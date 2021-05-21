Rickertsen finds strength to claim 400 hurdles title

“I never could do that race on my own,” she said. “It is a hard race. I definitely needed the Lord’s strength for that one.”

Competing in Lane 3, Rickertsen quickly shot out of the blocks.

“My brother always says you’ve got to get out to the first and second hurdle as fast as you can,” she said.

Rickertsen had her primary competitors in her sights.

As the field came around the final turn, it became a two-way race between Rickertsen and Winterrowd.

“She definitely gave me a run for my money,” Rickertsen said. “I’m just glad I had her to push me.”

Rickertsen has a chance to add three more gold medals Saturday. She earned the top qualifying time in the 100 hurdles (14.91), ran a leg on the top preliminary time in the 400 relay and will anchor the Rebels’ sprint medley relay.

“This is definitely a different opportunity, a different point of view I have,” Rickertsen said of winning a state championship. “I’m grateful to run and place so high.”

Northeast high jumper Elizabeth Chambers fed off Rickertsen’s performance to tie for second in the high jump with a clearance of 5-5.