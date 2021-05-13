River Kings' Simpson sweeps throws at state qualifier

“It is all about the release,” Simpson said.

Simpson also won the shot put with a heave of 54-5 ½. He’ll try and contend for a state title in both events.

“For me, it is about being ready to go and having a lot of confidence,” Simpson said. “When I go into competition and feel like I’m going to win and know I’m going to win, I perform way better.

“I don’t have any doubts competing with the big guys out at state.”

The River Kings’ Addison Binnie took the 400 and Logan Mulholland prevailed in the long jump.

North Scott’s Sam Skarich matched his personal best with a leap of 6-5 to earn first place in the high jump. Skarich needed every last inch to hold off Burlington’s Carlos Martinez-Hale who cleared 6-4.

“The best competition we’ve had all year,” Skarich said. “He did a great job and really pushed me. That helped me out in the end.”

Skarich, in his first season of jumping, competed at the Drake Relays last month. He heads back to Drake Stadium next week seeking a new personal best and a top-five finish.