Riverdale breaks 17-year conference track title drought

On the track, Arney lived up to his billing as the No. 1 seed in the 100 meter dash, capturing the gold medal in 11.03 seconds. Teammate Tommy Murray won the 800 meter title with a time of 2:07.00.

"Overall, we've got a well-rounded team, and we knew we had a great chance of winning it," Arney said. "We were very disappointed to miss last season because of COVID. This year, Coach said to go all out, especially for us seniors, with this being the last one, so we thought we had a good shot at winning the whole thing.

"We definitely feel like we can take a lot of people down to state (from Thursday's Class 1A sectional meet at Erie)."

For runner-up Sherrard, the duo of Jacob Belha and Mike Gorey each scored a pair of individual titles as well as picking two gold medals apiece in the relay events. The pair were part of the Tigers' first-place 4x400 relay (3:36.64), with Gorey contributing to a win in the 4x100 relay (45.04) and Belha the 4x800 (8:48.93).