Rams best Princeton for TRAC boys' track title

In terms of individual titles, Princeton got the better of Riverdale at the Three Rivers Conference boys' track & field Championships.

But where it counted most — in the final team standings — the Rams stood tall at the end of the meet at Orion's Charger field.

Racking up significant points despite only winning three events to the Tigers' seven, Riverdale tallied 114 points to top Princeton (102) and capture the Three Rivers team title. Last spring, the Rams won the West Division portion of the TRAC meet.

"The guys have been driven all year," said Riverdale coach Lance Sherman. "They wanted to prove that it (last year's TRAC West team title) wasn't a fluke."

Individually, Riverdale junior distance standout Tommy Murray scored a pair of conference gold medals. He hit the finish in 10:22.16 to win the 3200, then came back to take the 1600 meter run with a clocking of 4:45.29.

Classmate Landis Musser, who finished second behind Murray in the mile run, bagged his own individual title by winning the 800 in 2:02.27, with Murray finishing in second place.

Further bolstering the Rams' point total was Peyton Sand's second-place finish to Murray in the 3200 and a third-place showing by Eli Hinde in the 110 high hurdles.

"People talk about Tommy and Landis a lot, but take a look at our scoresheet," Sherman said. "We scored in all but two (out of 18) events."

Riverdale's 4x800 relay of Mitchell Hasenour, Gage Gaulrapp, Caden Ludin and Musser also finished as runner-up. In the field events, William Leighty scored silver in the triple jump and Reece Richmond was third in the discus.

"We put together a 4x8 (relay) that wasn't expecting great things, and they turn around and get second for us," said Sherman. "In the high jump, we weren't expecting any points, then out of nowhere, Max Maring and Cole Jennings (fifth and sixth, respectively) score points for us.

"Anytime we get a kid performing better than his seed, that's gold for us."

Rounding out the top five squads at the 14-team event were third-place Monmouth-Roseville (78 points), followed by Erie-Prophetstown (69) and Sherrard (58.5 points).

The Titans' 4x200 relay posted a time of 1:33.01 to capture Mon-Rose's lone title, while Sherrard's sole gold medal came from Noah Bradarich in the 110 hurdles, where he posted a time of 16.72 seconds.

Eighth-place Kewanee (48.5 points) got a gold medal from Xander Gruszeczka in the pole vault, where he cleared 3.96 meters to edge E-P's Parker Holldorf for first place.

Ninth-place Morrison (47 points) got a first-place run from Alex Anderson in the 400 (51.74 seconds) and Brady Wolf in the 300 intermediate hurdles (43.0). The two also teamed with Justice Brainerd and Thomas Dauphin to win the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:32.01.

