Rickertsen finds strength to claim 400 hurdles title

DES MOINES — The 400-meter hurdles often is referred to as the most mentally and physically taxing race in track and field.
When Ellie Rickertsen reached the 10th and final hurdle Friday morning, the Northeast High School junior was locked in a one-on-one battle with OABCIG’s Anna Winterrowd.
Once they cleared the last obstacle at the same time, it became a sprint to the finish line.
Rickertsen found the strength to bring home her first individual Class 2A state title at Drake Stadium.
“That last hurdle usually is the one that is most difficult,” Rickertsen said. “After that, you’ve got to give it all you’ve got. I gave it all I had.”
Rickertsen posted a career-best time of 1 minute, 3.43 seconds, more than a second and a half better than her previous best. She joins former Northeast standout and University of Northern Iowa track and field athlete Aleenah Marcucci as the school's only other girls’ 400-meter hurdle champions.
“The (time) kind of blew me away,” Rickertsen said. “It is such an honor for a high placing and it sets the bar higher for next year.”
Where did Rickertsen find the strength late? She quoted a Bible passage from Philippians 4:13. “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
“I never could do that race on my own,” she said. “It is a hard race. I definitely needed the Lord’s strength for that one.”
Competing in Lane 3, Rickertsen quickly shot out of the blocks.
“My brother always says you’ve got to get out to the first and second hurdle as fast as you can,” she said.
Rickertsen had her primary competitors in her sights.
As the field came around the final turn, it became a two-way race between Rickertsen and Winterrowd.
“She definitely gave me a run for my money,” Rickertsen said. “I’m just glad I had her to push me.”
Rickertsen has a chance to add three more gold medals Saturday. She earned the top qualifying time in the 100 hurdles (14.91), ran a leg on the top preliminary time in the 400 relay and will anchor the Rebels’ sprint medley relay.
“This is definitely a different opportunity, a different point of view I have,” Rickertsen said of winning a state championship. “I’m grateful to run and place so high.”
Northeast high jumper Elizabeth Chambers fed off Rickertsen’s performance to tie for second in the high jump with a clearance of 5-5.
Chambers was a place winner at the Drake Relays last month, her first trip inside Drake Stadium.
“Being out here for the second time really calmed my nerves a lot,” Chambers said.
After sailing over the bar at 4-8, 4-10 and 5-0 on the first attempts, Chambers went over the bar at 5-2, 5-4 and 5-5 on the second try.
The 5-5 was a personal best for Chambers. Once she cleared it, she broke out a wide smile.
“(That height) was something I’ve had my eye on a lot this year,” Chambers said. “Clearing 5-4 a few times really helped. I really wanted to push it a little bit more.”
Sheldon sophomore Maddie Olson soared 5-9, 15th on the state’s all-time list, to win the competition.
Mid-Prairie leads the 2A team competition through 10 events with 31 points. Northeast and Williamsburg are tied for second at 17.
The Rebels have opportunities for significant points Saturday — sprint medley relay, 100, 200, 100 hurdles and 400 relay.
“When I see my teammates do well, I hope I can match that energy that they have,” Chambers said. “We’re having a lot of fun this week.”
In Class 3A, Assumption’s Anna Wohlers collected her second medal of the weekend.
Wohlers followed Thursday’s fourth-place finish in the discus with a seventh-place showing in the shot put. Her best throw of the event was 39-2 ¼.