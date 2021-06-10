Rocks' Shukuru qualifies for state in three events

His personal best this season is 1.93. He adjusted his takeoff point before hitting his final attempt to reach state to earn the congratulations from his teammates after the clutch leap.

“It was great,” he said. “I haven’t felt better. Making it to state with a good jump, the last jump; it could have been my last jump of the season. But instead, I made it, and continued it.”

It’s been beneficial competing against his cousin Rob, the Western Big 6 Conference high jump champion who broke out in his first meet of the season.

“It makes everything just that much better if I do well,” Roper said. “We always played each other in basketball and stuff. I would see him and his dad all the time when I was with my dad.”

Moline’s Matthew Bailey placed fourth after clearing 1.85.

Joining Roper at state is UT’s Logan Veloz, who placed third a couple seconds under the state cut at 1:55.78 in the 800.

Pulliam said qualifying for state was not something on his radar when he first picked up the sport after basketball season. He hopes to top his PR of 2.03 at state.