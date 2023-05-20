Hosting one of 14 Illinois Class 1A boys track and field sectionals, the Rockridge Rockets very nearly made it a night to remember.

Led by a pair of wins from senior sprinter Peyton Locke and junior Alex Zarlatanes in the discus, Rockridge ended up a point shy of winning its first postseason boys' track hardware in nearly a half-century.

The Rockets tallied 74 points to finish one behind team champion Lena-Winslow late Friday night at Rockridge High School. Their only previous postseason trophy was a district championship in 1975.

Individually, Locke did his part to try and help Rockridge lift a sectional plaque.

He took first in the 100 meter dash with a personal-best time of 10.79 seconds to top Morrison freshman standout Brady Anderson (11.06) before claiming the 200 meter gold in 22.24 seconds.

Along with Zarlatanes, Ryan Hines and Jacob Freyermuth, Locke helped the Rockets' 800 and 1,600-meter relays to second-place finishes. Freyermuth also qualified in the 100, finishing fifth but besting state-qualifying standards with a time of 11.35 seconds.

Zarlatanes earned the sectional discus title by uncorking a throw of 46.04 meters. Also in the field events, sophomore teammate Caleb Cunico cleared 1.85 meters to take second in the high jump.

Riverdale finished third with 66 points, but senior Tommy Murray added to his impressive gold medal collection with two more distance titles.

He captured the 3,200 meter run with a clocking of 9:36.09, finishing nearly 35 seconds ahead of teammate Peyton Sand. Murray then scored gold in the 1,600 with a time of 4:29.46.

Murray, Sand, Landis Musser and Brody Clark are also state-bound with the Rams' fourth-place 1,600 relay (3:31.86); Musser is also state-bound with third-place finishes in the 800 (2:02.65) and 1,600 (4:39.50).

Also representing Riverdale in Charleston next weekend will be senior William Leighty, winner of the triple jump with a leap of 12.90 meters. He also took second in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.76 meters.

Alleman junior Noah Britton took home the 800 meter title with a time of 1:57.45, then anchored the Pioneers' 3,200 relay to a winning performance of 8:24.92, teaming up with Danny Darrow, Noah Verscha and Ben Milner.

Three-fourths of Alleman's two-mile relay group, with Brendan Pasamore joining Britton, Darrow and Milner, topped state-qualifying standouts in the 1,600 relay with their seventh-place time of 3:33.35.

In addition to taking second in the 100, Morrison's Anderson teamed with Zach Milder, Logan Baker and Chase Newman to take the sectional crown in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:27.12. The Mustangs' third-place 4x100 and fourth-place 4x200 relays are also state-bound.

Erie-Prophetstown's Parker Holldorf reached 4.12 meters to win the pole vault title, with Sherrard's Brody Bernier (3.70 meters) finishing second. Another Tiger silver medalist headed to state is Alyus Johnson in the triple jump (12.87 meters).

E-P's Caleb Eads (12.79 meters) and Fulton's Daken Pessman (12.67 meters) finished third and fourth, respectively, in the triple jump and bettered state-qualifying standards. Also headed to Charleston is Fulton's Braiden Damhoff in the shot put (third, 15.07 meters) and E-P's fourth-place 4x800 relay (8:31.50).

MerCo tops at Wethersfield Sectional: The Mercer County boys won their first sectional team title since 2017 and the second in program history at the 1A Wethersfield Sectional in Kewanee.

Tallying 98 points, the Golden Eagles easily outdistanced runner-up Elmwood-Brimfield (60 points). In turn, E-B edged meet host Annawan-Wethersfield by four points for second place.

MerCo senior Derek Coulter brought home gold in the 3,200 by posting a time of 10:04.21 and also was second in the 1,600 at 4:46.57. In middle distance, fellow senior Lucas Arnold qualified in the 800 with a third-place clocking of 2:02.82.

Another senior Eagle, Brecken Heinrichs, took the 110 hurdles championship in 16.16 seconds and also advanced to state with MerCo's runner-up 400 relay (44.37) and its third-place 800 relay (1:33.09). The Eagles' fourth-place 3,200 relay (8:32.20) is also Charleston-bound.

Classmate Chase Olson was the sectional triple jump winner by clearing 12.70 meters. State-bound silver medalists for the Eagles are Daylen Blaser (long jump, 6.27 meters), Jackson Long (pole vault, 3.56 meters) and Bodie Salmon (discus, 42.84 meters).

For the host Titans, sophomore Zeb Rashid sprinted to the 100 meter title 11.17 seconds. Joining him at state will be runners-up Karson Shrum (3,200, 10:18.14) and Enrique Escareno (300 hurdles, 43.22) and fourth-place high jump finisher Matthew Senteney (1.85 meters).