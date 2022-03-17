 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Rams hungry for more after '21's conference-title run

Riverdale’s Tommy Murray, left, will help lead the Rams' track team this season.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

PORT BYRON — Last spring saw the Riverdale boys' track and field squad ascend to the summit of the Three Rivers Conference.

Following up their conference title, the Rams very nearly came away with their first sectional championship since winning back-to-back titles in 2003 and ’04.

With a strong nucleus back, Riverdale is hungry for more in ’22 as it looks to build on last season's successes.

"The guys have talked a lot with me about that," Riverdale head coach Lance Sherman said of his team's goals for the new season. "They're excited about the performances we've been getting (in indoor competition), and they're looking to get down to state this year.

"Not just be a state qualifier — we want to make it to the finals and at least get a medal."

Due to COVID-19 restrictions still in place last spring, the Three Rivers Conference had not one but two meets, split between the West and East divisions. The Rams racked up 156 points to top Sherrard (144) for their first TRAC title of any kind since 2004.

At the IHSA Class 1A Erie Sectional meet, the Tigers gained a bit of payback when they edged Riverdale 87-83 to deny their Rams what would have been their first sectional title in 17 years.

"Having a postseason was really great after we got robbed of a season the year before," said Sherman. "For our guys to be able to compete and go to state, that was huge. That was the biggest squad I took down there."

After ending last season with a tie for 19th place in Charleston — the highest finish among area Class 1A squads — Riverdale has gotten its indoor season underway with a pair of meets.

After competing in a Bureau Valley-hosted, non-scoring event at Sterling's Westwood Fitness & Sports Center, the Rams took sixth out of 14 teams at the St. Ambrose University High School Classic in Davenport.

At the SAU meet, Riverdale got first-place finishes from the junior trio of Tommy Murray (1600), Landis Musser (800) and Peyton Sand (3200), all of whom were instrumental in the boys' cross country team's run to conference and regional titles.

"Landis, Tommy and Peyton are all going to be a big part of our team this year," said Sherman, who also got fourth-place finishes at SAU from the 4x200 relay and sophomore Luke Wiklund in the triple jump.

"Our cross country coach, Kevin Claus, also works with us as our distance coach, and the kids have bought into what he's selling. They're killing it now with their times. He's doing a phenomenal job with them."

At last year's conference meet, Murray and Musser ran one-two in the 800, with the former also finishing second in the 1600 and 3200 behind then-senior Jacob Belha of Sherrard. Senior Cole Jennings was the TRAC West champion in the high jump.

At sectionals, Murray scored silver medals in the 1600 and 3200, and Musser was second in the 800, with fellow junior William Leighty repeating his TRAC showing with a second-place effort in the triple jump.

Although having to replace standout David Arney, winner of three individual conference gold medals late last spring, Riverdale's success in 2021 has resulted in greater numbers for a season that heads outdoors starting on Apr. 5.

"David was a big part of our squad last year," said Sherman. "We've got a lot of first-year seniors who are understand what's going on after two meets and want to be a part of what we're doing here. There's a lot of unknowns, but they're showing promise."

Illinois area boys' track: Teams, individuals to watch

TEAMS TO WATCH

Riverdale: The Rams' first-place finish in the West Division portion of the Three Rivers Conference meet was their first league title of any kind since 2004, and they followed up by finishing just four points shy of their first sectional title in 17 years. With a strong nucleus back, Riverdale looks to be one of the area's premier squads.

Sherrard: The runner-up to Riverdale at the TRAC West meet, the Tigers gained some payback by edging the Rams 87-83 to win the IHSA Class 1A Erie Sectional and earn their first sectional team title since 1990. Although hit hard by graduation, several key performers return to keep Sherrard a team to watch in 2022.

Kewanee: In the East Division portion of the Three Rivers meet, the Boilermakers finished second only behind Princeton, and look to remain solid in both the sprint and distance events as they work to keep their name among the ranks of TRAC contenders.

Erie-Prophetstown: The Panthers posted third-place finishes at both the TRAC East and the 1A Erie Sectional meets, and are traditionally a squad that cannot be overlooked in the Three Rivers Conference.

Mercer County: The Golden Eagles soared to the top in the Lincoln Trail Conference last spring, following up with a seventh-place finish at the loaded Erie Sectional meet. Several returning standouts, especially in the distance events, have MerCo the team to beat again the LTC in ’22.

Annawan-Wethersfield: A fourth-place LTC finisher, the Titans were just eight points shy of a top 5 finish at the 1A Wethersfield Sectional meet and should be a squad to keep an eye on this season.

INDIVIDUALS TO WATCH

Peyton Locke, Rockridge: The junior had a big night at the 1A Erie Sectional, sweeping both the 100 and 200 meter dashes after third-place finishes in the 100 and the 400 at the Three Rivers West meet. He scored top 10 state finishes in both the 100 (seventh, 11.10 seconds) and the 200 (sixth, 22.92).

Tommy Murray, Riverdale: The junior standout captured the 800 meter title at the Three Rivers meet and posted second-place finishes in both the 1600 and 3200, repeating the latter feat at sectionals. He capped his season at state by finishing seventh in the 3200 (9:54.33) and 16th in the 1600 (4:41.51).

Landis Musser, Riverdale: The junior was second behind Murray in the 800 at the TRAC meet, then scored silver in that event at sectionals before finishing at state with a 20th-place clocking of 2:03.18. He will give the Rams extra depth in the mid-distance and distance events.

Alex Anderson, Morrison: The senior took second in both the 100 and 400 at the Three Rivers meet, then took the next step at sectionals by winning the 400, eventually going on to place seventh at state with a time of 50.91 seconds. He was also third at sectionals in the 100 and took 19th at state with an 11.39-second clocking.

Justice Brainerd, Morrison: The TRAC West champion in the 400, the senior was the sectional runner-up in that event as well as a fifth-place finisher in the 100; he capped his season at state by placing 13th in the 400 with a time of 51.56 seconds.

Noah Bradarich, Sherrard: The senior took conference bronze medals in both the 110 highs and 300 intermediate hurdles as well as the triple jump, then was sectional runner-up in the 110 high hurdles, going on to finish 29th at state with a time of 20.92 seconds. He was also fifth in the triple jump and fourth in the 300 IH at sectionals.

Niko Powe, Kewanee: The senior scored titles at the Three Rivers East meet in both the 110 high hurdles and the 800 and scored top 10 finishes at the 2A Geneseo Sectional in the 800 and the 300 intermediate hurdles.

Trenton Coulter, Mercer County: The senior followed up his high jump championship at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet by finishing as the sectional runner-up, eventually placing 13th at the state meet in Charleston by clearing 1.85 meters. He also helped the Golden Eagles' 4x100 and 4x200 relays to LTC titles and top 5 sectional finishes.

Jared Cheline, Mercer County: The senior was the LTC's third-place finisher in both the shot put and the discus, then repeated that feat in the discus at sectionals in addition to scoring a top 10 finish in the shot.

AREA CONFERENCE MEETS

Lincoln Trail: May 6 at Mercer County High School, Aledo (George Pratt Memorial Field).

Three Rivers: May 12 at Orion High School (Charger Field).

Northwest Upstate Illini: May 12 at Lena-Winslow High School, Lena.

