PORT BYRON — After coming up just short of a sectional championship in 2021, the Riverdale boys' track and field squad was able to clear that hurdle last spring.

Following up their Three Rivers Conference team title, the Rams' first-place finish at the IHSA Class 1A Erie Sectional gave them their first sectional plaque since the 2004 season and just the third in their history.

Ending the '22 campaign by tying for 21st at the state meet in Charleston, Riverdale continues to aim high this season with the majority of its roster back.

"The guys are really driven this year," Riverdale head coach Lance Sherman said. "We've picked up 36 kids this year, which is the biggest team I've had here. We're excited about getting the kids outside and having a chance to see what they can do in competition.

"Once we see what they really can do, then we can start putting our plans together for May."

Set to begin their outdoor season Tuesday at Erie-Prophetstown, the Rams have plenty of reason for optimism as they include five returning state qualifiers, a quintet led by senior standout Tommy Murray.

After a fall in which he helped lead the Riverdale boys' cross country squad to second place at the 1A state meet in Peoria, Murray won conference and sectional titles in the 3,200 and 1,600 meter runs.

At state, he took third in the mile with a time of 4:21.98 and was fourth in the two-mile run with a school record time of 9:31.76. In the 1,600 preliminaries, he had a personal best time of 4:19.79.

Also back in the fold is fellow senior Landis Musser, who took 12th at state in the 800 and was a sectional and conference champion in that event as well as finishing second behind Murray in the 1,600 at both the TRAC and sectional meets.

"Tommy really seems to be laser-focused right now, and Peyton (Sand) and Landis are right there with him," Sherman said. "Someone else we're really excited about in the distance is (freshman) Braeden Bode. The four of them are the bright spot on our team right now.

"We took them to indoor state (last weekend's Indoor Top Times meet in Bloomington), and Braeden was sixth in the 3,200 and Tommy got a first (in the 3,200) and second (1,600)."

Sherman especially praised Murray for coming back right after his two-mile win at Top Times to run in the mile.

"To come off the 3,200 with a win and turn around and run the 1,600, that's a lot," he said. "The kid that beat him in the mile (Pinckneyville's Isaac Teel) didn't run the 3,200, so he was a bit more refreshed. It was great for Tommy, to push through adversity like he did."

In addition to the duo of Murray and Musser, Riverdale's other returning state participants are seniors Will Leighty (triple jump, placing 11th) and Eli Hinde (300 intermediate hurdles) and junior Luke Wiklund (100 meter dash).

As well as his returning veterans, Sherman also noted several key newcomers.

"Tyler Lockaby is a junior who's really impressed us with his hurdle work," he said. "Another junior, Mitch Hasenour, is one of our workhorses filling in on the sprints or the relays; he can step up wherever we need him to, and (junior) Gage Gaulrapp is good for us in the 400 and 800."

With the outdoor season set to swing into action, with next Saturday's trip to East Moline's Soule Bowl for United Township's Kiwanis Invitational capping the opening week, the Rams are raring to go.

At the same time, Sherman admits that while his graduation losses were few, the senior quintet of Reece Richmond, Brandon Stone, Caleb and Cole Jennings and Max Maring will still be tough to replace.

"Last year at the TRAC meet, we scored in every event we had kids in, and a lot of that was because of those seniors," he said. "We didn't lose a lot, but we lost some really good kids."