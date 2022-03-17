Rams hungry for more after '21's conference-title run

PORT BYRON — Last spring saw the Riverdale boys' track and field squad ascend to the summit of the Three Rivers Conference.

Following up their conference title, the Rams very nearly came away with their first sectional championship since winning back-to-back titles in 2003 and ’04.

With a strong nucleus back, Riverdale is hungry for more in ’22 as it looks to build on last season's successes.

"The guys have talked a lot with me about that," Riverdale head coach Lance Sherman said of his team's goals for the new season. "They're excited about the performances we've been getting (in indoor competition), and they're looking to get down to state this year.

"Not just be a state qualifier — we want to make it to the finals and at least get a medal."

Due to COVID-19 restrictions still in place last spring, the Three Rivers Conference had not one but two meets, split between the West and East divisions. The Rams racked up 156 points to top Sherrard (144) for their first TRAC title of any kind since 2004.

At the IHSA Class 1A Erie Sectional meet, the Tigers gained a bit of payback when they edged Riverdale 87-83 to deny their Rams what would have been their first sectional title in 17 years.

"Having a postseason was really great after we got robbed of a season the year before," said Sherman. "For our guys to be able to compete and go to state, that was huge. That was the biggest squad I took down there."

After ending last season with a tie for 19th place in Charleston — the highest finish among area Class 1A squads — Riverdale has gotten its indoor season underway with a pair of meets.

After competing in a Bureau Valley-hosted, non-scoring event at Sterling's Westwood Fitness & Sports Center, the Rams took sixth out of 14 teams at the St. Ambrose University High School Classic in Davenport.

At the SAU meet, Riverdale got first-place finishes from the junior trio of Tommy Murray (1600), Landis Musser (800) and Peyton Sand (3200), all of whom were instrumental in the boys' cross country team's run to conference and regional titles.

"Landis, Tommy and Peyton are all going to be a big part of our team this year," said Sherman, who also got fourth-place finishes at SAU from the 4x200 relay and sophomore Luke Wiklund in the triple jump.

"Our cross country coach, Kevin Claus, also works with us as our distance coach, and the kids have bought into what he's selling. They're killing it now with their times. He's doing a phenomenal job with them."

At last year's conference meet, Murray and Musser ran one-two in the 800, with the former also finishing second in the 1600 and 3200 behind then-senior Jacob Belha of Sherrard. Senior Cole Jennings was the TRAC West champion in the high jump.

At sectionals, Murray scored silver medals in the 1600 and 3200, and Musser was second in the 800, with fellow junior William Leighty repeating his TRAC showing with a second-place effort in the triple jump.

Although having to replace standout David Arney, winner of three individual conference gold medals late last spring, Riverdale's success in 2021 has resulted in greater numbers for a season that heads outdoors starting on Apr. 5.

"David was a big part of our squad last year," said Sherman. "We've got a lot of first-year seniors who are understand what's going on after two meets and want to be a part of what we're doing here. There's a lot of unknowns, but they're showing promise."

