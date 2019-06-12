First team
Sprints
Immanuel Bailey, jr., Moline: Placed third at Ottawa 3A sectional in 200 (22.59 seconds), led off sectional runner-up 400 and 800 relays. He ran on Moline's Big Six championship 400 and 800 relays, helping school claim first league title since 1983.
Leo Desequeira, sr., Bettendorf: Ran the 200 leg on Bettendorf's state championship sprint medley relay, anchored the seventh place 400 relay and 10th place 800 relay. He anchored MAC-winning 400 relay and was league runner-up in 200 in season-best time of 22.86 seconds.
Austin Kalar, sr., Bettendorf: Was the lead leg on the Bulldogs' state championship sprint medley relay and ran on seventh place 400 relay. He competed on MAC championship sprint medley, distance medley, 400 and 800 relay teams.
Darien Porter, sr., Bettendorf: Headed to Iowa State for football, Porter set an Iowa all-time best in winning the Class 4A 400 meters in 46.99 seconds. Also a Drake Relays champion in the 400, he also anchored an all-time Iowa best of 1:30.92 in the sprint medley relay at state. Porter claimed the 200 state crown (21.76) and was runner-up in the 100 (10.97).
Seth Sottos, sr., Alleman: Placed sixth at Illinois 2A state meet in 200 (22.19) and was state qualifier in 100. Sottos claimed sectional titles at Macomb in 100 (10.96) and 200 (22.06) along with running on third place 400 relay. He was Big Six champion in the 100.
Austin Taylor, sr., Rock Island: Big Six champion in the 200, Taylor was 3A state qualifier in 100 and 200. A future U.S. Marine, Taylor was runner-up at Ottawa sectional in 100 (11.07) and 200 (22.35). He also ran the second leg on the Rocks' 400 and 800 relays.
Noah Yahn, so., Muscatine: MAC champion and district runner-up in 400, Yahn was Drake Relays and state qualifier in 400. He also anchored Muskies' state-qualifying 1,600 relay and was third at conference in 200. Yahn posted season-best times of 22.67 (200) and 50.39 (400).
Middle distance
Chris Guise, jr., Assumption: MAC champion in the 800, Guise placed 14th at the 3A state meet in the event in season-best time of 1:59.97. He also ran a leg on the Knights' state-qualifying 3,200 relay, and was the team's top 1,600 runner.
Nick Moore, so., Bettendorf: Ran a 2:01.81 open 800 at the state-qualifying meet and followed with 2:00.47 at 4A state meet. He ran lead leg on Bettendorf's conference-winning and state-qualifying 3,200 relay.
Brendan Scott, sr., Bettendorf: Competed in the maximum four events at the 4A state meet -- sixth place 1,600 relay, anchored ninth place 3,200 relay, was 10th in open 800 (1:58.22) and ran 400 leg on distance medley relay. He anchored MAC-winning 1,600 relay.
Distance
Parker Huhn, sr., Pleasant Valley: Despite injury during the season, Huhn ranked among the top five in the MAC in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. He anchored the Spartans' 3,200 relay at state. He posted 4:28.94 in mile and 9:34.55 in the two-mile.
Jackson McClellan, so., Moline: Big Six champion in 3,200 (9:56.50) and runner-up in 1,600, McClellan was sixth in the mile at Ottawa 3A sectional in 4:30.93.
Kent Nichols, jr., Pleasant Valley: After earning all-state honors in cross country, Nichols just missed getting a medal in 3,200 at 4A state meet. He was ninth in 9:59.02. He was district champion in 3,200 at 9:51.99 and MAC runner-up.
Kole Sommer, so., Pleasant Valley: Was conference champion and state qualifier in the 1,600 and 3,200. Sommer was district champion and placed ninth at state in 1,600 (4:30.07) while he was second at districts and 13th at state in 3,200 (10:08.64).
Hurdles
Camren Carter, jr., Davenport West: Earned the final state-qualifying spot in the 110 hurdles, but turned that opportunity into a sixth-place medal at the 4A state meet. He ran a career-best 14.80 in prelims at state and 15.22 in final.
Ethan Clarke, sr., Bettendorf: Placed seventh at 4A state meet in 400 hurdles (54.13) and ran a leg on the Bulldogs' sixth place 1,600 relay. He was MAC champion in 400 hurdles (56.09).
Will Reemtsma, sr., Davenport Central: A hamstring injury limited his production for much of the season, but Reemtsma was Drake Relays champion in 400 hurdles (53.60 seconds) and placed fifth at 4A state meet (53.79). St. Ambrose commit also was MAC runner-up in 110 hurdles (15.10).
Helmut Soglohun, jr., United Township: Big Six champion in 300 hurdles (40.35), Soglohun was third at Ottawa's 3A sectional in 40.03 seconds and just missed qualifying for state meet.
Spencer Thomas, sr., North Scott: Conference champion in 110 hurdles, Thomas qualified for 4A state meet and placed 10th in season-best time of 14.97 seconds. He also anchored North Scott's MAC runner-up shuttle hurdle relay.
Jumps
Trent Allard, jr., North Scott: Conference champion and Drake Relays qualifier in high jump, Allard placed fifth at 4A state meet with clearance of 6-3. He was the Lancers' lone state placewinner.
Arafath Ouro Gnao, sr., United Township: Placed second at Big Six meet and third at 3A sectional in triple jump (42-10), just missed out on qualifying for state meet.
Samson Shukuru, so., Rock Island: Finished second at Big Six meet (22-4) and Ottawa 3A sectional in long jump (21-4). He recorded a jump of 22-0 1/2 in the preliminaries at state meet in Charleston.
Throws
Brant Carter, sr., Davenport North: Headed to play football at Division II Hillsdale College in Michigan, Carter was eighth at 4A state meet in discus (149-7) and established new school mark in the event. He was MAC runner-up in discus.
Cade Collier, sr., Pleasant Valley: MAC champion and state qualifier in discus and shot put, Collier captured district title in discus (156-7) and uncorked a season-best shot put throw of 50-10 1/2 at conference meet.
Blake McKillip, sr., Rock Island: Earned a spot at 3A state meet with third-place finish at sectionals in discus (154-10). He threw 153-3 in prelims at state meet. Placed second in discus at Big Six meet.
Honorable mention
Sprints: Iain Gronewold, sr., Davenport Central; Fred Henderson, sr., Moline; Tyler Kulhanek, jr., Assumption; Ulysses Patterson, jr., Clinton; Jabari Rogers, sr., Moline; Mekou Smith-Reed, so., Bettendorf; Derrick Turner, so., United Township; Simon Weitz, so., Assumption; Marcelius Williamson, sr., Moline; Darrell Woodson, so., Rock Island
Middle distance: Javen Harris, sr., Moline; Owen Hazelwood, sr., Muscatine; Trey Heinz, so., United Township; Ian Kaffenberger, jr., Pleasant Valley; Michael Sampson, sr., Pleasant Valley; Cole Smith, sr., Bettendorf; Tim Wolf, jr., Moline
Distance: James Baker, sr., Bettendorf; Kameron Morgan, sr., Davenport West; Max Murphy, jr., Pleasant Valley
Hurdles: Parker Cottrell, sr., Pleasant Valley; Anthony King, sr., Davenport West; Sam Sturtzer, jr., Pleasant Valley; Ben Wilson, jr., Pleasant Valley; Devontae Taylor, sr., Moline; Johnnie Teague, so., Rock Island
Jumps: Carter Bell, sr., Bettendorf; Brody Erlandson, sr., Davenport Central; Javon Foy, sr., Moline; Peter Kimba, jr., Rock Island; Chase Kwinski, so., Moline; Kelvin Mukosa, sr., Bettendorf; Ty Numkena, fr., Bettendorf; Alec Seifert, sr., Davenport North; Malik Westerfield, sr., Davenport West; Elisjsha Wiseman, sr., Davenport North
Throws: Ben Belken, jr., North Scott; Alex Blizzard, sr., Bettendorf; Jayvin Chandler, jr., United Township; Griffen Deere, sr., Bettendorf; Chandler Dillworth, sr., Moline; Patrick Pray, jr., Moline; Nile Ridenour, sr., Bettendorf; Logan Stewart, sr., Davenport North