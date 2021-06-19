Rock Island's Shukuru earns state title in long jump; medals in triple jump

“It really means a lot to me, but I know it means more to my coaches,” Shukuru said. “They’ve been pushing me to do this all season and I finally got it done in the end.”

Gay was happy with how his senior athlete pushed through the adversity of a short season and the loss of a junior season because of COVID-19.

“I’m super proud of him, it could have been easy for him as a senior to just be done,” Gay said. “He’s already signed to college so he didn’t need to do this. After the adversity he went through at conference and sectionals, it’s a testament to him and his mental toughness to fight through it all.”

There wasn’t anything special that Shukuru did going into the state final day on Saturday, other than his usual routine and having fun with his teammates.

“It was just a matter of doing everything I do and having a good time with the team,” Shukuru said. “I just needed to be happy and prepared for everything.”

As for the historical significance of his state title, Shukuru was still in shock and very humble.

“Not much to say about it,” Shukuru said. “It just feels really good to win.”