Riverdale's Jackson twins regret missing senior season, look forward to competing at Augustana

"I felt like that was possible this year," she said. "I'd been working hard, and I definitely could've made it to state in both (the discus and shot put) this year. I just wanted to try my best and see what I could do."

For Hope Jackson, this was the year she not only wanted to achieve a career grand slam with four straight sectional discus titles, she was also hoping to cap her prep career as a state champion.

Having thrown 127-11 to take fifth in Charleston two years ago and coming off an eighth-place throw of 125-8 last spring, she was definitely motivated to strike gold.

"I was hoping for (a state title), or to at least get the chance, but now, I don't have the opportunity, so we'll never know what could've happened," said Hope, who also qualified for state in the shot put as a freshman and sophomore, capturing a sectional bronze medal two years ago with a throw of 37-1 3/4.

Like her twin, Hope maintains a positive outlook nonetheless.

"Absolutely. Life does go on," she stated. "No matter how bad it feels right now, better things are going to happen."

Upon their graduation, the sisters will not go their separate ways for college. Both plan on staying close to home to attend Augustana and continue their track and field careers there.