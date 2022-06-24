Quad Cities All-Western Illinois girls track and field team

Athlete of the year

Kennady Anderson, Annawan-Wethersfield: The Wethersfield High School sophomore earned medals in three events at the IHSA Class 1A state track and field meet, the most by any area competitor. She took third place in the 3,200 meter run with a personal-best time of 10:57.69, more than 30 seconds better than her previous best. She also took fourth in the 1,600 (5:12.23) and sixth in the 800 (2:18.50). Anderson won the 3,200 (11:55.67), 800 (2:23.21) and the 1,600 (5:36.25) at the Bureau Valley Sectional as well as anchoring the Titans' state-qualifying 4x400 relay; she also won the 3,200 (11:41.09), 800 (2:28.12) and 1,600 (5:29.85) at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet.

First team

Sprinters

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Lauren Mahoney;Fulton;Sr.;Placed seventh in 100 at 1A state meet (13.09), anchored Steamers to fifth at state in 4x200, won sectional titles in 100, 4x200 and 4x400, NUIC runner-up in 100

Emma Randecker;West Carroll;Fr.;Sixth at 1A state meet in 200 (26.48) and won titles at the 1A Winnebago Sectional in 100 (12.73) and 200 (26.18)

Madison Rusk;Annawan-Wethersfield;Sr.;1A state qualifier in 100 after runner-up finish at Bureau Valley Sectional, second in 100 at Lincoln Trail meet, ran on state-qualifying 4x100 and 4x200 relays

Lillian Russell;Sherrard;So.;Won Three Rivers Conference titles in 100, 200 and 400 along with 4x100 relay, Mercer County Sectional champion in 100 (12.83), ran on state-qualifying 4x200 and 4x400 teams

Middle distance

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Makenna Bode;Riverdale;So.;Bureau Valley Sectional champion in the 400 (61.01) and was third at the Three Rivers Conference meet in the event

Kendra Downing;Ridgewood;Jr.;Lincoln Trail Conference runner-up in 800 and finished fourth in that event at Bureau Valley Sectional, took fifth at conference meet in the 400

Keaten Needham;Rockridge;Fr.;Mercer County Sectional runner-up and state qualifier in 400, took fourth in 400 at Three Rivers Conference meet, third place at conference in 100 and 4x100 relay

Riley Packer;Erie-Prophetstown;Sr.;Placed 10th at 1A state meet in 800 (2:22.14), Bureau Valley Sectional runner-up in 800, anchored E-P to sectional title in 4x800, won 800 at Three Rivers meet

Distance

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Kennady Anderson;Annawan-Wethersfield;So.;Third at 1A state meet in 3,200, fourth in 1,600 and sixth in 800, swept distance races at Bureau Valley Sectional and Lincoln Trail Conference meets

Eden Mueller;Mercer County;Jr.;Finished 10th at 1A state meet in the 1,600 (5:31.87), 11th in the 3,200 (11:35.33), won 1,600 and 3,200 at Mercer County Sectional

Olivia Thomsen;Orion;So.;State qualifier in 3,200 (12:14.90) after finishing as Mercer County Sectional runner-up, third at sectionals in 1,600, Three Rivers champ in 1,600 (5:52.38), runner-up in 800

Hurdles

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Briece Begyn;Rockridge;Jr.;Mercer County Sectional champion in 100 hurdles (16.70), state high jump qualifier, second at conference meet in 100 hurdles, high jump and 4x200 relay

Lara Bielema;Fulton;Sr.;Northwest Upstate Illini Conference champion in 300 hurdles (49.92), third in 100 high hurdles, placed fourth in 100 hurdles and fifth in 300 hurdles at Bureau Valley Sectional

Kaylee Celus;Annawan-Wethersfield;So.;Bureau Valley Sectional runner-up and Lincoln Trail Conference champion in 300 hurdles, league champion in long jump, league and sectional champion in 4x100 relay

Rachel DeRycke;Kewanee;So.;Three Rivers Conference champion in 300 low hurdles (51.77), fourth in 100 high hurdles, placed fourth at Geneseo Sectional in 300 hurdles, sixth in 100 hurdles

Jumps

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Kelsey Hutchins;Sherrard;Jr.;Sectional runner-up and third at 1A state meet in triple jump (34-11 3/4), state qualifier in 4x200 relay, conference champion in triple jump (34-7 3/4) and 4x100 relay

Kadence McCartney;Sherrard;Sr.;Mercer County Sectional high jump champion (5 feet, 2 inches), tied third third at Three Rivers Conference meet in high jump

Larissa Meyer;Kewanee;Jr.;Finished 13th at state meet in the high jump (5-0), took second at the Geneseo Sectional (5-0), won Three Rivers Conference title in high jump (5-0)

Throws

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Kennedy Buck;Erie-Prophetstown;So.;Bureau Valley Sectional runner-up in shot put, state qualifier in 200 and 400 meters, third at Three Rivers meet in shot put, second in 200, 400 and 4x400 relays

Charlotte Frere;Sherrard;Sr.;Class 1A state runner-up in discus (135-10), Mercer County Sectional champion (128-3) and Three Rivers Conference champion (134-9)

Olivia Meskan;Sherrard;Jr.;Placed eighth at 1A state meet in the discus (120-4) after finishing second at Mercer County Sectional, Three Rivers Conference runner-up in shot put and discus

Cassidy Miller;Annawan-Wethersfield;Sr.;Tied for fifth at 1A state meet in shot put (37-3 3/4), Bureau Valley Sectional and Lincoln Trail Conference champion in shot put, third at LTC meet in discus

Brianna Neumiller;Erie-Prophetstown;Jr.;Bureau Valley Sectional champion in discus (114-7), finished fifth at Three Rivers Conference meet in discus

Pole vault

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Olivia Purvis;Erie-Prophetstown;So.;State qualifier after finishing third at 1A Bureau Valley Sectional, Three Rivers Conference runner-up in pole vault

Hayley Wubben;Erie-Prophetstown;Sr.;Finished second at 1A Bureau Valley Sectional to qualify for state, Three Rivers Conference pole vault champion at 9 feet

Honorable mention

Sprints -- Sydney Adamson, sr., Sherrard; Ally Celus, sr., Annawan-Wethersfield; Annaka Hackett, so., Fulton; Emily Hickerson, so., Orion; Miraya Pessman, fr., Fulton; Bella VanOpdorp, fr., Annawan-Wethersfield

Middle distance -- Brooklyn Brennan, so., Fulton; Beth Churchill, fr., Sherrard; Danielle Johnson, jr., Annawan-Wethersfield; Erika King, jr., Morrison; Madison Mathis, so., Sherrard; Olivia Shelly, jr., West Carroll

Distance -- Sarah Gibson, jr., Sherrard; Jasmine Moreland, fr., Fulton; Miranda Reed, so., Ridgewood; Hailie Shemek, jr., Sherrard; Madisyn Skelley, fr., Sherrard; Paige Sierens, fr., Annawan-Wethersfield; Mia Ward, jr., Mercer County; Mattea Wuest, so., Riverdale

Hurdles -- Paige Davis, so., Mercer County; Molly Hofmann, fr., Mercer County; Emery Wherry, fr., Fulton

Jumps -- Alevia Dickens, fr., Annawan-Wethersfield; Billie Dieterich, jr., Rockridge; Emma Crofton, jr., Kewanee; Grace Gillespie, so., Mercer County; Olivia Goodley, so., Annawan-Wethersfield; Kylie Hill, sr., West Carroll; Kira Messerly, so., Ridgewood; Tessa Miller, sr., Mercer County

Throws -- Brody Garcia, sr., Annawan-Wethersfield; Kylie Smither, fr., Fulton

Pole vault -- Kylie Meyer, so., Rockridge; Mary Mohr, jr., Orion; Payton Zerull, fr., Sherrard

