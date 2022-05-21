Rickertsen completes the hurdles double again

DES MOINES — Ellie Rickertsen was not going to nitpick.
She was seeking a better time in her final 100 hurdles race as a member of the Northeast High School track and field program.
The result, though, was golden.
A day after making it back-to-back titles in the 400 hurdles, the University of Iowa recruit did the same in the Class 2A 100 hurdles Saturday afternoon at Drake Stadium. She is just the sixth Iowa girl to achieve that double twice.
Rickertsen finished in 14.44 seconds, more than three-quarters of a second faster than the runner-up.
“I can’t be a critic or be too hard on myself because of the way I’ve been feeling this weekend,” Rickertsen said. “I’m thankful for the placing and how I ended up.”
Rickertsen departs as a five-time state champion — four in individual hurdle events and a 400 relay title her junior season. She also ran on the Rebels’ fourth place 400 relay and sixth place sprint medley relay Saturday.
As she reflected on her career at Northeast, she became emotional.
“It definitely has been very special,” she said. “Northeast always will have a special place in my heart along with coach (Pat) Healy and this team.
“When I was (a little girl), I never would have guessed I would have gone through the things I went through in my high school career. I’m so blessed and thankful I got the opportunity to even do that.”
Rickertsen believes there is more potential to tap into when she joins coach Joey Woody’s program at Iowa in the fall.
“I’m definitely excited for this new chapter to see different events and be part of a new culture,” she said. “I’ll get to run with quicker people and a lot higher competition. It will be exciting to see where I can go and where I can fit in.”
Calamus-Wheatland’s Noelle Steines is still in the infant stages of her high school career.
The freshman punctuated a stellar weekend with a runner-up finish in the 1A 1,500 and third place in the 800. That came on the heels of a state title in the 3,000 Thursday and second place in the distance medley relay.
Steines had a hand in all 32 points the Warriors scored to place fifth in the team race.
“I’m so happy with myself,” she said. “I know I can become better, I know I can come back next year and do all these races again and do them just as well, if not better.”
Steines was not overly pleased with how she finished the 800 Saturday morning. How did she recover?
“I went to the car and took an hour nap,” she said. “I really needed it. I didn’t sleep very well last night and sleep is a huge thing in racing. It definitely helped me finish my strongest (in the 1,500).”
After some time off, Steines will get back into training and attempt to capture a second state cross country championship this fall.
Don’t expect her to ramp up her training regimen too much.
“I want to keep running as fun and less time consuming as I can,” she said. “I have a lot of other hobbies I love to do. Sometimes when you train so hard, running becomes your whole life. I want to make sure I still have time for other things that also make me happy.”
Macy Daufeldt closed her illustrious athletic career at West Liberty with two top-five finishes. She anchored the Comets’ shuttle hurdle relay to third place and then was fifth in the 100 hurdles.
The Drake University volleyball signee was second in the long jump Thursday.
“I’m just proud of myself for being here in general,” Daufeldt said. “I’m glad I held myself to a standard.”
Daufeldt was an all-stater in three sports during her career at West Liberty -- volleyball, basketball and track and field. She’ll go through commencement at West Liberty on Sunday and then turn the page.
“It is kind of sad, but I’m back up here Monday ready to start preseason (volleyball) with Drake,” she said. “It is the end of a chapter and the start of a new one.”
Wapello, with Ada Boysen, Lindsy Massner, Quinn Veach and Serah Shafer, finished as state runner-up in the 1A 400 relay in 50.27 seconds. The Arrows finished the weekend with 19 points and a top-15 team finish.
Wilton placed seventh in the 2A 400 relay.
Photos: Day three of the Iowa High School Track and Field Championships
Pleasant Valley runners celebrate after placing first in the 4a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Pleasant Valley placed first with a time of 58.96.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the 4a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the 4a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Alivia Edens competes in the 2a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Andrew Miller competes in the 4a boys 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calumus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the Class 1A girls 800-meter run Saturday at the state meet in Des Moines. Steines finished the weekend with a win, two seconds and a third for the Warriors.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco competes in the 2a girls sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumptin's Kelly Grobstich competes in the 3a girls sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Louis Blackman competes in the 4a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Ty Nichols competes in the 2a boys 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty's Laney Esmoil competes in the 2a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Giovanni Rivera competes in the 4a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the 4a girls sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumptino's Morgan Jennings competes in the 3a girls sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Max Doran competes in the 4a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Pleasant Valley placed first with a time of 58.96.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan competes in the 2a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Columbus' Isaac Acosta competes in the 1a boys 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff competes in the 4a girls sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Lainey Shelangoski competes in the 2a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Quinn Veach competes in the 1a girls sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Cody Bohlmann and Northeast's Caleb Gruhn compete in the 2a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Bailey Boddicker competes in the 4a girls sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty's Sydney Rivera competes in the 2a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Peter Phan competes in the 4a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco competes in the 2a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty's Jayce McHugh competes in the 2a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Maya Williams competes in the 4a girls sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Alex Fuller competes in the 3a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija competes in the Class 4A boys sprint medley relay Saturday at the state meet in Des Moines. Curcija anchored the Bulldogs to a seventh-place finish in the 1,600 relay.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Macie Ripslinger competes in the 3a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Caden Ridgley competes in the 3a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Cody Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Senior Macy Daufeldt anchors West Liberty to a third-place finish in the Class 2A shuttle hurdle relay Saturday at the state meet in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Luke Weas competes in the 4a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Isaac Foster competes in the 4a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners competes in the 1a girls 1500 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Daniel Zietlow competes in the 4a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Pleasant Valley placed first with a time of 58.96.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Mymey competes in the 4a boys 1600 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann celebrates as he crosses the finish line in third place in the boys 1,600 Saturday afternoon at Drake Stadium.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Turkey Valley's Jalyssa Blazek, Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines and Grand View's Maddy Childs cross the finish line to finish, first, second and third respectively as they competes in the 1a girls 1500 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Makhi Wilson clears a hurdle during the anchor leg of the shuttle hurdle relay Saturday at the state meet in Des Moines. Wilson and the Spartans won the race in 58.96 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Jake Gustison competes in the 1a boys 4x100 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Jake Gustinson competes in the 1a boys 100 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 1500 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wilton's Se Ann Houghton competes in the 2a girls 4x100 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Lindsy Massner competes in the 1a girls 200 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Kanijah Angel competes in the 4a girls 100 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Charlie Huesmann competes in the 2a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Alex Fuller competes in the 3a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendrof's Kole Williams hands the baton to Calvin Curcija as they compete in the 4a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Will Ginter hands the baton to Lucas Burmeister as they compete in the 3a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Morgan Jennings hands the baton to Bella Motley as they compete in the 3a girls 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Luke Weas competes in the 4a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Kelly Grobstich competes in the 3a girls 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Elllie Rickertsen competes in the 2a girls 100 meter hurdles during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Drake Shelangoski competes in the 2a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettenforf's Parker Miller competes in the 4a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's McKenzie Borden competes in the 4a girls 100 meter hurdles during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Columbus' Kaden Amigon competes in the 1a boys 200 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Makhi Wilson, Max Doran, Grant Necker and Daniel Zietlow celebrate after placing first in the Class 4A boys shuttle hurdle relay Saturday afternoon at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Serah Shafer competes in the 1a girls 4x100 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann, left, competes in the 2a boys 1600 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Tarun Vedula competes in the 4a boys 1600 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Alex Fuller hands the baton to Hunter Blankenship as they compete in the 3a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley runners celebrate after placing first in the Class 4A boys shuttle hurdle relay Saturday at the state meet in Des Moines. The Spartans won in a school-record time of 58.96 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Annika Kotula runs the anchor leg of the Class 3A 1,600-meter relay Saturday at the state meet in Des Moines. The Knights were runner-up to Solon in the event.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt competes in the 2a girls 100 meter hurdles during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Skylar Hoffman competes in the 3a girls 1500 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Hunter Blankenship competes in the 3a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Garrett Hollenback hands the baton to Drake Shelangoski as they compete in the 2a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Nolan DeLong, center, anchors his team to fifth place in the Class 2A 1,600 relay Saturday at Drake Stadium.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Lucas Burmeister competes in the 3a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Ellie Rickertsen competes in the Class 2A 100 hurdles Saturday at the state meet in Des Moines. Rickertsen repeated as state champion in a time of 14.44 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers competes in the 4a boys 100 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Avery Horner competes in the 4a girls 100 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Jackson Riedesel competes in the 1a boys 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Elizabeth Daufeldt competes in the 2a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Ezekiel Graves competes in the 2a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Emily Hemphill competes in the 1a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty's Rylee Goodale competes in the 2a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's McKenna Hohenade competes in the 2a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Macy Huston competes in the 2a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Mumey competes in the 4a boys 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grant Necker competes in the 4a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Pleasant Valley placed first with a time of 58.96.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Avery Horner hands the baton to Maya Williams in the sprint medley relay Saturday morning at the Class 4A state meet in Des Moines. The Bulldogs ran 1:49.17 to place fourth in the event.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn earned medals in the 800 and 1,500 runs Saturday at the Class 4A state meet in Des Moines. Boleyn finished the weekend with a maximum four medals.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Alyssa Fowler competes in the 2a girls 4x100 during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Paige Holst competes in the 2a girls sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption grad Rose Quested (Ripslinger) is inducted into the IGHSAU Track and Field Hall of Fame during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley girls track and field coach Kenny Wheeler is awarded the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Golden Plaque of Distinction Award during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Paige Holst competes in the 2a girls sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley runners celebrate after placing first in the 4a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Pleasant Valley placed first with a time of 58.96.
NIKOS FRAZIER
DC-Grimes' Aidan Ramsey competes in the 1a boys 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Nevada's Caeden DaSilva falls as he competes in the 2a boys 200 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Macie Ripslinger competes in the 3a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast girls coach Pat Healy is presented with a plaque for his 50 years of coaching during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Carlisle's Ainsley Erzen reacts after placing first in the 3a girls 1500 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Nevada's Caeden DaSilva falls as he competes in the 2a boys 200 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption grad Rose Quested (Ripslinger) is inducted into the IGHSAU Track and Field Hall of Fame during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A spectator reacts as Nevada's Caeden DaSilva falls during in the 2a boys 200 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Dane Treiber competes in the 3a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley girls track and field coach Kenny Wheeler is awarded the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Golden Plaque of Distinction Award during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Dowling Catholic's Jackson Heidesch embraces his coach as they are escorted off the track after a collision while Heidesch competed in the 4a boys 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Due to the collision, Heidesch was allowed to re-run the event and placed third.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Bella Motley competes in the 3a girls 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Carlisle's Ainsley Erzen competes in the 3a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Des Moines Christian's Aaron Fynaardt and Aaron Fynaardt cross the finish line competes in the 2a boys 1600 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Western Dubuque's Audrey Biermann reacts as she crosses the finish line first while competing in the 3a girls 200 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Carlisle's Ainsley Erzen crosses the finish line to place first in the 3a girls 1500 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Kelly Grobstich and Annika Kotula embrace after competing in the 3a girls 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators react during te 1a girls 1500 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Sioux City West's Holly Duax reacts after placing first in the 4a girls 100 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Audubon's Dane Treiber grasps her foot after falling while competing in the 1a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Panorama's Jaidyn Sellers crosses the finish line as she compet in the 2a girls 200 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Van Meter's Eden Moore hands the baton to Maya Herman as they compete in the 2a girls sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast girls and boys track coaches Pat Healy and Mike Mattis pose for a photo after receiving plaques for their 50 years each of coaching during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Maya Williams competes in the 4a girls sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
DC-Grimes' Aidan Ramsey, right, high-fives teammate Tate McDermott after Ramsey placed first in the 1a boys 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Western Dubuque's Audrey Biermann reacts as she crosses the finish line first while competing in the 3a girls 200 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Sioux City West's Holly Duax reacts after placing first in the 4a girls 100 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Bella Motley catches her breath on the ground after competing in the 3a girls 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Sioux City North's Gabe Nash reacts as he crosses the finish line while competing in the 4a boys 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Aplntn-Parksbg's Quinnlyn Schultz reacts after competing in the 2a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Turkey Valley's Jalyssa Blazek is interviewed after placing first in the 1a girls 1500 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Cascade players embrace after placing first in the 2a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
