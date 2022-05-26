Riverdale's Murray sets PR at IHSA state meet; EP and Rockridge send athletes to finals

CHARLESTON, Ill — On the track and seconds away from running the 1600 at state, Riverdale’s Tommy Murray had to make an adjustment. He wouldn’t be running anytime soon.

The PA announcer at the IHSA boys track and field state meet Thursday at Eastern Illinois University had issued a weather delay, and though disgruntled, all fans and athletes made their way under shelter.

It would be an hour and 38 minutes until Murray was back at the starting line.

“I was really ready for that first race before they called it off,” Murray said. “It disoriented me a little bit, but there is nothing you can do about it. You just have to keep going.”

And he did. Murray came out of the break and ran the 1600 in 4:19.79, a new personal-record by seven seconds. The time secured his spot in the finals Saturday.

“I was expecting to PR today, I was really ready for it,” Murray said. “I was able to and I am really proud of the race. The first lap I was like “Oh, I’m not sure about this pace,” but I got done with the third lap and then told myself that there’s only one more to go.”

Murray separated from a group of four and finished second in his heat. His teammate, Landis Musser, was in the following heat of the 1600 and Murray stayed to watch.

Musser also set a PR at 4:32.77, which was 12 seconds faster than any time he had met this season. It was the first year Musser had ever run the mile race, and he missed the final qualifying spot by exactly one second.

“I was ecstatic to make it here because I didn’t expect it,” Musser said. “I knew I had potential in the 1600, but I was always more of an 800 and 400 guy, which is a hard double. I just tried to hang on to the guy ahead of me and it ended up being a five or six second PR. I’d say I’m pretty happy about that, but there is more to get.”

The junior Ram will still be racing in the finals, though. Musser ran the 800 in 1:58.70, just .05 off of a PR, to grab the 11th seed Saturday.

“I was sitting over by our tent and I was almost in tears because I was so upset with myself, but my coach said ‘Hold on, you made it,’” Musser said. “And I actually dropped down to the ground in tears of joy. I was ecstatic. Just making it here is amazing, but doing what the team is doing, it’s unbelievable.”

Riverdale sent six individuals to race in eight events at state, the most of any local 1A school. Murray will race in two finals Saturday, also qualifying in the 3200 which has no preliminary race, and William Leighty grabbed a spot in the triple jump as well.

Leighty leaped 41 feet, 2 inches to earn the 10th seed in the finals.

Eli Hinde (300 hurdles), Reece Richmond (shot put) and Luke Wiklund (100) also qualified for state but failed to reach a final.

“I love my team,” Murray said. “Luke is a great sprinter and Will is a great jumper. Eli just started out this year and made it to state in the 300 hurdles. I’m really proud of him and everyone on this team.”

Erie-Prophetstown is also sending three individuals to finals — all in field events.

Braxton Froeliger reached the finals with a 20 foot, 11 inch mark in the triple jump. He reached the distance on the third and final jump of the day.

“It was my first time being nervous for a jump all year,” Froeliger said. “The first two I scratched, and I knew they were good jumps, but I scratched by less than a toe. I was getting worried, but I moved back a bit because I knew if I just got on the board I would be in the finals by the way I was jumping. That’s what I focused on.”

Froeliger was also part of the Panthers’ 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams, which both came up short of reaching the finals. The 4x200 relay missed it by less than a second.

“All four of us our seniors and we have worked together for years now,” Froeliger said. “Being here with all of them is fun and exciting. We were in lane eight, but came out third in the heat. Running with those faster teams helped push ourselves faster than we have before.”

EP’s Trevor Cobo (high jump) and Parker Holldorf (pole vault) will also compete in the finals. Cobo cleared 6 foot, 2 inches, the same as every other high jump finalist. Mercer County’s Trenton Coulter also hit that mark to reach the finals. Holldorf vaulted 12 feet, 9 inches, which tied for the highest height of the day.

Rockridge will have two athletes in the finals after Peyton Locke and Alex Zarlantanes each put together impressive preliminary performances.

Locke qualified in both the 100 and 200, setting a PR in the 200 at 22.59.

“I scratched my 400 race just so I could give it my all in the 200,” Locke said. “It was the last race of the day for me so I ran my absolute hardest. It felt fast. I’m happy about it.”

Locke’s 11.13 mark in the 100 was .08 off of tying his PR. He believes he can break it Saturday.

“I felt like I could do better,” Locke said. “When I got out of the blocks my knee popped and it kind of hurt, but I squeaked it out. I’m going to cover it and run even faster on Saturday.”

Zarlantanes launched a discus 152 feet, 11 inches to reach the finals. It was the second 150-plus foot throw for the sophomore this season.

Two local relays teams, Alleman’s 4x800 and Morrison’s 4x400, also qualified for the finals. The Pioneers’ team, which consists of Cameron Britton, Noah Britton, Ben Milner and Darry Darrow, ran its second fastest time of the year at 8:25.92.

Morrison’s relay, run by Justice Brainerd, Brady Wolf, Thomas Dauphin and Alex Anderson, hit a new PR at 3:26.56 to earn the fifth seed on Saturday.

Final events will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at O’Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.

