First team
Sprints
Eric Campie, sr., Camanche: Despite nursing stress fracture for more than a month of outdoor season, he took bronze at Class 2A state meet in 400 (49.91), anchored fifth place sprint medley relay and qualified for finals in 100 and 200.
Andrew Swartz, jr., Bellevue: Came home from 2A state meet with maximum four medals, all on relays. He was on runner-up 400 and 800 relays, third place sprint medley relay and fourth place 1,600 relay.
Raymond Venditti, sr., Calamus-Wheatland: Ran the lead-off leg on team's state championship distance medley relay, placed third in 200 (22.60) and sixth in 100 (11.56). Had season-best times of 11.11 (100) and 22.53 (200).
Jake Willkomm, jr., Durant: Placed fourth at 2A state meet in 200 (23.21) after running season-best 22.53 in prelims. He also was state qualifier in long jump.
Middle distance
Keegan Anderson, jr., Morrison: Ran on championship 3,200 relay and took eighth in 1A 400 (51.19). He ran 48.73 in the state prelims and was sectional champion at Sherrard in 49.41.
Koby Brackemeyer, jr., Morrison: A repeat all-area choice, he ran the opening leg on 1A state championship 3,200 relay, placed fifth in open 800 (1:57.49) and was on runner-up 1,600 relay.
Melcon Dejesus, so., Kewanee: Was fifth at 2A state meet in 400 in 49.92 seconds after clocking 49.66 in preliminaries. Placed second at sectionals in 400 (50.19) and fourth in 200 (23.14).
Chase Knoche, so., Calamus-Wheatland: Anchored Warriors to 1A state title in distance medley relay with 1:57 split in 800. He was third in 800 (2:00.19), sixth in 1,600 (4:38.03) and anchored fourth place 3,200 relay.
Hunter Newman, fr., Morrison: Collected three state medals in his first high school state meet -- running on championship 3,200 relay, second place 1,600 relay and snatching second in 800 (1:55.25).
Distance
Caelin Foley, sr., Galva: Claimed two medals at 1A state meet, second in 3,200 (9:39.92) and eighth in 1,600 (4:33.50).
Brady Griebel, so., Bellevue: He was fifth at 2A state meet in 3,200 (9:51.30) and sixth in 1,600 (4:29.23). Also a qualifier in open 800, Griebel led off Comets' third place 3,200 relay at state.
Caleb Shumaker, so., Tipton: He was 12th at 2A state meet in 1,600 (4:38.78) and 3,200 (10:06.37). He ran season-best 9:58.98 in two mile, second best posted in River Valley Conference this spring.
Hurdles
Blake Hardison, sr., Camanche: Placed seventh at 2A state meet in 400 hurdles (56.87) along with running a leg on the Indians' fifth place sprint medley and eighth place distance medley relays.
Ryan Mack, sr., Sherrard: Sectional champion in 300 hurdles (41.98), Mack ran the opening leg on the Tigers' state championship 1,600 relay. He also was part of Sherrard's state-qualifying 400 relay.
Grant Rickertsen, jr., Northeast: Earned state medals in both individual hurdle events at 2A meet. He was fourth in 400 lows (56.27) and eighth in 110 highs. He ran season-best 15.41 in 110 prelims at state.
Paden Zell, sr., Tipton: Finished seventh at 2A state meet in 110 hurdles. Ran 15.62 in preliminaries. Also was the first leg on Tipton's ninth place shuttle hurdle relay at state.
Jumps
Braeden Hoyer, sr., Northeast: Off to Wartburg College to play football, Hoyer was second at Drake Relays and 2A state meet in high jump (6-6). He ran 400 leg on fourth place distance medley relay at state and leg on eighth place sprint medley relay.
Kyle Kruthoff, sr., Erie: Two-time Class 1A state champion and state meet record-setter in pole vault at 16-8. He was first at Sherrard sectional and first at Three Rivers meet.
Hunter Rickels, sr., Calamus-Wheatland: Four-sport athlete was second at 1A state meet in long jump (21-7 3/4), less than an inch off the school mark. He also ran on state title-winning distance medley relay.
Julian Samuels, jr., Wethersfield: Came home from 1A state meet with fifth-place medal in long jump (22-2 1/2). He was sectional champion at Orion with leap of 22-2.
Throws
Spencer Daufeldt, sr., West Liberty: Headed to play football at Iowa, he was fourth at 2A state meet in shot put (52-4) and was state qualifier in discus.
T.J. Dirth, sr., Wapello: Class 2A state runner-up in discus (152-10) after throwing a season-best 162-4 to win state qualifier in Tipton.
Luke Lasack, sr., Midland: Placed third at 1A state meet in shot put (51-2 1/2) and was state qualifier in discus. He had the best discus throw in Tri-Rivers East this season.
Logan Lee, sr., Orion: Iowa football recruit and two-time state wrestling champion was 1A state runner-up in shot put (55-8) and state qualifier in discus. Set school records in both throwing events.
Caden Wendt, jr., North Cedar: Snatched a sixth-place medal at 2A state meet in shot put (50-3). He was state-qualifying champion with heave of 53-2.
Honorable mention
Sprints: Hunter Clasen, sr., Bellevue; Conrad Ernst, jr., Bellevue; Mason Jackson, sr., Bellevue; Brock Jeambey, jr., Louisa-Muscatine; Jordan Lawrence, so., Camanche; Ben Parker, jr., Bellevue; Ricky Pforts, jr., Wapello; Tyler Rowold, sr., Calamus-Wheatland; Jordan Seeley, jr., Genseo; Caden Thomas, so., Wapello
Middle distance: Dylan Darsidan, so., Camanche; Kyle Guenther, sr., Bellevue; Joe Hasken, so., Northeast; Spencer Lindstrom, jr., Geneseo; Nathan Mickley, jr., Morrison; Trent Pelzer, jr., Tipton; Andrew Penniston, sr., Bellevue; Coy Ruess, sr., West Liberty; Nick Shuda, sr., Rockridge; Jack Sieverding, sr., Bellevue; Ryan Wegerer, sr., Orion; Max Weidel, sr., Erie
Distance: Jordan Francis, sr., Ridgewood; Chandler Gannon, jr., Calamus-Wheatland; Zach Hein, jr., Wilton; Ryan Monson, sr., Mercer County
Hurdles: Dalen Acton, sr., Maquoketa; Frank Bierman, jr., Tipton; Will Esmoil, jr., West Liberty; Chase Kruse, jr., Louisa-Muscatine; Austin McMichael, jr., West Liberty; Luke Sebastian, sr., Geneseo; Gavyn White, jr., Sherrard
Jumps: Cameron Abell, jr., Erie; David Arney, so., Riverdale; Kaynen Bond, so., Wethersfield; Levi Cole, jr., Erie; Mason Compton, sr., Durant; Levi Miles, sr., Sherrard; Kaiden Muhl, so., Central DeWitt; Logan Paulsen, jr., Central DeWitt; Peyton Sopiars, jr., Galva; Seth Speaker, jr., Mercer County; Caleb Spranger, jr., Orion; Andrew Stewart, sr., Tipton; Dawson Stoll, sr., Northeast; Kael Unruh, so., North Cedar; Sam Whittington, sr., Rockridge
Throws: Billy Blaser, sr., Geneseo; Jeff Grau, sr., Central DeWitt; Riley Konrady, sr., Bellevue