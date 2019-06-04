First team
Sprints
Adrea Arthofer, sr., Pleasant Valley: Headed to study at the University of Denver, Arthofer finished her career as an 11-time state medalist. She was the 200 leg on PV's Class 4A state runner-up sprint medley relay along with running on the third place 400 and 800 relays and eighth place 1,600 relay.
Amaya Jackson, sr., Assumption: In her first season running varsity for the Knights, she placed fourth at Class 3A state meet in 100 (12.85) and 200 (25.83) along with leading off the Drake Relays and state champion sprint medley relay. Jackson also was a part of Assumption's fifth place 800 relay.
Carly King, sr., Assumption: Duke University track and field recruit was a 15-time state medalist, including a six-time champion. She claimed Class 3A state titles in the 100 (12.42) and 400 (56.36) along with anchoring the sprint medley relay to a crown. A state runner-up in the 200 (24.87), King won two events at the Drake Relays -- 400 and sprint medley relay.
Megan Pittington, sr., Moline: One of two returning first team all-Metro sprinters, Pittington was eighth at Illinois 3A state meet in 400 (58.55) and a qualifier in the 100. She claimed Big Six titles in all three individual, including a personal-best 26.24 in the 200, along with a title in the 400 relay.
Tori Thomas, so., Alleman: Was at the forefront of Alleman's Big Six and sectional championship teams. She was Class 1A state runner-up in pole vault (12 feet), sixth in 100 (12.44) and anchored the Pioneers' third place 800 relay. At sectionals, she won pole vault, second in 100 and third in 800 relay.
Middle distance
Laney Fitzpatrick, so., Assumption: She earned two medals at Class 3A state meet, anchoring fifth place 3,200 relay and sixth place distance medley relay. Fitzpatrick also was 16th in 800 in a season-best time of 2:22.31.
Abby Riley, sr., Pleasant Valley: A repeat all-Metro selection, she was the 800 champion at North Scott's Class 4A state qualifier and followed with 17th-place showing at state meet (2:23.84). She ran lead leg on PV's 10th place 3,200 relay at state.
Distance
Hannah Beintema, fr., Bettendorf: Ran the third leg on the Bulldogs' eighth place 3,200 relay at 4A state meet. She was second at MAC in 1,500 (season-best time of 5:01.83), third at state qualifier and 20th at state meet (5:03.21).
Alexandra Cajigal, sr., Alleman: Swept 1,600 and 3,200 titles at Big Six meet. Cajigal claimed Erie 1A sectional titles in 1,600 (5:39.90) and 3,200 (11:38.51). She placed eighth at state meet in 3,200 (12:00.42).
Mallory Lafever, sr., Pleasant Valley: Ran to a conference title in the 3,000 in a season-best 10:50.40 and took first at North Scott's state qualifier in the 1,500 (5:02.77). She anchored the Spartans' distance medley relay and ran a leg on the 3,200 relay at 4A state meet.
Maddy Minard, sr., Pleasant Valley: Conference champion in the 1,500, Minard posted the fastest times in the MAC this year in the two distance events (5:01.67 for 1,500) and (10:47.02 for 3,000). She anchored PV's 10th place 3,200 relay at state.
Hurdles
Sophie Curtis, jr., Pleasant Valley: MAC champion in the 100 hurdles, Curtis was second at the Class 4A state qualifier in a season-best 15.61 seconds. She ran 1:10.08 in 400 hurdles at Spartan Invitational and anchored team's shuttle hurdle relay.
Audrey Lamphier, so., Moline: Illinois Class 3A state qualifier in 100 hurdles, Lamphier was Big Six champion in event and placed fourth at sectionals (15.46). At conference meet, she was champion in long jump, ran on winning 400 relay and was second in the 300 hurdles.
Mar'Cha Woodson, fr., Rock Island: She had a hand in both of the Rocks' event titles at the Big Six meet, taking the 300 hurdles and running on the 800 relay. She placed third at 3A sectional in 300 hurdles (48.12).
Jumps
Harmony Creasy, so., Pleasant Valley: MAC champion in long jump and second at state qualifier, Creasy placed sixth in event at Drake Relays with season-best jump of 17-4 1/2. She also anchored three top-eight relays at state, including runner-up sprint medley and third place 800 relay.
Sara Hoskins, jr., Pleasant Valley: Returning all-Metro selection was conference and state-qualifying champion at Eldridge. She was runner-up at Drake Relays and Class 4A state meet with personal-best clearance of 5-6.
Brooklyn Johnson, fr., Davenport Central: Earned her first state medal with a fifth-place showing in 4A long jump (17-0 1/4). Fourth at the state-qualifying meet, she jumped a season-best 17-1 at Linn-Mar Invitational.
Claudia Johnson, jr., Bettendorf: Placed second at 4A state qualifier in high jump with leap of 5-3 and followed with a sixth-place finish at state meet. She also ran the lead leg on the Bulldogs' shuttle hurdle relay team that took ninth at state.
Erin McQuillen, sr., Bettendorf: Headed to Utah State, McQuillen was third in long jump at state qualifier and seventh at 4A state meet. She leaped a season-best 17-10 1/2 at Spartan Invitational. McQuillen ran on Bettendorf's state-qualifying distance medley, 800 and 1,600 relays.
Kiah O'Neal, sr., Alleman: Earned her third state medal in the high jump with a metro-best leap of 5-7 to finish second in 1A. She also was sectional and Big Six champ in the event. O'Neal was a participant on the Pioneers' third place 800 relay at state.
Carli Spelhaug, sr., Pleasant Valley: The Iowa State softball recruit was second at MAC in long jump, first at state qualifier (17-7) and fourth at 4A state meet (17-3 1/2). She also led off PV's state runner-up sprint medley and third place 400 and 800 relays.
Throws
Julie Glenn, jr., Moline: Was fourth at Big Six meet in discus and finished among top five in discus and shot put at 3A sectional. She uncorked discus throw of 122-5 at state meet, one inch from qualifying for final. Glenn threw shot 37-1 at sectionals.
MarCeisha Jackson, sr., Rock Island: Illinois Class 3A state qualifier in discus after placing fourth at sectionals with heave of 120-2. Her best throw at state meet was 113-6.
Ilah Perez-Johnson, jr., Pleasant Valley: Came home from Iowa state meet with the highest medal among metro throwers. She was seventh in 4A shot put (37-6) after winning the state qualifier with a season-best toss of 39-0.
Zanila Terrell, sr., Davenport North: Finished among the top 12 at the 4A state meet in both throwing events. She was eighth in discus (115-3) and 11th in shot put (36-5 1/2). Terrell threw a career-best 126-5 in discus to claim state qualifier.
Honorable mention
Sprints: Mirsa Boyer, sr., Rock Island; Sydney Fuller, sr., North Scott; Katie Girsch, so., Bettendorf; Jayla Hathorne, jr., Rock Island; Daviona Hearn, so., Rock Island; Ariana Hill, sr., Davenport North; Avery Horner, fr., Bettendorf; Olivia Lewis, jr., Bettendorf; Natalie Moore, jr., Assumption; Lea Nelson, sr., Assumption; Morgan Ramirez, jr., Pleasant Valley; Najah Vesey, fr., Rock Island; Natika Woods, sr., Alleman
Middle distance: Sarah DeFauw, fr., Bettendorf; Holyn Doran, jr., Pleasant Valley; Morgan Jennings, fr., Assumption; Kaitlyn Powell, fr., Davenport West; Amanda Scott, fr., Bettendorf; Annika Skogman, so., Bettendorf; Sofia Utsinger, so., Bettendorf
Distance: Rylee Blake, jr., Muscatine; Chloe Greig, sr., Pleasant Valley; Taylor Quick, jr., Assumption; Madison Temple, jr., Bettendorf
Hurdles: Clare Basala, jr., Pleasant Valley; Jaeda Bowling, so., Bettendorf; Lauren Dirth, jr., Muscatine; Kiya Wulf, sr., Davenport West
Jumps: Annika Braaten, jr., Bettendorf; Jade Hunter, so., United Township; Adzo Koumedi, sr., United Township; Gabbi Loiz, sr., Alleman; Annie Rafferty, so., Alleman; Peyton Seberg, so., Assumption; Lynleigh Schram, so., Alleman; Grace Tubbs, sr., Clinton; Lexie Williams, sr., Bettendorf; Emily Wood, so., Pleasant Valley
Throws: Cindy Gabriel-Flores, sr., Davenport Central; Kimberly Powell, jr., Clinton; KeaVonna Rumley, jr., Davenport Central; Ali Van DeHeede, sr., Alleman; Anna Wohlers, so., Assumption