Rockridge girls' track future bright despite lost season

EDGINGTON — The Rockridge girls' track and field squad was a team on the rise in the Three Rivers Conference last season.

With the departure of several key athletes and an influx of younger talent, the Rockets had hoped to use this spring as an opportunity to retool its lineup and build on a 2019 spring campaign that included third-place finishes at the TRAC and Class 1A sectional meets.

The cancellation of the 2020 season not only cost coach Haley MacDonald's squad a chance to grow and mature through competition, it also brought to an early end the high school careers of her two seniors, high jumper Rose Bain and distance runner Destiny Chard.

But with a pair of state qualifiers from '19 — juniors Kira Nelson (4x800, 4x200 and 4x400 relays) and Lauren Oelke (4x200 relay, 100 high hurdles) — set to return as seniors in '21, MacDonald is confident her program can continue its ascendance.

Rockridge's performance at the Quad-City Indoor meet at St. Ambrose University in early March, just before the season was shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, gave her extra reason for optimism.