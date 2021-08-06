Quad Cities All-Metro boys track and field team

Iowa athlete of the year

Kole Sommer, Pleasant Valley: The senior earned a pair of top-four finishes at the Iowa Class 4A state meet, taking second in the 1,600 (4 minutes, 21.86 seconds) and fourth in the 3,200 (9:29.19). Sommer claimed Mississippi Athletic Conference and state-qualifying titles in the 1,600 and 3,200. He also anchored the distance medley relay to a title at the state-qualifying meet. His season-best time of 4:20.66 at Drake Relays was ninth fastest 1,600 in school history.

Illinois athlete of the year

Samson Shukuru, Rock Island: The senior leaped 22 feet, 11 1/2 inches to claim the Illinois Class 3A state long jump title, becoming the first Rock Island individual champion since 2012 when Derrick Willies won the 110 hurdles title. He also placed seventh at the state meet in the triple jump with a distance just over 45 feet. Second at the 3A sectional meet in long jump and triple jump, Shukuru was also a state qualifier on Rock Island's 400 relay.

First team

Sprinters

Name;School;Year;Achievements