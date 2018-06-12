First team
Sprints
Arthur Braden, sr., Pleasant Valley: Won 100 meters at Class 4A state-qualifying meet in Eldridge (11.12 seconds) to qualify for state. He ran in four events at state meet -- 100, led off medley relay and anchored 400 and 800 relays. He'll continue football career at Grand View University.
Leo Desequeira, jr., Bettendorf: Claimed Mississippi Athletic Conference title in 100 (11.20) and was second at districts (11.18). He ran one of the 100 legs on the Bulldogs' third place sprint medley relay at state. Participated on MAC championship 400, 800 and sprint medley relays.
Courtney Lindsey, sr., Rock Island: Came home from Illinois Class 3A state meet with four medals -- runner-up in 100 (10.52) and 200 (21.36) along with anchoring fourth place 400 relay and fifth place 800 relay. He was Big Six champion in both sprints, and ran a 20.94 at sectionals in 200.
Darien Porter, jr., Bettendorf: Iowa State football recruit was MAC champion in four events -- 200 and 400 along with sprint medley and 1,600 relays. He was Class 4A state runner-up in 400 (47.99), third in 200 (21.93) and anchored second place 1,600 relay and third place sprint medley relay.
Austin Taylor, jr., Rock Island: Ran the second leg on the Rocks' fourth place 400 relay and fifth place 800 relay at 3A state meet. He was Big Six runner-up in 200 (22.78) and third in 100 (11.18). At sectionals, he was fourth in 200 (22.32) and fifth in 100 (11.00).
Middle distance
Keenan Dolan, sr., Davenport West: Hindered by injuries past couple of seasons, Dolan was second at state-qualifying meet in 800 (1:59.34). At 4A state meet, he anchored West's medley and 12th-place 3,200 relay along with running open 800.
Dalton Martin, sr., United Township: Helped Panthers claim a fifth straight Big Six championship, winning the 800 (1:58.94) and taking second in 1,600 (4:33.06). Martin placed second at sectionals and seventh at Illinois 3A state meet in 800 (1:55.35).
Tyler Olson, sr., Muscatine: Iowa track recruit was Drake Relays and MAC champion in 800 meters. He finished second at Class 4A state meet in half-mile in school-record time 1:53.56. Second at MAC and state qualifier in 400 (50.35), Olson also ran on Muskies' state-qualifying 1,600 relay.
Distance
Parker Huhn, jr., Pleasant Valley: A member of PV's state championship cross country team last fall, Huhn was second at North Scott district meet in 3,200 (10:03.16) and placed 17th at 4A state meet (10:01.28). He ran a season-best 9:37.77 in 3,200 at Iowa City's Forwald Relays in mid-April.
Spencer Smith, sr., Alleman: Swept the two distance events at the Big Six meet -- 1,600 (4:21.64) and 3,200 (9:57.04). He was second at Illinois 2A state meet in 1,600 (4:20.16) and third in 3,200 (9:23.16). He has decided to walk-on to the Iowa cross country and track programs.
Konnor Sommer, sr., Pleasant Valley: Headed to run at Iowa and an all-stater in cross country, Sommer was Class 4A state champion in 3,200 meters in personal-best 9:15.79 and snatched fifth in 1,600 in 4:23.63. He was MAC and district champion in both distance events.
Hurdles
Demari Nicholson, sr., Bettendorf: Placed third at Iowa 4A state meet in 400 hurdles in personal-best 52.79 seconds. He was MAC champion and second at districts in event. Nicholson ran second leg on Bulldogs' state runner-up 1,600 relay and 200 portion of their third place sprint medley relay.
Will Reemtsma, jr., Davenport Central: Earned 4A state medals in 110 highs and 400 low hurdles. Fourth at Drake Relays in 400 hurdles, Reemtsma took fifth at state meet (53.63) and was eighth in 110 highs (15.13). He ran 14.88 in 110 highs at Jesse Day Relays.
Michail Sudberry, sr., Rock Island: Participated on the Rocks' two state place-winning and Big Six championship sprint relays. The Big Six champion in 110 highs (15.15) earned fourth place state medal in 400 relay and fifth in 800 relay.
Tyler Williams, sr., Davenport West: Collected MAC title in 110 highs (14.99) and ran a career-best 14.94 to place first at North Scott district meet. He also anchored Falcons to sixth place at 4A state meet in shuttle hurdle relay after quartet won MAC and district titles.
Jumps
Carter Bell, jr., Bettendorf: Was just one of two individuals in Iowa 4A to qualify for the state meet in the high jump and long jump. He was second at districts and ninth at state in high jump (6-3). His season-best long jump was 22-1 1/2 at Jesse Day Relays.
Jaelen Boysen, sr., Clinton: Just one of three boys in Iowa to long jump 23 feet this season, Boysen went 23-1 at Jesse Day Relays and placed second at MAC. He was a state qualifier in the 200 (22.66) and top five at MAC in 100.
Logan Francis, sr., United Township: Claimed Big Six championships in high jump (6-6), long jump (21-7) and pole vault (14-7). He tied for second at sectionals in high jump and qualified for 3A state meet in pole vault and high jump. He ranks second all-time in pole vault at UT.
Cole Graham, sr., North Scott: Plagued by concussions for much of his high school career, Graham exploded late in the season. He won a 4A district long jump title with a distance of 21-10 1/2 and nearly matched it at state to place sixth.
Keenan Hollingshed, sr., Davenport North: Earned a 4A state medal with a seventh-place finish in high jump (6-3). He cleared a personal best 6-5 to claim district title in Eldridge and was the MAC runner-up.
DJ Mosley, sr., Davenport West: Minnesota State-Mankato football recruit was fourth at 4A state meet in long jump (22-3 1/2). MAC champion in the event, he leaped a season-best 22-11 at Jesse Day Relays. Mosley also ran a leg on West's sixth place shuttle hurdle relay at state.
Throws
Sam Hanna, sr., Pleasant Valley: Grand View University football recruit was MAC champion in discus and shot put. He placed third at 4A state meet in discus (174-11) and qualified in shot put. A medal winner in the discus at Drake Relays, Hanna threw shot put 55-1 during indoor season.
Javontae Rush, sr., Rock Island: Was Big Six runner-up in discus (157-1) and third in shot put (50-3). Rush threw 51-8 in shot put at sectionals to place fourth, and qualified for 3A state meet in discus.
Xavier Wickersham, sr., United Township: Illinois 3A state qualifier in discus, Wickersham was second at sectional meet with toss of 157-4. He threw 158-11 at state meet to miss finals by two inches.
Brenon Wilson, sr., Alleman: Claimed Big Six title in shot put with career-best throw of 54-4 and placed second at LaSalle-Peru 2A sectional in both throws. He was 11th at 2A state meet in shot put at 50-5 1/4. Ranks second on school's all-time list in shot put.
Honorable mention
Sprints: Collin Ankton, sr., Pleasant Valley; Armani Atwater, sr., Moline; Jacob Bodeen, sr., United Township; Trevor Burkhart, sr., Davenport West; Owen Hazelwood, jr., Muscatine; Fred Henderson, jr., Moline; John Huntley, sr., Alleman; Austin Kalar, jr., Bettendorf; Tyler Kulhanek, so., Assumption; Chris Murphy, sr., Davenport Central; Seth Sottos, jr., Alleman
Middle distance: Colton Garcia, sr., United Township; Chris Guise, so., Assumption; Javen Harris, jr., Moline; Anthony Pena, sr., Pleasant Valley; Jacob Porth, jr., North Scott; Brendan Scott, jr., Bettendorf; Andrew Wright, sr., Davenport West
Distance: James Baker, jr., Bettendorf; Kameron Morgan, jr., Davenport West; Gavin Smith, jr., Pleasant Valley; Kole Sommer, fr., Pleasant Valley; Jack Stamper, sr., Bettendorf
Hurdles: Alfonso Cruz, sr., Moline; Ty McGruder, sr., Clinton; Jason Moore, sr., Moline; Brady Richlen, sr., Davenport West; Helmut Soglohun, so., United Township; Spencer Thomas, jr., North Scott; Ben Wilson, so., Pleasant Valley
Jumps: Trent Allard, so., North Scott; Justin Griser, sr., United Township; Delaney Little, sr., United Township; Corneille Logo, sr., Alleman; Joey McNealey, sr., North Scott; Jon Moore, sr., Moline; Kelvin Mukosa, jr., Bettendorf; Ulysses Patterson, so., Clinton; Trey Sampson, sr., Davenport West; Alec Seifert, jr., Davenport North
Throws: Cade Collier, jr., Pleasant Valley; Chandler Dillworth, jr., Moline; Cole Ernst, sr., North Scott; Devin Firrell, sr., Davenport West; Taylor Hendricksen, sr., North Scott; Jaylen Johnson, sr., Davenport West; Blake McKillup, jr., Rock Island; Logan Stewart, jr., Davenport North.