River Kings' Simpson sweeps throws at state qualifier

Joe Simpson altered his technique. The result turned out golden.
Bothered by tendinitis in his foot from spinning too much in the ring this season, the Clinton High School senior decided to use a glide method for the first time in competition at Thursday afternoon’s Class 4A state-qualifying meet at Brady Street Stadium.
Simpson unleashed a personal-best toss of 158 feet to win the event and secure a spot into next week’s state meet in Des Moines.
“I was just messing around in the ring after our last meet,” Simpson said. “When I decided to glide with the discus, it just felt really good.
“I finally figured it out. It worked out at the perfect time.”
Pleasant Valley automatically qualified eight events (top-two finishes) and claimed the team title with 141 points. North Scott, the Mississippi Athletic Conference champion, placed in the top two in nine events and collected five other third-place finishes.
Bettendorf matched North Scott and Clinton with a meet-best four event wins.
Simpson practiced the glide in his workouts this week and noticed he was throwing it around 150 feet, better than his previous best of 146-11.
The all-state baseball player said he gets more acceleration and power with the glide.
“It is all about the release,” Simpson said.
Simpson also won the shot put with a heave of 54-5 ½. He’ll try and contend for a state title in both events.
“For me, it is about being ready to go and having a lot of confidence,” Simpson said. “When I go into competition and feel like I’m going to win and know I’m going to win, I perform way better.
“I don’t have any doubts competing with the big guys out at state.”
The River Kings’ Addison Binnie took the 400 and Logan Mulholland prevailed in the long jump.
North Scott’s Sam Skarich matched his personal best with a leap of 6-5 to earn first place in the high jump. Skarich needed every last inch to hold off Burlington’s Carlos Martinez-Hale who cleared 6-4.
“The best competition we’ve had all year,” Skarich said. “He did a great job and really pushed me. That helped me out in the end.”
Skarich, in his first season of jumping, competed at the Drake Relays last month. He heads back to Drake Stadium next week seeking a new personal best and a top-five finish.
“I’m much more comfortable now,” Skarich stated. “The first couple of meets, I was a little nervous and didn’t know what to expect from the other guys. I know where my range should be now.
“My goal is 6-6 next week. Anything above there would be amazing.”
PV distance runner Kole Sommer had three wins — 3,200, 1,600 and anchored the distance medley relay. Sommer ran a 4:26.98 in the 1,600.
“The goal was to win every event and get to state,” Sommer said. “I wasn’t worried about time. State is the place where I’m going to have to run fast and time is going to matter more than it does here.
“I was just trying to conserve as much energy as possible in (the 3,200).”
Davenport West sprinter NaZion Caruthers won the 100 in 11.07 seconds and followed with a victory in the 200 in 22.39.
“It was great,” Caruthers said. “I’m just happy I could finish first and qualify for state. I really warmed up hard before that (200), got out of the box great and just focused.”
Bettendorf’s Nick Moore ran 1:58.00 to take first in the 800 along with anchoring the victorious 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
Davenport North had first-place finishes from its sprint medley and 800 relays. North Scott’s Will Kruse anchored the shuttle hurdle relay to a win and ran a 15.21 to notch first place in the 110 high hurdles.
Class 4A state qualifier
At Brady Street Stadium
Teams – 1. Pleasant Valley 141; 2. North Scott 130; 3. Bettendorf 119; 4. Davenport Central 93; 5. Clinton 76; 6. Burlington 61; 7. Davenport West 58; 8. Davenport North 54
Discus – 1. Joe Simpson, Clinton, 158-0; 2. Zach McMillian, North Scott, 146-0; 3. Brandt Williams, North Scott, 141-6; 4. Alex Moore, Dav. Central, 135-5; 5. Ajai Russell, Clinton, 123-0
Shot put – 1. Joe Simpson, Clinton, 54-5 ½; 2. Alex Moore, Dav. Central, 49-9 ¼; 3. Ryan Saddler, PV, 49-2; 4. Devan Galant, Clinton, 45-1; 5. Blake DeLeon, Bettendorf, 44-6 ¾
High jump – 1. Sam Skarich, North Scott, 6-5; 2. Carlos Martinez-Hale, Burlington, 6-4; 3. Ashton Urmie, Dav. West, 6-2; 4. Spencer Del Vecchio, Bettendorf, 5-10; 5. Spencer Roemer, PV, 5-8
Long jump – 1. Logan Mulholland, Clinton, 20-7 ½; 2. Darnell Butler, North Scott, 20-3 ¾; 3. Makhi Wilson, PV, 20-1 ¼; 4. T’Andre Jones, Burlington, 20-1; 5. Zale Miller, Dav. Central, 19-6 ¾
Sprint medley relay – 1. Davenport North (Dibbern, Porter, Martinez, Rivera), 1:36.04; 2. Davenport Central, 1:36.50; 3. North Scott, 1:37.58; 4. Bettendorf, 1:40.55; 5. Pleasant Valley, 1:40.95
3,200 – 1. Kole Sommer, PV, 10:30.26; 2. Tarun Vedula, PV, 10:31.23; 3. Conor Stringer, Burlington, 10:37.44; 4. Ethan Cole Bettendorf, 10:37.95; 5. Conner Sattler, Clinton, 10:46.35
3,200 relay – 1. Bettendorf (Pribyl, Curcija, Schwartz, Moore), 8:09.83; 2. Pleasant Valley, 8:11.24; 3. North Scott, 8:24.07; 4. Davenport Central, 8:54.55; 5. Clinton, 9:10.41
Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. North Scott (Krueger, Quinn, Chizek, Kruse), 1:01.01; 2. Pleasant Valley, 1:02.69; 3. Bettendorf, 1:03.77; 4. Burlington, 1:13.01; 5. Davenport Central, 1:13.90
100 – 1. NaZion Caruthers, Dav. West, 11.07; 2. Dane Howard, Dav. Central, 11.13; 3. Bryant Williams, Burlington, 11.20; 4. Dane Treiber, North Scott, 11.26; 5. Zaie Miller, Dav. Central, 11.46
Distance medley relay – 1. Pleasant Valley (Wilson, Williams, Doran, Sommer), 3:41.03; 2. Clinton, 3:45.35; 3. Bettendorf, 3:49.22; 4. Burlington, 3:49.93; 5. Davenport North, 3:51.88
400 – 1. Addison Binnie, Clinton, 51.44; 2. Micah Green, Dav. Central, 51.49; 3. Joseph Martinez, Dav. North, 52.01; 4. Bryce Pracht, Dav. Central, 53.14; 5. Caleb Pipe, Bettendorf, 53.93
800 relay – 1. Davenport North (Rivera, Vesey, Porter, Denou), 1:32.40; 2. North Scott, 1:32.53; 3. Burlington, 1:33.94; 4. Pleasant Valley, 1:36.79; 5. Davenport West, 1:37.73
110 hurdles -- 1. Will Kruse, North Scott, 15.21; 2. Max Doran, PV, 16.25; 3. Grant Necker, PV, 16.51; 4. Lowen Krueger, North Scott, 16.93; 5. Isaiah Martinez, Bettendorf, 17.07
800 – 1. Nick Moore, Bettendorf, 1:58.00; 2. Grant Tebbe, PV, 1:58.61; 3. Owen West, North Scott, 2:00.01; 4. Layton Pribyl, Bettendorf, 2:01.15; 5. Nathan Boleyn, PV, 2:04.00
200 – 1. NaZion Caruthers, Dav. West, 22.39; 2. Dane Howard, Dav. Central, 22.68; 3. Dane Treiber, North Scott, 22.81; 4. Alain Denou, Dav. North, 23.45; 5. Savior Vesey, Dav. North, 23.53
400 hurdles – 1. Parker Miller, Bettendorf, 58.22; 2. Ryan Sherman, Bettendorf, 1:00.06; 3. Ashton Urmie, Dav. West, 1:00.69; 4. Jacob Austin, Dav. Central, 1:01.63; 5. Spencer Roemer, PV, 1:02.01
1,600 – 1. Kole Sommer, PV, 4:26.98; 2. Will Dowda, North Scott, 4:38.76; 3. Tarun Vedula, PV, 4:40.21; 4. Jackson Stradt, Bettendorf, 4:51.46; 5. Owen Christy, Dav. Central, 4:51.50
400 relay – 1. North Scott (Butler, Davenport, Treiber, Robertson), 44.18; 2. Pleasant Valley, 44.24; 3. Burlington, 44.78; 4. Davenport North, 46.18; 5. Davenport West, 46.47
1,600 relay – 1. Bettendorf (Pipe, VanWychen, Weas, Moore), 3:30.45; 2. North Scott, 3:31.48; 3. Davenport West, 3:31.58; 4. Pleasant Valley, 3:34.03; 5. Davenport Central, 3:39.04