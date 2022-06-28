Quad Cities All-Western Illinois boys track and field team

Athlete of the year

Tommy Murray, Riverdale: The junior standout capped his season by placing fourth at the IHSA Class 1A state meet in the 3,200 with a school and personal record time of 9:31.76, then followed with a third-place finish in the 1,600 with a time of 4:21.98. He posted a lifetime best of 4:19.79 in the 1,600 preliminaries. He took first place at the Erie Sectional in the 3,200 (10:04.67) and 1,600 (4:37.50) and won both events at the Three Rivers Conference meet (10:22.16 in the 3,200, 4:45.29 in the 1,600) as well as placing second in the 800.

First team

Sprinters

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Peyton Locke;Rockridge;Jr.;Finished eighth at 1A state in 100 (11.38) and 200 (23.15), won 100 at the Erie Sectional and was second in the 400 and the 200, second at Three Rivers Conference meet in 400

Luke Wiklund;Riverdale;So.;Qualified for state in the 100 with a third-place finish at the Erie Sectional, took fifth at the Three Rivers Conference meet in the 100 and seventh in the 200

Middle distance

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Alex Anderson;Morrison;Sr.;Won Three Rivers Conference title in 400 (51.74) and with the 4x400 relay, anchored Mustangs' first-place 4x100 and 4x400 relays at Erie Sectional, fourth at state with 4x400 relay

Landis Musser;Riverdale;Jr.;Finished 12th at state in the 800 after winning that event at the Erie Sectional (1:59.78) and the Three Rivers Conference meet (2:02.27), sectional and conference runner-up in 1,600

Dylan Russell;Sherrard;Sr.;Took first at the Erie Sectional in the 400 (52.03) and was fifth in that event at the Three Rivers Conference meet as well as eighth in the 100

Distance

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Lucas Arnold;Mercer County;Jr.;Won the Lincoln Trail Conference title in the 1,600 (4:50.92) and 800 (2:07.84), finished third and just missed qualifying for state in 1,600 at Wethersfield Sectional

Fernando Avila-Rubio;Ridgewood;So.;Qualified for state in the 3,200 with a second-place finish at the Wethersfield Sectional, finished third in both the 3,200 and the 1,600 at the Lincoln Trail meet

Derek Coulter;Mercer County;Jr.;Was the Lincoln Trail Conference champion in the 3,200 (10:53.28) and was fifth at the 1,600, finished fifth in both events at the Wethersfield Sectional

Tommy Murray;Riverdale;Jr.;Earned a pair of top-five finishes and state medals by placing fourth in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600, swept titles in both events at Erie Sectional and Three Rivers Conference

Hurdles

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Noah Bradarich;Sherrard;Sr.;Won the Three Rivers Conference title in the 110 high hurdles (16.72) and qualified for state with a second-place finish at the Erie Sectional, fifth at sectionals in 300 hurdles

Brecken Heinrichs;Mercer County;Jr.;Champion in 110 high hurdles at Lincoln Trail Conference meet (16.15) and Wethersfield Sectional (16.46), second at LTC meet in 300 hurdles and high jump

Eli Hinde;Riverdale;Jr.;Qualified for state in the 300 hurdles with a second-place Erie Sectional finish, fifth at sectionals in 110 high hurdles, was third in the 110 hurdles and sixth in 300 hurdles at conference

Ben Lantz;Erie-Prophetstown;Sr.;Erie Sectional champion in 300 hurdles (43.65) and second at Three Rivers Conference meet, ran a leg on Panthers' 4x200 relay that claimed sectional title

Brady Wolf;Morrison;Sr.;Three Rivers Conference champion in 300 hurdles (43.0), third at Erie Sectional in event, state qualifier in 4x100, ran on fourth place 4x400 relay at 1A state meet

Jumps

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Trevor Cobo;Erie-Prophetstown;Sr.;Erie Sectional runner-up in high jump, 14th at 1A state meet, third at Three Rivers Conference meet, helped Panthers 4x200 relay to a sectional title

Trenton Coulter;Mercer County;Sr.;Finished 10th at 1A state meet in the high jump after winning the Wethersfield Sectional (6-3) and Lincoln Trail Conference (6-0) titles in that event

Aaron Gotthardt;Ridgewood;Sr.;Qualified for state in the triple jump after placing third at the Wethersfield Sectional, also scored bronze in that event at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet

Braxton Froeliger;Erie-Prophetstown;Sr.;Earned state medal in the long jump by finishing ninth (21-1), won Erie Sectional title (21-9), Three Rivers runner-up, qualified for state in 4x100 and 4x200 relays

William Leighty;Riverdale;Jr.;Took second place at the Erie Sectional and 11th at state meet in the triple jump, Three Rivers Conference runner-up in triple jump

Daken Pessman;Fulton;Jr.;Was the Erie Sectional triple jump champion (41-2) after taking second at the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference meet

Throws

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Jared Cheline;Mercer County;Sr.;Won the Wethersfield Sectional title in the discus (141-6) after doing likewise at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet (137-4)

Reece Richmond;Riverdale;Sr.;Was the Erie Sectional shot put champion (45-3) and took third in the discus and fifth in the shot put at the Three Rivers Conference meet

Alex Zarlatanes;Rockridge;So.;Finished ninth and earned a state medal in the discus (152-10) after winning the Erie Sectional title in that event (141-7) and finishing as Three Rivers Conference runner-up

Pole vault

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Xander Gruszeczka;Kewanee;Sr.;Finished 10th at the Class 2A state meet after scoring first-place finishes at Metamora Sectional (13-4) and Three Rivers Conference meet (13-0)

Parker Holldorf;Erie-Prophetstown;Jr.;Won the Erie Sectional title (12-2) after finishing as the Three Rivers Conference runner-up

Honorable mention

Sprints -- Cael Duncan, jr., Mercer County; Tucker Forrest, sr., Annawan-Wethersfield; William Fredrickson, so., Mercer County; Jacob Freyermuth, fr., Rockridge

Middle distance -- Justice Brainerd, sr., Morrison; Dayne Gibbons, fr., Orion; Coy McKibbon, jr., Annawan-Wethersfield; Matt VanHyfte, sr., Ridgewood

Distance -- Peyton Maynard, jr., Sherrard; Peyton Sand, jr., Riverdale; Karson Schrum, fr., Annawan-Wethersfield; Colin Vanstechelman, sr., Kewanee

Hurdles -- Jaiden Little, jr., Kewanee; Lukas Maness, sr., Ridgewood; Ryder Roelf, sr., Sherrard; Dontaveon Thomas, fr., Annawan-Wethersfield

Jumps -- Daylen Blaser, fr., Mercer County; Colby Cox, so., Mercer County; Caleb Eads, so., Erie-Prophetstown; Sawyer Mital, sr., Sherrard; Sam Petrie, sr., Ridgewood; Garret Pettit, jr., Kewanee; Landon Songer, sr., Annawan-Wethersfield; Andrew Torres, jr., Annawan-Wethersfield

Throws -- Braiden Damhoff, jr., Fulton; Joey Huizenga, sr., Fulton; Vaughn Myers, jr., Rockridge; Jacob Pierce, sr., Galva

Pole vault -- Brody Bernier, jr., Sherrard; Collin Ferry, so., Sherrard; Jackson Long, jr., Mercer County

