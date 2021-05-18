Rickertsen powers Northeast into state meet

“It was good to expose me to that,” Holst said. “I had never done anything like that before with last year canceled. It was very different but good.”

Rickertsen is the catalyst to the Rebels’ success.

She was third at the state meet two years ago as a freshman in both hurdle events.

“I’m not really looking for placings or times,” Rickertsen said. “Obviously, I want to improve my times and get better, but I’m not looking for a specific place. I’m going in there looking to run the best I can.”

Often, Rickertsen’s best is better than the rest of the field.

“Ellie is such a diverse runner,” Tarr said. “She could run the 800 at state or possibly win the 100 at state.”

Rickertsen also plays volleyball and basketball. Track, however, is her passion.

“Coach (Pat) Healy describes her as someone with a racer’s mentality,” Hildebrandt said. “She’s just a freak athlete.

“She doesn’t like to let people beat her. She will always work as hard as she can to get where she wants to be and will never let down of that goal.”