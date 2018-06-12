First team
Sprints
Greg Hansen, sr., North Cedar: An Iowa Class 2A state qualifier in the 200, Hansen placed second at River Valley Conference meet in 100 (11.55) and third in 200 (23.38). He ran season-best 11.24 in 100 and 22.83 in 200.
Tanner Iske, sr., West Liberty: Iowa recruit became the school's first Drake Relays champion, winning the 100 meters in 10.77 seconds. He followed with a Class 2A state title in the 100 in a state meet record 10.58. Iske also was state runner-up in the 200 (22.07).
Wyatt Kellogg, sr., Mercer County: Lincoln Trail Conference 400-meter champion won Illinois 1A sectional titles in 200 (22.98) and 400 (50.64). He placed sixth at state meet in 400 (50.40). Kellogg also qualified for state in 200 and anchored Golden Eagles' 400 relay.
Ray Venditti, jr., Calamus-Wheatland: Competed in a maximum four events at 1A state meet. He placed eighth in 100, ran lead leg on third place 800 relay and fifth place distance medley along with qualifying in high jump. Ran season-best 11.35 in 100.
Middle distance
Keegan Anderson, so., Morrison: Collected three medals at Illinois 1A state meet. He ran the third leg on Morrison's state championship 3,200 relay, placed fifth in open 400 (50.13) and anchored seventh place 1,600 relay.
Koby Brackemeyer, so., Morrison: Anchored Morrison's title-winning 3,200 relay and ran on the seventh place 1,600 relay. Brackemeyer was sectional champion in 800 and 10th at state (1:58.39).
Will DeHaan, sr., Central DeWitt: Ran three 800s and a 1,600 at the Class 3A state meet. He anchored Sabers to fourth place in medley relay, was fifth in open 800 (1:58.13) and participated on ninth place 3,200 relay.
Trenton Massner, sr., Wapello: Followed up an all-state basketball season with four medals at 2A state meet. He ran 400 leg on runner-up medley relay, was third in 400 (49.88), fourth in high jump (6 feet, 5 inches) and was second leg on eighth place 1,600 relay.
Seamus Raney, sr., North Cedar: Placed fifth in 400 at 2A state meet with career-best time of 49.95 seconds. He also anchored the Knights' 10th place sprint medley relay at state. He was second at state-qualifier in 400 (52.08).
Nick Swartzendruber, sr., Geneseo: Earned three medals at Illinois 2A state meet for second consecutive season. He won a state title in the 400 (48.49), placed fourth in the 800 (1:54.66) and anchored the fifth place 1,600 relay to help Maple Leafs finish fifth in team race.
Distance
Blake Duncan, sr., Geneseo: Placed second at the 2A LaSalle-Peru sectional in the 1,600 (4:33.54) and ran on the sectional winning 3,200 relay. He anchored 3,200 relay at state, and ran 4:40 in 1,600 in prelims.
Caelin Foley, jr., Galva: Swept the two distance races at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet. He was second at 1A sectional in 1,600 (4:37.29) and third in 3,200 (10:06.43). Foley finished 20th at state meet in 3,200.
Caleb Shumaker, fr., Tipton: Was runner-up at River Valley Conference meet and ninth at 2A state meet in 1,600. He ran personal-best 4:37.30 at state meet. Was the lead leg on Tigers' state-qualifying 3,200 relay.
Hurdles
Michael Hartman, sr., West Liberty: Accounted for four titles at the River Valley Conference meet -- 400 hurdles (55.54), led off shuttle hurdle relay and ran legs on 400 and 800 relays. Qualified for state in four events, but sustained hamstring injury in first event and missed rest of the meet.
Austin Robinson, sr., Mercer County: Placed seventh at the Illinois 1A state meet in 110 highs (15.30). He was first at Lincoln Trail Conference meet and second at sectionals. He took third in 300 hurdles (41.72) at sectionals.
Kaleb Schneider, sr., Northeast: Finished seventh at 2A state meet in 400 hurdles (56.11) and second at River Valley Conference meet (56.17). Also ran the 200 leg on the Rebels' sixth place medley relay at state.
Reed Vanderheyden, sr., Geneseo: Mississippi State University track prospect was 2A sectional champion in both hurdle events and picked up state medals in both -- second in 300 (38.28) and eighth in 110 highs (15.24). He ran on Geneseo's fifth place 1,600 relay.
Jumps
Ben Buresh, sr., Annawan-Wethersfield: An all-stater in football and basketball, Buresh came home with two state medals in 1A. He was on fourth place 1,600 relay and ninth in long jump (21-6 1/2). Buresh was sectional champion in long jump (21-6 1/2) and second in 400 (51.29).
Braeden Hoyer, jr., Northeast: River Valley Conference high jump champion placed fifth at Drake Relays and seventh at 2A state meet. He cleared 6-8 in March at Dubuque, tied for third best jump in state. He also ran on Northeast's fourth place 1,600 relay and sixth place medley relay.
Kyle Kruthoff, jr., Erie: Claimed sectional and 1A state championships in the pole vault with jumps of 15-6. He won state title by 9 inches, and his clearance was fourth best at state meet regardless of classification.
Lewis Robinson, sr., Kewanee: All-conference football player and all-state wrestler, Robinson was third at 2A sectional meet in long jump (21-9) and sixth in triple jump (41-1).
Peyton Sopiars, so., Galva: Was 1A sectional and state champion in the triple jump. He registered 44-4 1/2 at sectionals and 45-0 3/4 at state. Placed second in triple jump and anchored third place 1,600 relay at Lincoln Trail Conference meet.
Throws
Lucas Empen, sr., Northeast: All-state basketball player and expected to be a preferred football walk-on at Iowa for football was River Valley Conference champion in shot put. He placed 11th at Iowa 2A state meet (50-2 1/2). Threw a season-best 50-5 at Tipton state-qualifying meet.
Cameron Gersicher, jr., Rockridge: Won an Illinois 1A sectional title in discus and placed fifth at state meet (156-9). He was the runner-up at sectionals in the shot put (47-9 3/4).
Devin Koester, sr., Calamus-Wheatland: Class 1A state qualifier in discus, Koester threw season-best 152-6 at meet in Camanche. He was Tri-Rivers Conference champion and WACO district champion (147-6).
Honorable mention
Sprinters: Trey Cornelious, sr., Maquoketa; Melcon Dejesus, fr., Kewanee; Trace Howard, sr., Wapello; Brock Jeambey, so., Louisa-Muscatine; Joe Kelly, sr., West Liberty; Payton Olson, sr., Easton Valley; Nick Smith, sr., Central DeWitt
Middle distance: Logan Belzer, sr., Wapello; Caleb Kress, sr., Bellevue; Chase Knoche, fr., Calamus-Wheatland; Zach Leonhart, sr., Mercer County; Nathan Mickley, so., Morrison; Kaden Rink, jr., Geneseo; Coy Ruess, jr., West Liberty; Wyatt Schmidt, sr., Northeast
Distance: Buddy Darting, so., Wilton; Chandler Gannon, so., Calamus-Wheatland; Brady Griebel, fr., Bellevue; Aiden Houseman, so., Wapello; Caleb Kibling, xx., Rockridge; Spencer Lindstrom, so., Geneseo; Alex Reed, jr., Bellevue
Hurdles: Blake Hardison, jr., Camanche; Chase Kruse, so., Louisa-Muscatine; Austin McMichael, so., West Liberty; Michael Parker, sr., Easton Valley; Colton Pischke, jr., Geneseo; Zac Scar, jr., Maquoketa; Trent Spahr, sr., North Cedar; Paden Zell, jr., Tipton
Jumps: Mason Compton, jr., Durant; Dayne Holesinger, sr., Fulton; Quinten Mesick, sr., Tipton; Kaiden Muhl, fr., Central DeWitt; Tommy Pretz, sr., Columbus; Dillon Rentz, jr., Bellevue; Hunter Rickels, jr., Calamus-Wheatland; Caleb Schroeder, sr., Bellevue Marquette; Brendon Shaw, sr., Annawan-Wethersfield; Andrew Stewart, jr., Tipton; Dawson Stoll, jr., Northeast
Throws: Billy Blaser, jr., Geneseo; Spencer Daufeldt, jr., West Liberty; Bryce Esmoil, sr., West Liberty; Jeff Grau, jr., Central DeWitt; Luke Lasack, jr., Midland; Owen Meyer, sr., North Cedar; Keaton Mitchell, jr., Wapello; Nathan Watters, jr., Maquoketa; Caden Wendt, so., North Cedar