Rickertsen completes the hurdles double again

DES MOINES — Ellie Rickertsen was not going to nitpick.

She was seeking a better time in her final 100 hurdles race as a member of the Northeast High School track and field program.

The result, though, was golden.

A day after making it back-to-back titles in the 400 hurdles, the University of Iowa recruit did the same in the Class 2A 100 hurdles Saturday afternoon at Drake Stadium. She is just the sixth Iowa girl to achieve that double twice.

Rickertsen finished in 14.44 seconds, more than three-quarters of a second faster than the runner-up.

“I can’t be a critic or be too hard on myself because of the way I’ve been feeling this weekend,” Rickertsen said. “I’m thankful for the placing and how I ended up.”

Rickertsen departs as a five-time state champion — four in individual hurdle events and a 400 relay title her junior season. She also ran on the Rebels’ fourth place 400 relay and sixth place sprint medley relay Saturday.

As she reflected on her career at Northeast, she became emotional.

“It definitely has been very special,” she said. “Northeast always will have a special place in my heart along with coach (Pat) Healy and this team.

“When I was (a little girl), I never would have guessed I would have gone through the things I went through in my high school career. I’m so blessed and thankful I got the opportunity to even do that.”

Rickertsen believes there is more potential to tap into when she joins coach Joey Woody’s program at Iowa in the fall.

“I’m definitely excited for this new chapter to see different events and be part of a new culture,” she said. “I’ll get to run with quicker people and a lot higher competition. It will be exciting to see where I can go and where I can fit in.”

Calamus-Wheatland’s Noelle Steines is still in the infant stages of her high school career.

The freshman punctuated a stellar weekend with a runner-up finish in the 1A 1,500 and third place in the 800. That came on the heels of a state title in the 3,000 Thursday and second place in the distance medley relay.

Steines had a hand in all 32 points the Warriors scored to place fifth in the team race.

“I’m so happy with myself,” she said. “I know I can become better, I know I can come back next year and do all these races again and do them just as well, if not better.”

Steines was not overly pleased with how she finished the 800 Saturday morning. How did she recover?

“I went to the car and took an hour nap,” she said. “I really needed it. I didn’t sleep very well last night and sleep is a huge thing in racing. It definitely helped me finish my strongest (in the 1,500).”

After some time off, Steines will get back into training and attempt to capture a second state cross country championship this fall.

Don’t expect her to ramp up her training regimen too much.

“I want to keep running as fun and less time consuming as I can,” she said. “I have a lot of other hobbies I love to do. Sometimes when you train so hard, running becomes your whole life. I want to make sure I still have time for other things that also make me happy.”

Macy Daufeldt closed her illustrious athletic career at West Liberty with two top-five finishes. She anchored the Comets’ shuttle hurdle relay to third place and then was fifth in the 100 hurdles.

The Drake University volleyball signee was second in the long jump Thursday.

“I’m just proud of myself for being here in general,” Daufeldt said. “I’m glad I held myself to a standard.”

Daufeldt was an all-stater in three sports during her career at West Liberty -- volleyball, basketball and track and field. She’ll go through commencement at West Liberty on Sunday and then turn the page.

“It is kind of sad, but I’m back up here Monday ready to start preseason (volleyball) with Drake,” she said. “It is the end of a chapter and the start of a new one.”

Wapello, with Ada Boysen, Lindsy Massner, Quinn Veach and Serah Shafer, finished as state runner-up in the 1A 400 relay in 50.27 seconds. The Arrows finished the weekend with 19 points and a top-15 team finish.

Wilton placed seventh in the 2A 400 relay.

