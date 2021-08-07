Quad Cities All-Metro girls track and field team

Iowa athlete of the year
Emily Wood, Pleasant Valley: The Iowa State softball recruit propelled the Spartans to a state runner-up team finish in Class 4A. The senior won the 400 hurdles in 1 minute, 3.30 seconds, anchored the winning 400 relay, ran the final leg on the second place sprint medley relay and was anchor on the third place 800 relay. She was part of three wins in PV's run to a MAC championship -- 100 meters (12.54), 400 hurdles (1:06.46) and anchoring the 400 relay.
Illinois athlete of the year
Tori Thomas, Alleman: The Illinois state record holder in the pole vault, the Illinois State recruit became Alleman's first girls' state track & field champion in 30 years this past spring. A seven-time IHSA all-state performer, Thomas cleared 13 feet, 4 1/4 inches to establish a new IHSA state meet record. She sailed over the bar at 13-7 3/4 at the Western Big 6 Conference meet to break her own state mark. Thomas finished second at state as a sophomore.
First team
Sprinters
Name;School;Year;Achievements
Laney Fitzpatrick;Assumption;Sr.;Third at 3A state meet in 200 (26.26), third in 400 (57.66), seventh in 800 (2:17.87) and anchored state championship 1,600 relay in 56.6
Alaina McConnell;Assumption;Jr.;Ran season-best 12.68 in 100 to place fourth at 3A state meet, state qualifier in 200 (26.34) along with 400 and 800 relays
Athena Nelson;North Scott;Jr.;MAC runner-up and state-qualifying champion in 100 (season-best 12.56), anchored eighth place 800 relay at state
Addison Pischke;Geneseo;So.;IHSA 2A state qualifier in 100 (12.80), Geneseo Sectional runner-up in 100, led off state championship 800 and 1,600 relays
Tyagia Wiggins;United Township;Fr.;Big 6 champion in 100 (12.78), third in 200 (27.21), anchored Panthers' state-qualifying 400 and 800 relays
Emily Wood;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;Won two 4A state titles (400 hurdles and 400 relay) along with running on second place sprint medley and third place 800 relay
Middle distance
Name;School;Year;Achievements
Caroline Adam;Alleman;Sr.;Geneseo Sectional champion in 800, Big 6 runner-up in 800 (2:25.44), 13th at 2A state meet (2:25.98)
Maya Williams;Bettendorf;Fr.;MAC runner-up in 400, eighth at 4A state meet in 400 and 1,600 relay, fourth in 3,200 relay, ran season-best 59.23 in 400, 2:23.76 in 800
Distance
Name;School;Year;Achievements
Hannah Beintema;Bettendorf;Jr.;MAC champion in three events (1,500, 3,000 and 3,200 relay), ran on fourth place 3,200 relay and seventh place distance medley relay at state
Lydia Sommer;Pleasant Valley;So.;MAC champion in 800 (2:22.95) and runner-up in 1,500 (4:56.62), ran season-best 4:47.84 in 1,500 at Drake Relays
Hurdles
Name;School;Year;Achievements
Nacari Bryant;Davenport Central;Sr.;MAC champion in 100 hurdles (15.69), 4A state-qualifying champion (15.51) and fourth at state meet in season-best 15.28
McKenzie Borden;Bettendorf;Jr.;Sixth at 4A state meet in 100 hurdles (15.55), second at 4A state qualifier (15.61), ran on Bulldogs' state-qualifying shuttle hurdle relay
Corynn Holmes;Moline;So.;IHSA 3A state qualifier in 100 hurdles (season-best 15.45), 300 hurdles (season-best 45.70) and high jump (5-3)
Audrey Lamphier;Moline;Sr.;Big 6 runner-up in 100 hurdles (15.92) and long jump (16-10 1/4), third at Rock Island Sectional in 100 hurdles in 15.62
Ali Rapps;Geneseo;Jr.;Big 6 champion in 100 and 300 hurdles, second at 2A state meet in 100 hurdles (14.92), third in 300 hurdles (46.08), anchored state title 800 and 1,600 relays
Jumps
Name;School;Year;Achievements
Harmony Creasy;Pleasant Valley;Sr;MAC champion and 4A state runner-up in long jump (17-3 1/4), ran on PV's state-winning 400 relay and second place sprint medley relay
Grace Graham;North Scott;Jr.;State runner-up in 4A high jump (5-4), state-qualifying champion (5-3) and led off fifth place shuttle hurdle relay at state
Jade Hunter;United Township;Sr.;Iowa recruit was Big 6 champion in high jump, seventh at IHSA 3A state meet (5-2 1/4), Big 6 triple jump and high jump champion
Soren Maricle;Central DeWitt;So.;Jumped personal best 5-4 to place fifth at 3A state meet, cleared 5-3 at state qualifier
Sydney Skarich;North Scott;Fr.;MAC champion in high jump (5-3) and seventh at 4A state meet, anchored Lancers' fifth place shuttle hurdle relay at state
Annie Wirth;Geneseo;So.;IHSA 2A state champion in high jump (5-5 3/4), state runner-up in long jump (18-8), ran on Leafs' state championship 800 and 1,600 relays
Throwers
Name;School;Year;Achievements
Valerie Holland;Rock Island;Sr.;Big 6 runner-up in discus with throw of 117-5, Rock Island Sectional runner-up in discus, 3A state qualifier
Riley Vice;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;4A state champion in shot put (40-6 3/4) and fourth in discus (122-9), MAC champion in shot put, season-best 134-6 in discus
Anna Wohlers;Assumption;Sr.;Fourth at 3A state meet in discus (133-5) and seventh in shot put (39-2 1/4), MAC champion in discus, season-best 40-0 3/4 in shot put
Pole vault
Name;School;Year;Achievements
Tori Thomas;Alleman;Sr.;Illinois State recruit was IHSA 2A state champion in pole vault at 13 feet, 4 1/4 inches (state meet record), owns state record of 13-7 3/4
Evie Wilson;Geneseo;Sr.;Third at IHSA 2A state meet in pole vault with personal best of 11-1 1/2, Big 6 runner-up, Geneseo Sectional runner-up
Honorable mention
Sprints -- Alison Bowers, sr., Geneseo; Mercie Hansel, fr., North Scott; Avery Horner, jr., Bettendorf; Amaria Mayfield, jr., United Township; Jennifer Motcho, sr., United Township; Kora Ruff, jr., Pleasant Valley; Phoebe Shoemaker, so., Geneseo
Middle distance -- Esther Brown, sr., Geneseo; Sarah DeFauw, jr., Bettendorf; Morgan Jennings, jr., Assumption; Amanda Scott, jr., Bettendorf;
Distance -- Kylie Daily, fr., Davenport West; Hannah Ford, fr., Davenport Central; Lylia Gomez, sr., Moline; Tess Hendrickson, fr., Alleman; Madelyn Miller, jr., United Township; Camryn Sattler, fr., Clinton; Emily See, fr., Bettendorf
Hurdles -- Ava Kwak, jr., Pleasant Valley; Addy Patten, so., Pleasant Valley; Kaitlyn Powell, jr., Davenport West
Jumps -- Madison Ahrens, sr., North Scott; Meeya Guerrero, sr., Rock Island; Brooklyn Johnson, jr., Davenport Central; Morgan Machovec, sr., Central DeWitt; Peyton Seberg, sr., Assumption; Samantha Veto, so., Moline
Throws -- Sophia Del Vecchio, sr., Bettendorf; Jorie Hanenburg, so., North Scott; Ali House, jr., Clinton; Talbot Kinney, sr., Central DeWitt; Brenna McGuire, sr., Geneseo