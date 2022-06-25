Quad Cities All-Metro boys track and field team

Iowa athlete of the year

Nolan Recker, Muscatine: The senior became the school's first state shot put champion and Muscatine's first titlist in a throws event since Gary Gordy won the 1949 football throw. Recker, a Yale track and field commit, threw the shot put a school-record 59 feet, 9 3/4 inches to capture the Class 4A title. He was a Mississippi Athletic Conference champion in the shot put and second in the discus. Second at the state meet in the discus as a junior, Recker placed in both throws at the Drake Relays — fourth in the discus and sixth in the shot put. He won the Eldridge state qualifier in the discus with a lifetime best of 183-4.

Illinois athlete of the year

Rob Pulliam, Moline: The senior cleared 6 feet, 6 ¼ inches to earn the state runner-up medal in the high jump. He was a conference and sectional champion in the event. Pulliam, who has only been doing track and field for two seasons, won the state title last year in the high jump. He also qualified for state in the long jump and set a lifetime best at the WB6 meet (24 feet, 1 ¼ inches) to become a conference champ. Pulliam set a personal record in triple jump (45 feet, 2 ¼ inches) to place second in the event at the Big 6 meet. He will continue his track career at Illinois State University.

First team

Sprinters

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Alassane Ba;United Township;Jr.;Placed second in the 100 and 200 at the WB6 meet with PRs in both — 11.42 and 22.50, fifth in high jump at WB6 meet and part of 4x100 relay team

NaZion Caruthers;Davenport West;Sr.;MAC champion in 100 and 200 meters, he was sixth at state in 100, eighth in 200 and 10th in 400, season-best times of 10.90, 22.56 and 49.67

Calvin Curcija;Bettendorf;Jr.;MAC and state-qualifying champion in 400 (49.5 season best), placed ninth at 4A state meet, anchored MAC-winning and 4A state meet seventh place 1,600 relay

Dane Treiber;North Scott;Sr.;St. Louis track recruit won 200 at state qualifier (22.48), MAC runner-up in 200 and third in 100, ran on state-qualifying 400, 800 and sprint medley relays

Middle distance/Distance

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Jacob Mumey;Pleasant Valley;Jr.;Class 4A state runner-up in 3,200 in school-record time 9:13.85, MAC champion in 800 and distance medley relay, ninth at state in 1,600 (4:22.23)

Jaeger Norton;Moline;Sr.;IHSA Class 3A qualifier in 800 after placing second at Big 6 and sectionals, ran lifetime best 1:58.40 in prelims at state, part of WB6 championship 1,600 relay team

Logan Veloz;United Township;Sr.;WB6 champion in the 800 with a time of 1:58.59, part of 3,200 relay team that placed fifth at conference meet

Hurdles

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Max Doran;Pleasant Valley;Jr.;Led off Drake Relays and 4A state championship shuttle hurdle relay, MAC long jump champion, state qualifier in 110 highs, ran season-best 14.89 in 110 highs

Saiheed Jah;Moline;Jr.;IHSA 3A fifth-place finisher in 110 hurdles and sixth in 300 hurdles, WB6 champ in both events, set PR in 110 highs (14.57) and 300 hurdles (39.02) this season

Parker Miller;Bettendorf;Sr.;MAC champion in 400 hurdles (55.16), sixth place at 4A state meet in 400 hurdles (55.61), conference runner-up in 400, ran on state's seventh place 1,600 relay

Tristan Rheingans;Central DeWitt;So.;MAC runner-up in 400 hurdles, third at 3A state meet in school-record time (55.26), ran 55.72 at state qualifier, third place at conference in 110 highs

Makhi Wilson;Pleasant Valley;Jr.;Anchored Drake Relays and 4A state title shuttle hurdle relay, MAC champion in 110 hurdles, ran season-best 15.07 in highs, MAC runner-up in 100 (11.34)

Jumps

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Rob Pulliam;Moline;Sr.;IHSA Class 3A state runner-up in high jump (6-6 1/4), state qualifier in long jump, WB6 champion in high jump and long jump (24-1 1/4), WB6 runner-up in triple jump (45 feet, 2)

Sam Skarich;North Scott;Sr.;School's first Class 4A state high jump champion with clearance of 6 feet, 8 inches, MAC and state-qualifying champion, third at Drake Relays with school-record 6-9

Idris Thomas;Davenport West;So.;Third at 4A state meet in high jump with lifetime best 6-6 clearance, second at 4A state qualifier in high jump (6-2), Drake Relays qualifier

Akim Baba-Traore;United Township;Placed 10th at IHSA 3A state meet in triple jump (43 feet), set lifetime best of 44-8 1/2 at sectionals to place second

Throws

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Keegan Krause;Clinton;Sr.;Class 4A state qualifier in discus and shot put, fourth at MAC in discus, second at Dubuque Senior's state qualifier in discus (164-4) and shot put (50-4 1/4)

Zach McMillian;North Scott;So.;Fourth at 4A state meet in discus (177-11), MAC champion in discus (178-9), runner-up at state qualifier (180-0), state qualifier in shot put

Dylan Parrott;North Scott;Sr.;Finished fourth at 4A state meet in shot put with lifetime best heave of 54-2 1/2, third at MAC and state qualifier in shot put (51-11 1/2)

Nolan Recker;Muscatine;Sr.;Yale recruit was 4A state champion in shot put with school-record throw 59-9 3/4, Drake Relays place winner in discus and shot put, MAC champion in shot put

Ryan Saddler;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;Class 4A state runner-up in shot put (55-3), 4A state-qualifying champion in shot put (54-8) and fourth in discus, MAC runner-up in shot put

Kaden Salisbury;Geneseo;So.;IHSA Class 2A eighth-place finisher in discus, threw personal-best 153 feet, 5 3/4 inches in state prelims, second in discus and third in shot put at Big 6 meet

Pole vault

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Josh Mottet;United Township;Sr.;Finished 14th at IHSA 3A state meet with clearance of 13 feet, 5 1/2 inches, second at WB6 meet and hit state-qualifying standard (13-7 ¾) at sectionals

Cooper Schaad;Geneseo;So.;Third at IHSA 2A state meet after clearing 14 feet, 9 ¼ inches, prevailed at sectionals with lifetime best 16-6 ¼ inches, placed third at WB6 meet

Malakai Schaad;Geneseo;Sr.;Western Big 6 champion at 14 feet, was second at sectionals and ninth at state (13-9 1/4) for second consecutive state medal

Honorable mention

Sprints -- Addison Binnie, jr., Clinton; Pearless Caruthers, sr., Davenport West; Ty Cozad, so., Muscatine; Daniel DeGeorge, sr., Pleasant Valley; Angelo Jackson, so., Assumption; Payton Kruse, sr., North Scott; Rashaad Muskeyvalley, so., Rock Island; Savior Vesey, so., Davenport North; Jaylen Williams, so., Pleasant Valley

Middle distance -- Aidan Armstrong, sr., Muscatine; Matthew Bailey, sr., Moline; Alex Fuller, jr., Central DeWitt; Will Ginter, so., Central DeWitt; Andrew Miller, jr., Pleasant Valley; Maddox Sullivan, so., Davenport Central; Cael Straley, sr., North Scott

Distance -- Owen Christy, jr., Davenport Central; Danny Darrow, so., Alleman; Nik Davis, jr., North Scott; Cameron Gotto, fr., Pleasant Valley; Isaac Kuster, sr., Geneseo; Reponse Muhoza, sr., Rock Island; Logan Soedt, sr., North Scott; Max Sorgenfrey, so., Pleasant Valley; Tarun Vedula, sr., Pleasant Valley

Hurdles -- Daniel Adams, jr., Muscatine; RJ Garrison, jr., Bettendorf; Caden Killam, sr., United Township; Lowen Krueger, so., North Scott; Grant Necker, sr., Pleasant Valley; Jacob Rapps, so., Geneseo; Matthew Watters, jr., Central DeWitt; Daniel Zietlow, jr., Pleasant Valley

Jumps -- Darnell Butler, sr., North Scott; Jermaine Gardner, sr., Davenport West; Dylan Marti, jr., North Scott; Zaie Miller, sr., Davenport Central; Logan Mulholland, sr., Clinton; Spencer Roemer, so., Pleasant Valley; Adreian Roper, sr., United Township; Ashton Urmie, jr., Davenport West

Throws -- Grayson Anderson, so., United Township; Devan Galant, sr., Clinton; Brock Garrison, sr., Muscatine; Aiden Lewis, sr., Moline; Dontrell Powers, sr., Rock Island; Ajai Russell, jr., Clinton; Joe Turner, sr., Assumption; Joey VanWetzinga, fr., Pleasant Valley; Brandt Williams, sr., North Scott

Pole vault -- Nate Brower, so., Moline; Aedyn Rowe, so., Moline; Dameon Wright, jr., United Township

