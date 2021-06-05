Riverdale breaks 17-year conference track title drought

The last time that the Riverdale boys' track and field squad captured a conference championship, the school's current athletic director Guy Dierikx was one of the Rams' senior standouts.
Featuring a strong group effort led by a trio of individual titles from senior David Arney, Riverdale brought home its first Three Rivers Conference team title in 17 years.
Riverdale, serving as Friday night's host for the West Division portion of the TRAC meet, tallied 156 points to top second-place Sherrard (144).
"We had a lot of kids step up," said Riverdale boys' track coach Lance Sherman. "Where guys are seeded and where they finished, if they moved up (from their pre-meet seeds), then we picked up points. We were giving up several events with nobody competing for us in the pole vault and both of the hurdles events."
"In the weights, our two throwers (runners-up Brady Reed in the shot put and Reece Richmond in the discus) were seeded lower then where they finished, and our guy in the high jump (Cole Jennings) was seeded third and ended up picking up 10 points for us."
Cole Jennings cleared 1.68 meters to win the high jump, joining Arney's first-place leap of 6.04 meters in the long jump and his winning effort of 13.25 meters in the triple jump. In the latter event, the Rams' William Leighty captured second place by clearing 12.58 meters.
On the track, Arney lived up to his billing as the No. 1 seed in the 100 meter dash, capturing the gold medal in 11.03 seconds. Teammate Tommy Murray won the 800 meter title with a time of 2:07.00.
"Overall, we've got a well-rounded team, and we knew we had a great chance of winning it," Arney said. "We were very disappointed to miss last season because of COVID. This year, Coach said to go all out, especially for us seniors, with this being the last one, so we thought we had a good shot at winning the whole thing.
"We definitely feel like we can take a lot of people down to state (from Thursday's Class 1A sectional meet at Erie)."
For runner-up Sherrard, the duo of Jacob Belha and Mike Gorey each scored a pair of individual titles as well as picking two gold medals apiece in the relay events. The pair were part of the Tigers' first-place 4x400 relay (3:36.64), with Gorey contributing to a win in the 4x100 relay (45.04) and Belha the 4x800 (8:48.93).
Individually, Belha swept the distance races, winning the 3200 in 10:03.74 and the 1600 in 4:40.48. Gorey struck gold in both the 110 high hurdles (16.84) and the 300 intermediate hurdles (42.88). In the field events, fellow Tiger Alex Wilson cleared 3.05 meters to win the pole vault to go with his gold medal with the mile relay.
Fulton got titles from Josh Vanderploeg (200) and its 4x200 relay, which also included Vanderploeg. Other conference champions were Morrison's Justice Brainerd (400), Rockridge's Ryan Parchert (shot put) and Orion's Josh Spranger (discus).
Kewanee second at TRAC East meet: Earlier in the week, the Three Rivers East Division meet took place at Bureau Valley, and the Kewanee Boilermakers took second with 124 points, 15 ahead of third-place Erie-Prophetstown. Princeton rolled to the team title with 184.5 points.
Niko Powe led the way for the Boilers with a pair of gold medals, winning the 110 high hurdles in 17.81 seconds and capturing the 800 meter title with a 2:13.48 clocking. Teammate Melcon DeJesus turned in a time of 50.69 seconds to win the 400 meter event.
In the distance races, Kewanee got titles from the duo of Colin VanStechelman (5:03.23 in the 1600) and Gabe Johnson (10:43.20 in the 3200, an event where VanStechelman took second).
E-P's lone conference title came from Parker Holldorf, who cleared 3.96 meters to win the pole vault.
MerCo boys, A-W girls score LTC titles: It took several days for the field events to be finished and team scores to be compiled at the Lincoln Trail Conference co-ed track meet.
But once the results were tabulated, Mercer County was crowned as the boys' team champion with 122 points, with Annawan-Wethersfield winning the girls' title with 106 points.
For the Golden Eagles, titles in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays and Derek Coulter's winning run of 11:02.9 in the 3200 were augmented by Trenton Coulter's win in the high jump, where he cleared 5 feet, 10 inches.
The Titan girls also got wins in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays as well as from Kennady Anderson in the 1600, where she posted a 5:28.83 clocking, while Cassidy Miller threw 11.19 meters to win the shot put in addition to taking second in the discus.