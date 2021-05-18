Rickertsen powers Northeast into state meet

GOOSE LAKE, Iowa — When the COVID-19 pandemic struck last spring and onsite learning was halted at most schools, Ellie Rickertsen and her brother, Grant, held out hope for a track and field season.
They came to the track at Northeast High School for workouts.
“As the restrictions got more, we ended up getting kicked off the track,” Rickertsen said, “and then we lost the season.”
For Grant, it signaled the end of his high school track and field career without a closing chapter. For Ellie, it provided extra incentive going into her junior season.
“My brother is definitely coaching me up now since he didn’t have his senior season,” Ellie said. “Everyone has gone through some difficult times not getting to do sports, so I’m just blessed to have an opportunity to run this season.”
Spurred by Rickertsen, the Rebels have an opportunity to make quite a bit of noise at Drake Stadium in Des Moines this week.
Northeast, coming off a regional championship last week in Tipton, qualified in seven of the 19 events. All of those events, though, could garner team points (top-eight finishes).
Rickertsen has the best Class 2A time in the 100 hurdles (14.85 seconds) and 400 hurdles (1:05.14). Sprinter Neveah Hildebrandt ranks among the top 10 in the 100 and top 15 in the 200. Elizabeth Chambers has cleared 5-4 in the high jump this season, tied for third best in 2A.
Its two relays — the 400 and sprint medley, which are comprised of sophomore Paige Holst, junior Madison Tarr, Rickertsen and Hildebrandt — have among the top three times in 2A this season.
“We want to place in all of our events, but the biggest goal is to get a team trophy (top three) this year,” Tarr said.
The margin for error is slim. Still, a trophy is attainable.
Northeast collected three top-five finishes at the Drake Relays (all classes) last month with Rickertsen in both hurdle events and Chambers in the high jump.
“There are not a lot of us, but we’re pretty good in every event we’re in,” Holst said. “I think we could do some damage.”
Hildebrandt, an all-state softball player, will compete in the maximum four events. She’ll run the 200 leg on the sprint medley and anchor the 400 relay along with the two open sprint events.
“Before the season, we didn’t know what to expect,” Hildebrandt noted. “As our times keep progressing, we keep surprising ourselves. I think we’ll be really surprised with what we can do at this meet.”
Tarr, Hildebrandt and Rickertsen ran on the 400 and sprint medley relays at the state meet in 2019. Holst is the newbie, but she experienced the atmosphere at Drake Stadium last month.
“It was good to expose me to that,” Holst said. “I had never done anything like that before with last year canceled. It was very different but good.”
Rickertsen is the catalyst to the Rebels’ success.
She was third at the state meet two years ago as a freshman in both hurdle events.
“I’m not really looking for placings or times,” Rickertsen said. “Obviously, I want to improve my times and get better, but I’m not looking for a specific place. I’m going in there looking to run the best I can.”
Often, Rickertsen’s best is better than the rest of the field.
“Ellie is such a diverse runner,” Tarr said. “She could run the 800 at state or possibly win the 100 at state.”
Rickertsen also plays volleyball and basketball. Track, however, is her passion.
“Coach (Pat) Healy describes her as someone with a racer’s mentality,” Hildebrandt said. “She’s just a freak athlete.
“She doesn’t like to let people beat her. She will always work as hard as she can to get where she wants to be and will never let down of that goal.”
More than the results, it is Rickertsen’s personality that rubs off on the team.
Described as humble, positive and welcoming by her teammates, Rickertsen helps make the Rebels a cohesive unit.
“She’s just the best person to be around,” Tarr said. “Always happy. If you’re not having a good day or a good meet, her attitude makes everything so much better.”
Even with high seeds attached to her name this week, Rickertsen remains motivated; just like the teenager who had her season ripped away last year.
“The key is stay hungry and keep wanting to get better,” she said. “I don’t want to go in there with my head too high. I’m just another runner at the meet.”