Rickertsen staves off Simon to defend 400 hurdles title

DES MOINES — As Ellie Rickertsen crossed the finish line, the emotions spilled out.

The Northeast High School standout defended her Class 2A state championship in the 400 hurdles Friday afternoon, but it took every ounce of determination to stave off a conference foe.

Nearly deadlocked with Cascade’s Devin Simon going over the 10th and final hurdle, Rickertsen outkicked Simon for the victory at Drake Stadium.

“I don’t know if it was grit or the Lord,” Rickertsen said. “I had to call on a higher power to get me through that. It is so mentally and physically challenging to finish that race.

“It definitely takes some extra help to do that.”

Rickertsen finished in 63.44 seconds; Simon 63.69. The time was one thousandth of a second off Rickertsen’s personal best she ran at last year’s state meet.

“I could see (Simon) out of the corner of my eye,” Rickertsen said. “It definitely helped to push me more.”

The University of Iowa signee joins Aleenah Marcucci (2015, '16) as a two-time state champion at Northeast in the 400 hurdles.

“It really is encouraging to do it for the school that I go to, and it is the last time (retiring) coach (Pat) Healy gets to experience that,” Rickertsen said. “It is something I’m proud of and excited I got to do for our team, community and school.”

Rickertsen who qualified for the finals of the 100 hurdles earlier in the session, said she wasn’t feeling too well Friday. She ate little all day and felt waterlogged after being in the sun Thursday.

“I felt really lightheaded after the 100 hurdles,” said Rickertsen, who has four state titles and a chance for three more Saturday in the sprint medley relay, 100 hurdles and 400 relay.

In Class 1A, Calamus-Wheatland finished runner-up out of the second of three sections in the distance medley relay. Aubrey Connelly, Emily Boeckmann, Courtney Knoche and Noelle Steines teamed for a school-record time of 4:18.19. Nashua-Plainfield claimed the title in 4:13.08.

Knoche ran a strong 400 leg and Steines closed with a 2:16 split on the 800 anchor leg. Steines was in sixth when she received the baton, but had grabbed the lead halfway through her opening lap.

“We’re super happy, especially since we were not in the last heat,” Knoche said. “It was exciting to see that we were able to do that on our own and to push ourselves.

“Courtney put me in such a great position,” Steines said.

All four runners return next season for the Warriors, who are still seeking the program's first state relay title for girls.

“There is huge potential for our group,” Knoche said. “We’re willing to do the work, and everybody is coming back. We understand we were this close. It is so much easier now to reach out and grab it.”

Wapello’s Patricia Hank finished third in the 1A high jump with a clearance of 5-4. Durant’s Carlie Jo Fusco placed fourth in the 2A 400 hurdles in a personal-best 1:05.43.

Clinton Prince of Peace’s Lilly Isenhour was fifth and teammate Sarah Moeller placed seventh in the 1A discus. Isenhour threw 121-4, a foot off her career best.

“I was definitely a little bit nervous with all the people here and being at state,” Isenhour said. “This whole weekend has been so fun being out here with Sarah, a friendship I’ll never forget and just the memories that were created.”

Northeast’s Elizabeth Chambers jumped 5-4 to place fifth in the 2A high jump, the final competition of her high school career.

“I was a little nervous coming into this meet because I haven’t been as consistent lately,” Chambers said. “I was happy with myself that I didn’t mess up until 5-6.

“It just wasn’t my time, I guess.”

Chambers plans to attend Kirkwood Community College and go into nursing.

Wapello’s Serah Shafer matched Chambers with a fifth-place finish in the 1A 400 hurdles. Shafer finished in 1:07.33.

