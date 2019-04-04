Will Reemtsma has hardly taken a break since last track and field season.
He did some competitive track workouts last summer, competed in cross country during the fall and swam this winter for Davenport Central.
It is all building to what Reemtsma hopes is an extraordinary spring.
In his first competitive hurdle races on Brady Street Stadium's new eight-lane track, Reemtsma blew past the competition Thursday evening at the 23rd annual Ira Dunsworth Invitational.
Reemtsma posted season-best times in winning the 110 highs in 14.81 seconds and the 400 lows in 54.25.
"Running this well, in this type of weather, early in the season is a confidence builder," Reemtsma said. "I never worry about my finish because I know adrenaline is always there for me. I just want to work on getting out a little quicker."
Bettendorf claimed its fourth Dunsworth Invitational, second in three years, with 135 points. Cedar Rapids Washington was second with 89 points, followed by Dubuque Senior (79.5) and Rock Island (75) in the 14-team meet.
The Bulldogs, about 48 hours removed from a win at the Deac Ryan Relays in Eldridge, captured four events and had six second-place finishes.
The sprint medley relay of Austin Kalar, MeKou Smith-Reed, Leo Desequeira and Darien Porter established a meet record with a win in 1 minute, 34.20 seconds.
"We've been working together for a couple years now, so the bond is really good," Kalar said. "Our coach just says, 'Get the baton to each person,' and we know Darien will finish the job."
Porter, coming off four wins Tuesday, also prevailed in the 100 in 11.10 seconds. With cooler temperatures, the Bulldogs elected to scratch Porter from the open 400 and 200.
Kalar led off Bettendorf's winning 1,600 medley relay while Alex Blizzard nipped teammate Griffen Deere by an inch for the victory in the shot put.
"Each meet is a stepping stone," Kalar said. "We want to win each meet, but we know what our big goal is at the end. We're taking a step with each meet."
Kalar said the Bulldogs made the indoor season a higher priority this offseason. It has resulted in them being further along.
"I want these guys to enjoy the process," Bettendorf coach Dave Terronez said. "I didn't think we enjoyed it very much last year at the end.
"There is just a lot of self-motivation within our team right now."
Rock Island matched Bettendorf with four victories. Senior Austin Taylor won the 200 in 22.6 and anchored the Rocks to victories in the 400 and 800 relays.
"My team pushes me like crazy making sure I'm never slacking," Taylor said.
This was Rock Island's first appearance at the Dunsworth in at least seven years.
"Beginning of the season, looking at the schedule, it was like, 'Holy crap, we're going to Davenport,'" Taylor said. "They're known to have a lot of fast guys over here, so it is an honor to run against them.
"It is great to see other teams, people we won't see at state. It is a new experience."
Other local winners were Muscatine's Owen Hazelwood in the 400 and then anchoring the Muskies to victory in the 1,600 relay. Davenport North's Elishjsah Wiseman took the high jump (6-1) and Rock Island's Blake McKillup collected the title in the discus (139-5).
Davenport West won the 3,200 relay in 8:33.33.
Reemtsma, a state place winner in both hurdles events last year, has lofty goals this season. Besides Drake Relays and state titles, he is aiming for the school record of 52.3 in the 400 lows.
"I feel really healthy this year," he said. "I'm ready to win it, so I can't wait for future races."