Quad Cities All-Metro girls track and field team

Iowa athlete of the year

Grace Boleyn, Pleasant Valley: The freshman was a four-event medalist at the Iowa state track and field championships, one of just two Q-C metro girls to make that claim. She placed third in the Class 4A 800 meters (2 minutes, 15.19 seconds) and was eighth in the 1,500 (4:43.16) along with anchoring the fourth place distance medley relay (4:08.03) and running the first leg on the fourth place 3,200 relay (9:32.33). Boleyn was the Mississippi Athletic Conference champion in the 1,500 and 3,000. She also prevailed in the 800, 1,500 and anchored the winning distance medley relay at the 4A state qualifier in Eldridge.

Illinois athlete of the year

Annie Wirth, Geneseo: The junior cleared a personal-record 5 feet, 10 inches to earn the Illinois Class 2A state high jump title — defending her 2021 title in the process. Wirth won every single high jump competition this season. She also placed in three more state events, both on the track and in field events. Wirth leaped 17 feet, 7¾ inches to claim the third-place medal in the long jump before running the 300 hurdles in 45.35 to place fifth. Wirth was also part of the sixth place 800 relay team. Wirth was a Western Big 6 and sectional champion in the high jump and long jump. The 800 relay team won a conference title as well.

First team

Sprinters

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Kanijah Angel;Clinton;So.;MAC runner-up and sixth-place finisher at Class 4A state meet in 100 meters (12.48 seconds), state qualifier in 200 and anchored state-qualifying 400 and 800 relays

Avery Horner;Bettendorf;Sr.;Class 4A state medalist in 100 (8th, 12.66), 200 (7th, 25.43), sprint medley relay (4th, 1:49.17) and 800 relay (1:43.78), MAC champion in 100, 200 and 800 relay

Addison Pischke;Geneseo;Jr.;Class 2A state qualifier in 100 and a PR (12.70), part of 400 relay team that won conference and sectionals, ran on 800 and 1,600 relays that earned state medals

Ty-Asia Wiggins;United Township;So.;Big 6 runner-up in 100, set PR at sectionals (12.60), ran on 400 relay that finished second at the WB6 meet (49.34)

Middle distance

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Jaide Flowers;Geneseo;Jr.;Class 2A state qualifier in 800 (2:31.40), second at WB6 meet and sectionals, ran lifetime best at conference (2:26.70), was on runner-up 3,200 relay at WB6 meet

Morgan Jennings;Assumption;Sr.;Seventh at 3A state meet in 400 (59.07), led off state runner-up 1,600 relay, anchored third place sprint medley relay, clocked in at 2:25.22 for 800

Annika Kotula;Assumption;Jr.;Second at MAC and eighth at 3A state meet in 400 (59.43), anchored runner-up 1,600 relay at state, MAC champion in 400 and sprint medley relays

Lydia Sommer;Pleasant Valley;Jr.;MAC 800 champion (2:22.79) and 4A state qualifier (2:22.59), anchored distance medley to MAC title, ran on fourth place 3,200 relay at state, 14th at state in 1,500

Maya Williams;Bettendorf;So.;MAC champion and sixth at 4A state meet in 400 (58.42), ran on fourth place 800 and sprint medley relays at state, led off state-qualifying 1,600 relay

Distance

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Grace Boleyn;Pleasant Valley;Fr.;Recorded the MAC's fastest time this spring in the 800 (2:15.19), 1,500 (4:43.16) and 3,000 (10:17.29), prevailed in three events at state qualifier

Maddie Miller;United Township;Sr.;Established lifetime bests in 800 (3rd, 2:27.47) and 3,200 (2nd, 11:44.93) at WB6 meet, part of 1,600 relay that finished third at conference

Dylan Moeller;Davenport Central;Fr.;Class 4A Eldridge state-qualifying champion in 3,000 meters (11:16.51), MAC runner-up in 3K (11:04.42) and 13th at 4A state meet in season-best 10:55.94

Faith Nead;North Scott;Sr.;Wisconsin-Milwaukee recruit was MAC runner-up in 1,500 (5:02.63) and third at 4A state qualifier (5:05.14), anchored the Lancers' state-qualifying distance medley relay

Hurdles

Name;School;Year;Achievements

McKenzie Borden;Bettendorf;Sr.;Two-time state place winner in 100 hurdles, took seventh in 4A (15.51 seconds), MAC and 4A state-qualifying champion in 100 hurdles, MAC runner-up in 400 hurdles

Corynn Holmes;Moline;Jr.;Two-event medalist at Class 3A state meet (eighth in 100 hurdles in lifetime best 14.85 seconds and cleared 5-4 in high jump), state qualifier in 300 hurdles (season-best 46.06 at sectionals)

Ali Rapps;Geneseo;Sr.;Belmont University recruit set school records in 100 hurdles (14.73) and 300 hurdles (44.01), WB6 and sectional champ in both hurdle events, three top-four finishes at state meet

Jumps

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Brooklyn Johnson;Davenport Central;Sr.;Class 4A state qualifier in long jump after soaring season-best 17-5 1/2 at regional meet, MAC champion in long jump, 200 and 400 runner for Blue Devils

Soren Maricle;Central DeWitt;Jr.;Became Central DeWitt's first state champion in a field event, clearing 5-6 to capture 3A high jump title, MAC runner-up in high jump, Drake Relays qualifier

Sydney Skarich;North Scott;So.;MAC champion and fifth at 4A state meet in high jump, cleared school-record 5-6 at Bettendorf ABC Invitational, state qualifier in 100 hurdles, 1,600 and shuttle hurdle relays

Annie Wirth;Geneseo;Jr.;Two-time state high jump champion (cleared 5-10), third at state in long jump (17-7 3/4), fifth in 300 hurdles and PR at WB6 meet (45.08), ran on sixth place 800 relay at state

Throws

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Reese Goodlet;Pleasant Valley;So.;Class 4A state runner-up in discus with lifetime best throw of 129 feet, 8 inches, MAC champion in discus (126-1), regional champion in discus (125-8)

Jorie Hanenburg;North Scott;Jr.;Class 4A regional champion and state qualifier in shot put with school-record toss 40 feet, 8 inches, state qualifier in discus, MAC shot put champion, qualified for state in two relays

Olivia Marshall;Geneseo;So.;IHSA Class 2A state qualifier in the discus after winning sectionals with lifetime best of 124 feet, 10 3/4 inches, 12th at state and was conference champion in event

Marissa Stolfa;Davenport North;Sr.;Heaved shot put lifetime best 37 feet, 4 inches to place sixth at Class 4A state meet, MAC runner-up and fourth at regionals in shot put

Pole vault

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Johnna Shoemaker;Geneseo;So.;IHSA Class 2A state qualifier after winning sectionals at 9 feet, 9 inches, placed 16th at state and second at the WB6 meet. Won eight pole vault events this season.

Honorable mention

Sprints -- Malayna Albertson, jr., Pleasant Valley; Nazayda Bloch, fr., Davenport Central; Carson Bohonek, fr., Bettendorf; Savanna Bruck, sr., North Scott; Kelly Grobstich, fr., Assumption; Mercie Hansel, so., North Scott; Sierra Krueger, jr., Geneseo; Amaria Mayfield, sr., United Township; Alaina McConnell, sr., Assumption; Bella Motley, sr., Assumption; Allison Reade, fr., Geneseo; Kora Ruff, sr., Pleasant Valley; Avery Schroeder, so., Muscatine

Middle distance -- Hannah Beintema, sr., Bettendorf; Lois Blackman, sr., Davenport Central; Josie Case, so., Pleasant Valley; Sophia Foad, fr., Pleasant Valley; Macie Ripslinger, so., Assumption; Amanda Scott, sr., Bettendorf; Norah Wright, so., Rock Island

Distance -- Kennah Block, fr., Bettendorf; Kylie Daily, so., Davenport West; Hannah Ford, so., Davenport Central; Alexis Havercamp, so., Moline; Tess Hendrickson, so., Alleman; Mackenzie Meirhaeghe, jr., Rock Island; Lexi Minard, so., Pleasant Valley; Camryn Sattler, so., Clinton; Emily See, so., Bettendorf; Lily Tackett, sr., Davenport Central

Hurdles -- Kaitlin Carr, sr., Davenport Central; Jessie Clemons, so., Pleasant Valley; Campbell Dopler, fr., Bettendorf; Elanah Harris, so., United Township; Ava Kwak, sr., Pleasant Valley; Hannah McVey, so., Pleasant Valley; Addy Patten, jr., Pleasant Valley; Alexandria Petersen, jr.; Aniah Smith, sr., Davenport Central; Ashley Smith, sr., Davenport West; Mariette Soglohun, sr., United Township

Jumps -- Grace Graham, sr., North Scott; Brooke Magistrelli, jr., Bettendorf; Zainab Maiyaki, sr., United Township; Lanesha McNeal, so., Davenport North; Athena Nelson, sr., North Scott; Alyssa O'Neal, fr., Bettendorf; Elodie Stroup, fr., Pleasant Valley; Tessa Teagarden, jr., Bettendorf; Samantha Veto, jr., Moline; Zoe Wanek, so., Moline

Throws -- Nailah Anders, jr., Moline; Ellie Erpelding, jr., Bettendorf; Ali House, sr., Clinton; Katelyn Kiefer, jr., Pleasant Valley; Miyanna King, fr., United Township; Ella McLaughlin, sr., North Scott; Gabriella Ragins, fr., Pleasant Valley; Rachel Vonderhaar, jr., Pleasant Valley

Pole vault -- Jillian Beneke, so., Geneseo; Ava Dietz, jr., Rock Island

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Matt Coss Sports Editor Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 22 years, the last 10 at the Q-C Times. Follow Matt Coss Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today