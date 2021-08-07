Quad Cities All-Metro girls track and field team

Iowa athlete of the year

Emily Wood, Pleasant Valley: The Iowa State softball recruit propelled the Spartans to a state runner-up team finish in Class 4A. The senior won the 400 hurdles in 1 minute, 3.30 seconds, anchored the winning 400 relay, ran the final leg on the second place sprint medley relay and was anchor on the third place 800 relay. She was part of three wins in PV's run to a MAC championship -- 100 meters (12.54), 400 hurdles (1:06.46) and anchoring the 400 relay.

Illinois athlete of the year

Tori Thomas, Alleman: The Illinois state record holder in the pole vault, the Illinois State recruit became Alleman's first girls' state track & field champion in 30 years this past spring. A seven-time IHSA all-state performer, Thomas cleared 13 feet, 4 1/4 inches to establish a new IHSA state meet record. She sailed over the bar at 13-7 3/4 at the Western Big 6 Conference meet to break her own state mark. Thomas finished second at state as a sophomore.

First team

Sprinters

Name;School;Year;Achievements