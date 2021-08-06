 Skip to main content
Quad Cities All-Metro boys track and field team
Quad Cities All-Metro boys track and field team

Iowa athlete of the year

Kole Sommer, Pleasant Valley: The senior earned a pair of top-four finishes at the Iowa Class 4A state meet, taking second in the 1,600 (4 minutes, 21.86 seconds) and fourth in the 3,200 (9:29.19). Sommer claimed Mississippi Athletic Conference and state-qualifying titles in the 1,600 and 3,200. He also anchored the distance medley relay to a title at the state-qualifying meet. His season-best time of 4:20.66 at Drake Relays was ninth fastest 1,600 in school history.

Illinois athlete of the year

Samson Shukuru, Rock Island: The senior leaped 22 feet, 11 1/2 inches to claim the Illinois Class 3A state long jump title, becoming the first Rock Island individual champion since 2012 when Derrick Willies won the 110 hurdles title. He also placed seventh at the state meet in the triple jump with a distance just over 45 feet. Second at the 3A sectional meet in long jump and triple jump, Shukuru was also a state qualifier on Rock Island's 400 relay.

First team

Sprinters

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Lucas Burmeister;Central DeWitt;Jr.;Class 3A state runner-up in 200 meters (22.27 seconds), anchored Sabers to second place at state in sprint medley and third place in 800 relay

NaZion Caruthers;Davenport West;Jr.;Won Iowa 4A state qualifier in 100 meters (11.07 seconds) and 200 (22.39), eighth at state meet in 100, 12th in 200

Dane Howard;Davenport Central;Sr.;Class 4A state qualifier in 100 (11.13) and 200 (22.68), MAC runner-up in 100, ran on state-qualifying sprint medley relay

Dane Treiber;North Scott;Jr.;MAC champion in 100 meters (11.21) and runner-up in 200 (22.80), qualified for state in 100 and 200, ran on state-qualifying 800 relay

Derrick Turner;United Township;Sr;Big 6 runner-up in 100 (11.02), fourth at Rock Island 3A sectional in 100 (11.08) and ran season-best 22.93 in 200

Darrell Woodson;Rock Island;Sr.;Big 6 runner-up in 200 (22.66) and third in 100 (11.06), ran season-best 22.62 at sectionals in 200, led off second place 400 relay at sectionals

Middle distance

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Nick Moore;Bettendorf;Sr.;MAC champion in 800 meters (2:01.45), ran season-best 1:57.62 at Class 4A state meet to place ninth, was on state-qualifying 3,200 relay

Jaeger Norton;Moline;Jr.;Big 6 runner-up in 800 (2:00.96), ran personal-best 2:00.77 at Rock Island Sectional, ran leg on Maroons' top 1,600 relay

Logan Veloz;United Township;Jr.;Big 6 champion in 800 meters, ran a personal-best 1:55.78 at Rock Island Sectional, placed 13th at state in 800 (1:57.86)

Owen West;North Scott;Sr.;Ran season-best 1:59.22 in 800 at Jesse Day Relays, qualified for state with time of 2:00.01, competed on Lancers' 1,600 relay

Distance

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Jon Hutton;Moline;Sr.;Big 6 runner-up in 3,200 (10:02.17), ran season-best 10:01.17 at Big 6 ABC Invitational, had season best of 4:39.84 in 1,600

Jackson McClellan;Moline;Sr.;Third at Big 6 meet in 1,600 (4:41.95) and 3,200 (10:08.40), won Shipley Invitational in 1,600 in 4:36, claimed Big 6 ABC Invite title in 1,600 (4:35.95)

Kole Sommer;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;Won MAC and 4A state-qualifying titles in the 1,600 and 3,200, placed second at state in 1,600 and fourth in 3,200, ran season-best 9:24.62 in 3,200

Hurdles

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Saiheed Jah;Moline;So.;Placed sixth at IHSA 3A state meet in 110 hurdles (PR of 14.99 seconds), Big 6 champion in 300 hurdles (40.91), ninth at state meet in 300 hurdles (40.70)

Will Kruse;North Scott;Sr.;Class 4A state-qualifying champion in 110 hurdles (15.21), anchored Lancers' state-qualifying and MAC championship shuttle hurdle relay

Jumps

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Darnell Butler;North Scott;Jr.;MAC champion in long jump (20-3 1/2), recorded season-best jump of 20-9 1/2, qualified for Iowa 4A state meet (20-8 1/4)

Kade Kreinbring;Assumption;Sr;MAC runner-up in long jump, placed fourth at Iowa 3A state meet with season-best jump of 21-0 1/2

Rob Pulliam;Moline;Jr.;IHSA Class 3A state high jump champ (6 feet, 9 inches), won high jump at every meet, second in triple jump at WB6 meet

Samson Shukuru;Rock Island;Sr.;IHSA Class 3A state champion in long jump (22-11 1/2) and seventh in triple jump (45-0 1/2), was Big 6 champion in triple jump (44-1)

Sam Skarich;North Scott;Jr;Iowa Class 4A state qualifier in high jump cleared 6 feet, 5 inches to win state qualifier, MAC champ in high jump at 6-5, ninth at Drake Relays

Throwers

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Tyler Maro;Assumption;Sr;Iowa State football recruit was fourth at Iowa 3A state meet in discus (162-2), threw school-record 165-4 at state qualifier

Nolan Recker;Muscatine;Jr.;MAC champion and Iowa 4A state runner-up in discus (173-3), threw school-record 177-1, state qualifier in shot put

Joe Simpson;Clinton;Sr.;MAC champion and Iowa 4A third-place state finisher in shot put (54-3 1/2), threw season-best 55-8, eighth at 4A state meet in discus (156-7)

Pole vault

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Malakai Schaad;Geneseo;Jr.;IHSA 2A state runner-up in pole vault with personal best and school record of 16 feet, won Big 6 and 2A Geneseo Sectional in vault

Cooper Schaad;Geneseo;Fr;Ninth at IHSA 2A state meet in pole vault (13-11 1/4), tied for third at 2A Geneseo Sectional, third at Big 6 meet

Honorable mention

Sprints -- Matthew Bailey, jr., Moline; Hunter Davenport, jr., North Scott; Boukary Mbengue, sr., Moline; Darius Tongo, so., Rock Island; Simon Weitz, sr., Assumption; Makhi Wilson, so., Pleasant Valley; Noah Yahn, sr., Muscatine

Middle distance -- Addison Binnie, so., Clinton; TJ Fitzpatrick, sr., Assumption; Micah Green, sr., Davenport Central; Joseph Martinez, sr., Davenport North; Layton Pribyl, sr., Bettendorf; Grant Tebbe, sr., Pleasant Valley; Michael Turner, sr., Alleman

Distance -- Luke Knepp, so., Pleasant Valley; Will Dowda, sr., North Scott; William Plumley, sr., Geneseo; Tarun Vedula, jr., Pleasant Valley

Hurdles -- Max Doran, so., Pleasant Valley; Sam Gordon, jr., Muscatine; Parker Miller, jr., Bettendorf; Tristan Rheingans, fr., Central DeWitt; Johnnie Teague, sr., Rock Island

Jumps -- Landon Butler, jr., Bettendorf; Ryan Dockery-Jackson, sr., Alleman; Logan Mulholland, jr., Clinton; Adriean Roper, jr., United Township; Ashton Urmie, so., Davenport West

Throws -- Eli Denton, sr., Alleman; Zach McMillian, fr., North Scott; Alex Moore, sr., Davenport Central; Ryan Saddler, jr., Pleasant Valley; Anthony Teach, sr., United Township

Pole vault -- Nate Clark-Holke, sr., Geneseo

