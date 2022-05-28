Riverdale's Murray breaks school record, places in two events; Rockridge's Locke medals twice

CHARLESTON, Ill — Riverdale’s Tommy Murray had no idea he made history.

Murray quickly separated himself from the pack in the 3200 at the IHSA boys track and field state meet Saturday at Eastern Illinois University, and by the time he had crossed the finish line he was the school’s new record holder.

“I just went out there and ran, I didn’t even think about the time at all,” Murray said. “I didn’t even know I PR’d because I wasn’t looking at the scoreboard. I just tried to stick with the guys up there and zoned out. It wasn’t until after my coach told me that it was a school record. It was awesome.”

The Riverdale junior ran the two-mile event in 9:31.76, breaking his own PR by 18 seconds. Murray placed fourth despite being seeded 10th coming into the event.

And then he had to run again.

Murray competed in the 1600 a few hours later and quickly jumped out to the second position. He finished third at 4:21.98, two seconds shy of the PR he set at the prelims Thursday. He ended his season with two state medals around his neck.

“I’m just very happy with it,” Murray said. “I did a lot better than I thought I would do this season. Chasing down those records is what drives me.”

Rockridge’s Peyton Locke was the only other local athlete in Class 1A to receive medals in multiple events and unlike Murray, Locke did it in the two shortest events.

The Rockridge junior was dealing with a knee issue he felt pop up Thursday, but never thought about dropping out. He knew he could compete.

“I knew I could power through it,” Locke said. “I worked all year for this moment and I wasn’t going to walk away. I knew even if I couldn’t finish fast, I would still get a medal. That’s all I wanted.”

Well, Locke got two and beat someone in both events. Locke ran the 100 in 11.38 and the 200 in 23.15, placing eighth in each to grab two spots on the podium.

“It makes me really happy,” Locke said. “Anytime I can compete it makes me happy. I’m bringing home two medals not just for me, but for Rockridge. Everyone at Rockridge helped me train and get here so it’s the only thing I can do to give back to the people at the school.”

Rockridge’s Alex Zarlantanes also was a state medalist in the discus. The sophomore Rocket recorded a 152 foot, 10 inch heave to earn ninth place.

Morrison’s 4x400 relay, which consisted of Justice Brainerd, Brady Wolf, Thomas Dauphin and Alex Anderson, closed out the meet with a fourth place finish. The group ran the event in 3:27.21, a second off of the PR the team set Thursday in prelims which broke the fastest time this season by six seconds.

“Everyone on this team worked their butts off at practice,” Anderson said. “It’s hard showing up every day to put the work in and this did that.”

Anderson, who anchored the race said he was proud of his team. Morrison also finished fourth at state in the event last season.

“I was hoping to catch up to the two teams in front of me, but I just couldn’t hang with them,” Anderson said. “But we came in 18th in the event just looking to make the finals and then we PR’d.”

Erie-Prophetstown’s Braxton Froeliger brought home the Panthers’ only medal at the state meet with a ninth place finish in the long jump. The senior jumped 21 feet, 1 inch to best his preliminary distance by two inches.

Alleman’s 4x800 relay, run by Danny Darrow, Ben Milner, Cameron Britton and Noah Britton, set a season-best mark of 8:13.16. The Pioneers finished ninth and received the school’s only medal at the state meet.

Mercer County’s Trenton Coulter and E-P’s Trevor Cobo made the high jump finals, but both were unable to secure state medals. Coulter finished 10th and Cobo 14th.

Riverdale’s Landis Musser finished 12th in the 800 and the Rams’ William Leighty placed 11th in triple jump.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.