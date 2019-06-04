First team
Sprints
Alison Bowers, so, Genseo: A 2A state qualifier in 100, she won conference titles in 100 and 200. She ran on Maple Leafs' seventh place 3,200 relay at state 2A state meet.
Kortney Drake, sr., Wilton: Four-sport standout finished third at River Valley meet and 12th at 2A state meet in 400 (61.36). Best 400 time was 61.15.
Neveah Hildebrandt, so., Northeast: River Valley Conference runner-up in 100 and 400 relay. She was 16th at 2A state meet in 100 (13.13).
Colleen Klostermann, so., Central DeWitt: Wamac East runner-up in 100, she took 11th at 3A state meet in 100 (12.90). Ran 26.82 in 200 at conference.
Keely Parker, sr., Rockridge: Finished third at 1A sectional in 100 (12.65) and anchored the Rockets' fourth place 1,600 relay at state.
Middle distance
Josie Brown, sr., Geneseo: Collected bronze at 2A state meet in 800 (2:21.40), anchored seventh place 3,200 relay and ran on seventh place 1,600 relay.
Cassie Cox, sr., North Cedar: Came in ninth at 2A state meet in 400 (60.65) after placing second at River Valley meet. She anchored Knights' 10th place sprint medley relay at state.
Lauren Lodico, so., Riverdale: Captured 400 title at Erie's 1A sectional in 61.06 seconds. She also was Three Rivers Conference champ in that event.
Emily Schipper, jr., Fulton: Qualified for 1A state meet in 800 with time of 2:25.73. She ran 2:24.20 at state, just missed qualifying for finals.
Distance
Kiley Chapman, so., North Cedar: Finished 13th at 2A state meet in 3,000 (11:35.066). She ran season-best 11:29.90 at Denny Gruber Relays in Solon.
Jimena Fierro, jr., West Liberty: A 2A state qualifier in both distance events, Fierro was 18th at state in 3,000. She ran season-best 11:17 at state qualifier.
Hurdles
Kelly Proesch, so., North Cedar: Placed sixth at 2A state meet in 100 hurdles (15.94). Drake Relays qualifier ran season-best 15.52. She also was state qualifier in 100 and 200.
Ali Rapps, fr., Geneseo: Finished fourth at 2A state meet in 100 hurdles (15.04) and and anchored the Leafs' seventh place 1,600 relay.
Ellie Rickertsen, fr., Northeast: Drake Relays qualifier placed third at 2A state meet in both individual hurdle events -- 100 (15.33) and 400 (66.54).
Danielle Taets, sr., Orion: Illinois State recruit was third at 1A state meet in triple jump (37-8 1/4) and fourth in 100 hurdles (14.87). She was second at sectionals in 300 hurdles (48.64).
Jumps
Macy Daufeldt, fr., West Liberty: Drake volleyball recruit became school's first state champion in long jump with personal-best leap of 17-7 3/4.
Daekota Knott, sr., Fulton: Won triple jump at 1A state meet with leap of 38-1 3/4. She also was on Fulton's state runner-up 400 relay.
Kearra Kohrt, sr., Fulton: Placed second at the 1A sectional in the long jump (17-2) and ran on the Steamers' runner-up 400 relay at state.
Kylee Sanders, so., Louisa-Muscatine: All-state in three sports, she was fourth at 2A state meet in long jump (16-8 3/4), her second top-six medal.
Abigail Weaver, sr., Riverdale: Runner-up at 1A sectional with clearance of 5-4 in high jump, Weaver was 11th at state meet after jumping 5-2.
Throws
Hope Jackson, jr., Riverdale: Claimed Three Rivers and 1A sectional titles in the discus and placed eighth at state meet. Threw 132-7 at sectionals.
Talbot Kinney, so., Central DeWitt: Coming into the 3A state meet seeded ninth, Kinney unleashed a school-record toss of 126-10 to finish as runner-up.
Jamie Kofron, sr., Tipton: Iowa recruit swept throws at Drake Relays. She repeated as 2A state discus champion (140-5) and was second in shot put.
Chloe Lindeman, sr., Fulton: Wisconsin recruit won 1A state shot put with toss of 479 1/4. She also claimed Three Rivers and sectional titles.
Shayla Oster, so., Bellevue: Finished fifth at 2A state meet in discus (121-7) and qualified for state in shot put. Her season-best was 37-6 1/2 in shot.
Honorable mention
Sprints: Lindsey Banowetz, jr., Bellevue; Alyjah Carter, fr., Fulton; Emma Dusanek, sr., Midland; Grace Elvert, sr., Calamus-Wheatland; McKenna Hohenadel, fr., Louisa-Muscatine; Meg Koenig, jr., Durant; Julia Lehman, jr., Fulton; Lauren Mahoney, fr., Fulton; Alyssa McElmeel, so., Calamus-Wheatland; Kira Nelson, so., Rockridge; Anna Paul, so., Ridgewood; Chloe Rittenhouse, fr., Orion; Carlie Ruckey, so., Rockridge; Ellie Ruckey, so., Rockridge; Abby Ryan, so., Durant
Middle distance: Crystal Burke, jr., Central DeWitt; Jordan Gallentine, so., Morrison; Kaelyn Goodsman, fr., Prince of Peace; Kamilla Jacobo, fr., Camanche; Drew Jensen, sr., Midland; Miya Messerich, jr., Northeast; Riley Packer, fr., Erie; Carly Small, jr., Central DeWitt; Amanda Smith, sr., Tipton
Distance: Kylee Irwin, jr., Central DeWitt; Halle Kilburg, jr., Bellevue Marquette; Martha Pace, so., West Liberty; Lily Tackett, fr., Riverdale; Gabby Williamson, fr., Bellevue
Hurdles: Paige Carpenter, sr., Sherrard; Linsey Ford, sr., Wilton; Haylee Lehman, jr., West Liberty; Lauren Oelke, so., Rockridge; Tristan Nolan, so., Kewanee; Carolyn Pickup, jr., Maquoketa
Jumps: Lauren Anderson, so., Ridgewood; Sommer Daniel, jr., Tipton; Kelsey Drake, fr., Wilton; Averi Goodale, so., West Liberty; Maddi Klemme, so., Easton Valley; Morgan Machovec, so., Central DeWitt; Sydney Norman, jr., Fulton; Abby Reakes, so., Geneseo; Hannah Rakestraw, so., Geneseo; Emy Seeser, so., Camanche
Throws: Claire Abbott, jr., Northeast; Elizabeth Bierman, so., Tipton; Abby Green, sr., Easton Valley; Faith Jackson, jr., Riverdale; Callie Meyer, sr., North Cedar; Cassidy Miller, fr., Wethersfield; Nicole Sander, sr., North Cedar; Sarah Sorrell, jr., Sherrard