickertsen, Northeast: The University of Iowa track and field recruit won Class 2A state championships in the 100 hurdles (14.44 seconds) and 400 hurdles (1:03.44). She became just the sixth girl in Iowa history to claim titles in both individual hurdle events in back-to-back state meets. Rickertsen was a five-time state champion and captured 10 state medals despite no sophomore season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She ran a 13.91 handheld time in the 100 hurdles at the state qualifier, among the top times recorded in state history. A three-sport athlete at Northeast, she placed second at the Drake Relays in the 400 hurdles and third in the 100 hurdles. Rickertsen also ran on Northeast's fourth place 400 relay and sixth place sprint medley relay at state.

First team

Sprinters

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Ella Blinkinsop;Camanche;Jr.;Class 2A state qualifier in 100 and 200, regional champion in 100 and 200, third at River Valley Conference meet in 100 and 200, ran season best 12.89 and 26.86

Paige Holst;Northeast;Jr.;Led off Northeast's fourth place 400 relay at state, 2A state qualifer in 100 (12.98), RVC runner-up in 100, ran on RVC title-winning 400 relay and second place sprint medley relay

Catie Hook;Wilton;So.;Anchored seventh place 400 relay at 2A state meet, long jump state qualifier, ran on state-qualifying 800 and distance medley relays, anchored 800 relay to RVC championship

Lindsy Massner;Wapello;Sr.;Eighth at Class 1A state meet in 200, ran on state runner-up 400 relay, anchored state-qualifying 800 relay, regional champion in 100 and 200, 12.87 and 26.39 season bests

Grace Sanderson;Camanche;Jr.;Class 2A state qualifier in four events -- 100 (12.97 seconds), 400 relay, high jump and long jump, RVC champion in 100, season-best 17-2 in long jump, 5-0 in high jump

Middle distance

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Alivia Edens;Tipton;So.;Anchored Tipton to 2A state runner-up finish in 3,200 relay, RVC runner-up in 800 (2:24.68), anchored distance medley relay to state, 13th at state in 800 (2:26..04)

McKenna Hohenadel;Louisa-Muscatine;Sr.;Class 2A state qualifier in 400 (1:01.45) and 800 (2:28.39), SEISC North 800 champion, SEISC North 100 and 400 runner-up

Reese Kuhlman;Maquoketa;So.;Placed 10th at 3A state meet in 400 (60.68), fourth at state qualifier in 400 (60.74), posted team-best time 27.41 in 200

Addie Nerem;Tipton;So.;Led off 2A state runner-up 3,200 relay, regional champion in 400 (1:02.27), RVC runner-up in 400 (1:03.68), ran 400 on 11th place distance medley relay at state

Distance

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Charlotte Brown;Wilton;Jr.;Sixth at RVC meet in 1,500 (5:21) and seventh in 3,000 (11:33), both were season-best times, anchored Wilton's distance medley relay at 2A state meet

Noelle Steines;Calamus-Wheatland;Fr.;1A state champion in 3,000 (10:21), state runner-up in 1,500 and distance medley relay, third in 800 (2:17), set new school marks in 1,500 (4:46.85) and 3,000 (10:13.12)

Hurdles

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Sydney Barton;Tipton;Sr.;Class 2A state qualifier in 100 hurdles (16.22), ran opening leg on Tipton's state-qualifying distance medley relay, fifth at RVC meet in 100 hurdles (16.51)

Carlie Jo Fusco;Durant;Jr.;Fourth at 2A state meet in 400 hurdles (1:05.43), third at state qualifier in 400 hurdles (1:06.37), fourth at RVC meet in 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles

Ellie Rickertsen;Northeast;Sr.;Class 2A state champion in 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles, 10-time state medalist, ran on RVC winning 400 relay, second at Drake Relays in 400 hurdles, third in 100 hurdles

Serah Shafer;Wapello;Sr.;Fifth at 1A state meet in 400 hurdles (1:07.33), was anchor on state runner-up 400 relay, regional champ in 400 hurdles (1:06.74), SEISC North champ in 400 hurdles

Jumps

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Elizabeth Chambers;Northeast;Sr.;RVC champion in high jump (5-4), fifth at 2A state meet and Drake Relays in high jump (5-4), season best clearance was 5-5, anchored shuttle hurdle relay to fifth at RVC meet

Macy Daufeldt;West Liberty;Sr.;Class 2A state runner-up in long jump with school-record 18-0 1/2, RVC long jump champion, fifth at state in 100 hurdles (15.66), anchored third place shuttle hurdle relay at state

Kelsey Drake;Wilton;Sr.;2A state qualifier in long jump (season-best 16 4 1/2), ran on seventh place 400 relay at state meet, ran on RVC championship and state-qualifying 800 relay

Alyssa Fowler;Northeast;Jr.;Won state qualifier in high jump with career-best clearance of 5-3, anchored fourth place 400 relay at 2A state meet, ran on sixth place sprint medley relay at state

Patricia Hank;Wapello;Sr.;Third at 1A state meet in high jump (5-3), cleared 5-4 to win state qualifier, SEISC North high jump champion, Drake Relays qualifier in high jump

Jazmine Woode;Tipton;Jr.;Third at RVC meet in high jump (5-0), cleared a season best 5-2 during indoor season, was also team's top long jumper

Throws

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Kaylee Corbin;Louisa-Muscatine;Sr.;2A state qualifier in shot put, SEISC North discus runner-up, SEISC North 400 champion, ran season-best 1:01.22 in 400, threw discus season-best 112-7

Lilly Isenhour;Prince of Peace;Sr.;Fifth at 1A state meet in discus (121-4), was 10th at state in shot put (35-7 1/4), Tri-Rivers Conference champion in discus, won state qualifier in discus (118-5)

Allison Kenneavy;Camanche;Sr.;2A state qualifier in discus (103-8) and shot put (36-2 1/2), RVC champion in shot put (35-7 1/2) and third in discus, 11th at state in shot put

Sarah Moeller;Prince of Peace;Jr.;Seventh at 1A state meet in discus (114-4) and shot put (37-9 1/2), Tri-Rivers Conference runner-up in shot put, third in discus, state-qualifying champion in shot put

Honorable mention

Sprints -- Ada Boysen, so., Wapello; Kinsey Drake, fr., Wilton; Shannon Head, sr., Durant; Se Ann Houghton, jr., Wilton; Maria Kilburg, so., Easton Valley; Madison Tarr, sr., Northeast; Quinn Veach, jr., Wapello

Mid-distance -- Aubrey Connelly, jr., Calamus-Wheatland; Clare Hackman, jr., Maquoketa; Emily Hemphill, so., Wapello; Grace Ketelsen, jr., Northeast; Courtney Knoche, so., Calamus-Wheatland; Claire Montgomery, fr., Tipton; Jeorgia Neumann, fr., Northeast; Lainey Shelangoski, so., Durant; Mack Walter, jr., Tipton

Distance -- Rebecca Hinderaker, so., Tipton; Addi Tholen, so., Tipton

Hurdles -- Lily Coil, fr., Columbus; Laney Esmoil, so., West Liberty; Aleah Johnson, sr., Easton Valley; Madison Messerich, sr., Northeast

Jumps -- Emily Boeckmann, so., Calamus-Wheatland; Sarah Gruver, fr., Easton Valley; Tatum Nebergall, fr., Tipton; Taylor Wing, fr., Maquoketa

Throws -- Montana Boline, jr., Wapello; Grace Evans, sr., West Liberty; Izzy Hines, so., Tipton; Malisha Robert, sr., Maquoketa; Morgan Stecher, so., Louisa-Muscatine

