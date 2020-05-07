Riverdale's Jackson twins regret missing senior season, look forward to competing at Augustana

PORT BYRON — Throughout their high school athletic careers at Riverdale, sisters Faith and Hope Jackson have been blessed to have made many long-lasting memories together.
Over the past two years, the senior twins have gotten the chance to compete side-by-side at the IHSA Class 1A state track and field meet in Charleston, where Hope — a three-time sectional champion in the discus — has earned a pair of medals.
In the 2019-20 school year alone, the Jackson siblings got to share the experience of being a part of the Rams' 2A regional-championship volleyball team. On the basketball court, Hope was a reserve forward for a Riverdale squad that won 28 games and took fourth at the 2A state tournament in Normal, with Faith serving as the team's videographer.
Although disappointed that the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of the spring sports season, both sisters are remaining upbeat and philosophical about the ongoing situation.
"We're a little upset about it, a little disappointed, but it's a lot better than us getting sick or other people getting sick," Faith Jackson said. "We know being in quarantine, it's for the best."
The past two years, Faith Jackson had joined her sister as a state competitor in the discus, going from a sixth-place sectional throw of 108 feet, 9 inches as a sophomore to last year's 118-5 heave, good for fourth place. Both times, though, she was unable to make the Saturday finals.
"I felt like that was possible this year," she said. "I'd been working hard, and I definitely could've made it to state in both (the discus and shot put) this year. I just wanted to try my best and see what I could do."
For Hope Jackson, this was the year she not only wanted to achieve a career grand slam with four straight sectional discus titles, she was also hoping to cap her prep career as a state champion.
Having thrown 127-11 to take fifth in Charleston two years ago and coming off an eighth-place throw of 125-8 last spring, she was definitely motivated to strike gold.
"I was hoping for (a state title), or to at least get the chance, but now, I don't have the opportunity, so we'll never know what could've happened," said Hope, who also qualified for state in the shot put as a freshman and sophomore, capturing a sectional bronze medal two years ago with a throw of 37-1 3/4.
Like her twin, Hope maintains a positive outlook nonetheless.
"Absolutely. Life does go on," she stated. "No matter how bad it feels right now, better things are going to happen."
Upon their graduation, the sisters will not go their separate ways for college. Both plan on staying close to home to attend Augustana and continue their track and field careers there.
"That'll be fun," Faith Jackson said, "to be able to keep throwing together."
Hope Jackson, who had set the school's discus record with her sectional-winning throw of 138-11 in 2018, had hoped to top that this spring as well as break the Rams' shot put mark of 41-9 set by Amanda Streeter in 2007. She is likewise looking forward to the chance to continue competing alongside her sister.
What is more — lost senior season and all — she has no regrets.
"Basketball was an amazing experience; having the opportunity to make school history was awesome," she said. "I'm proud of Faith and how far she's come, and I'm proud to be a Riverdale Ram and be a role model, a good example for the others in our program. No regrets at all."
